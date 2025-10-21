ADVERTISEMENT

Movies, video games, and books aren’t the only things that can be terrifying. You can find plenty of strange and ominous things in real life, too. The kind of stuff that is unsettling to look at for too long.

It’s always spooky season in our hearts, so our team at Bored Panda compiled this list of creepy, odd, and lightly cursed images from all over the net to get you in the mood for Halloween. Scroll down to check them out. Oh, and don’t forget to show this list to your sleep paralysis demons and the monster living under your bed.

#1

I May Not Have A Doctorate In Physics, Nor In Engineering... But I Feel Grandma Might Be Breaking More Than The Sound Barrier

Wooden stairs with missing steps and a wheelchair ramp that feels wrong to look at in a bizarre outdoor setting.

Barsidious_White Report

    #2

    The Grave With A Window

    Square concrete grave with a water-filled recessed center surrounded by grass and other gravestones, a bizarre and weird pic.

    There is a curious grave at Evergreen Cemetery in the West River neighborhood of New Haven, Vermont, the United States. It’s a small grassy mound with a large slab of concrete placed at the top. This concrete block has a small fourteen inch square glass window facing towards the sky. The glass window is hazy and has beads of water hanging on the underside from condensation, and you can’t see much inside. But back in 1893, you could have peered inside and straight into the decomposing face of Timothy Clark Smith.

    my_vision_vivid Report

    #3

    Blursed Dogs

    Two dogs inside cardboard boxes labeled kissing booth and biting booth in a weird and bizarre picture.

    elbirb121 Report

    Looking at these images on the screen can be spooky, sure. But seeing these things in real life is another level of terrifying. When you find yourself in a dangerous situation or you get extremely stressed, your body reacts in one of four main ways. You probably already know about fight or flight. But you might also freeze or fawn.

    When stressed, your body goes for the strategy that ensures the best chances of your survival. It’s instinctive. For instance, you might enter fight mode if there’s a fairly good chance of you overpowering the threat you face. However, if the danger is something that you have a better chance of outrunning, you might go into flight mode.

    #4

    Woke Up And Discovered My Mom Moved Our Coat Stand Yesterday

    Dark room with a shadowy figure standing by a window, creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels unsettling to look at.

    Kryczka88 Report

    #5

    My Mom Found This On Her Roof This Morning

    Footprint-shaped indentation in snow, a weird and bizarre scene that feels unsettling to look at.

    ConcentrateJust2120 Report

    I want to know how mom was able to see the roof. Is she a giant? Does she own stilts? Or maybe she’s really good on the trampoline?

    #6

    Letter In The Mail My Mom Received Today

    Hand holding a ransom-style note with weird and bizarre cut-out letters asking how Tammy sleeps at night.

    The-Real-Iggy Report

    Alternatively, if neither fight nor flight is a good strategy, your body might simply… freeze up. Another survival strategy is to enter fawn mode. This is essentially a socially-focused strategy where you try to present yourself as someone who is agreeable and overly helpful. You hope that by keeping the threat happy, you reduce the danger to you.
    #7

    Abandoned Tori Gate Found At The End Of A Submerged Tunnel In Japan

    Dimly lit underground tunnel with water and a red torii gate creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels wrong to look at.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    It's like something out of a Studio Ghibli film. Didn't Chihiro's family drive through a tunnel at teh beginning of Spirited Away?

    #8

    My Brother Is In Berlin For A Few Days And This Woman Is On The Wall In Multiple Rooms Of His Hotel

    Weird and bizarre bedroom art featuring a double-exposure portrait of a girl against an industrial background above a bed.

    ate50eggs Report

    #9

    Snapchat Filter Goes Wrong

    Person with a green jacket holding a cat with a human face, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at.

    raidencrypto Report

    While feeling stressed isn’t a lot of fun, a well-functioning stress response is what helps keep you safe.

    However, problems start to pop up when you’re constantly stressed and alert when there is no real, tangible danger to be found.

    If this continues for a long enough time, it can damage your physical and mental health. It can contribute to anxiety, depression, and damage your immune system.
    #10

    30 Vultures Chillin On My Neighbors Roof This Morning. Not Ominous At All

    A large group of black birds on the roof and lawn of a suburban house creating a weird and bizarre scene.

    Joe_Jacksons_Belt Report

    #11

    Ominous Photo Taken After The 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In East Coast Taiwan

    Leaning building after collapse at night with people and debris, showing weird and bizarre scenes that feel wrong to look at.

    tricktricky , imgur.com Report

    #12

    Asian 19th Century Depiction Of An American

    Illustration of a bizarre figure with exaggerated facial features and unusual hair patterns in a vintage style drawing.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    “Our fight-or-flight response was designed to help us survive under life-threatening circumstances. Today, there are, arguably, less threats to our survival,” registered psychotherapist Natacha Duke, MA, RP, explained to the Cleveland Clinic.

    “Our fight-or-flight response can also be activated from psychological or mental stress, such as an important work meeting or even attending a social gathering. This is only usually a problem if the fight-or-flight response becomes frequent, chronic, or disproportionate to the situation.”
    #13

    I Found This Red Target In My Basement

    Dark corner with red target-like circles on walls and stacked cardboard boxes creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    The people who lived in my house before were really strange. They were talking about a ghost in the basement who'd come out if we were to close up the old well in the basement. It's probably something they put on the wall.

    SnooBananas6894 Report

    #14

    Imagine Driving Down The Road At 12am And Seeing This

    Spiked wooden boards placed across a dark road at night, creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels wrong to look at.

    ShaneTVZ Report

    #15

    I Dreamed About A White House With No Windows. Today, I Found The Extract Same House While Working

    Small white building with a porch appears oddly narrow and stretched, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect outdoors.

    Inspector_7 Report

    According to Duke, people become more easily triggered when they are overwhelmed with stress.

    For instance, if you have a ton of chores to do, you might be less patient with your loved ones.

    This is an indication that you need to spend more time focusing on self-care. What’s more, you should strive to find healthier strategies to cope with stress.
    #16

    Woke Up To A Strange Noise And Found This Guy Attached To My Screen Door

    Large crab with extended claws clinging to a dark window screen at night, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    StingRay_City Report

    #17

    I Found Whatever The Hell This Is On My Toilet

    Creepy doll head attached to a textured handle with lace and ribbon, one of the weird and bizarre pics that feel wrong.

    I don't know who put it there but my grandma recently passed and I think she's haunting this lol.

    Elian_hall Report

    #18

    90’s Halloween Costume

    Child wearing a bizarre Barbie dress and a creepy mask, creating a weird and unsettling visual effect indoors.

    bulmakai Report

    When you find yourself in a traumatic situation, you might develop a generalized fear response to a situation that isn’t dangerous anymore. For example, if you’ve been in a car accident, you might be scared of driving again. The same thing can happen at work or in your relationships, too. What you can do is identify your signs and symptoms of stress.
    #19

    This Wax Museum In Brazil - Princess Diana

    Wax figure with weird and bizarre facial features wearing a tiara and jewelry, creating an unsettling visual effect.

    PinkPussycatPower Report

    #20

    My Nextdoor Neighbour

    Person barely visible peeking over fence in backyard, creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels wrong to look at.

    My neighbour does this on a daily basis….

    Beautiful-Ask-7910 Report

    #21

    Our Village Has A Yearly Scarecrow Competition... I Hope This One Wins

    Creepy bizarre figure wearing black clothes and a mask standing by a fence in a garden, creating a weird visual effect.

    latro666 Report

    For instance, you might discover that, when stressed, you become very irritable or you eat more.

    After you increase your self-awareness, you can look for ways to manage your stress. For instance, you might do some breathwork, meditate, or do yoga. You might go for a walk or talk to a loved one about what’s stressing you.

    In short, basic daily things like getting an email or being stuck in traffic should not activate a strong stress response, the Cleveland Clinic notes. If they do, you need to change something in your life.

    #22

    I Ordered Delivery And The Driver's Name Makes This Sound Ominous As Hell

    Notification from Domino’s Tracker stating karma is arriving soon, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at.

    LargeArmadillo5431 Report

    Karma in Arabic comes from generosity. It stems from the word Karam, and a kind or generous person is called a Kareem. So Kareem means generous, and Karam and Karma mean generosity (Karam is the masculine form, Karma is the feminine form). Free Arabic lesson from your fellow Arab panda :)

    #23

    This Ominous Dark Room Next To My Sisters Apartment Door. I Always Feel Off Around It

    Empty narrow hallway with dark doorway, creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong to look at.

    Squishy_fishy826 Report

    #24

    Someone Left A House In The Road At 4am

    Mobile home tilted across road at night illuminated by vehicle headlights and red light, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at.

    I was coming back from a fishing trip at 4am and nearly drove through a house. There wasn't another person anywhere nearby. Someone tried to tow it with a pickup truck and one of those 4 sided universal hitches. Blowing 3 tires wasn't what stopped them, it was when their hitch sheared off and was left at the front. The road was scarred up for close to 3 miles. The best part was, the house was fully furnished. Initially, the house looked like it had been ripped out of the ground and just dropped there. Being as tired as I was, it was a major WTF moment for me. The first few seconds of trying to process it was really weird. This is on a mountain road in rural Utah if anyone is curious.

    j42d86 Report

    Some of the images that we’re featuring here today are from the r/Weird subreddit. It is an incredibly popular online group with a whopping 4.5 million weekly visitors and a jaw-dropping 17k weekly contributions. Created back in 2008, the sub is still going strong to this very day. However, the moderators of the sub stress the fact that you can’t share extreme or shocking content. “We love weird, but not in a disturbing way.”

    #25

    Reflection Of Light That Shows Up On My Wall

    Reflection on wall resembling a weird and bizarre face in a living room above a black leather couch and fireplace.

    FumblinginIgnorance Report

    #26

    When You Find Yourself At 3am In The Wrong Side Of Town

    Group of people wearing bizarre costumes with exaggerated cartoon heads and lab coats on a city sidewalk at night

    izacktorres Report

    Hee hee, so maybe your wrong side of town is my spiritual homeland...

    #27

    Strange Plant Formation In My City

    Vines growing over a structure resembling a humanoid figure creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong to look at.

    Adrianthrax Report

    Be honest, which images creeped you out the most? Which ones were the most unsettling of the bunch?

    On the other hand, which ones were ‘your type of weird’ and you thought they were pretty interesting?

    How weird is too weird for you? What’s your favorite media to consume around Halloween? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
    #28

    Someone Burned Three Phones In The California Desert- There’s Also Remnants Of Burnt Mail, Binders, And Handwritten Documents

    Burnt and broken phone parts scattered on sandy ground with rocks in a weird and bizarre scene.

    Boring-Boron Report

    #29

    Merry Christmas

    Creepy Santa Claus with dark face paint hugging two crying children in a bizarre and weird holiday photo.

    fyrstikka Report

    #30

    Max The Rat Has Lived In My Aunt & Uncle’s Basement For Over 40 Years

    Large weird and bizarre stuffed elephant doll with long arms sitting on a wooden chair holding a smaller stuffed animal indoors.

    HTD_Bros Report

    #31

    Tarantula Hawk Wasp Dragging Off A Huntsman Spider To Lay Her Egg In Its Paralyzed Body. In Australia, Of Course

    Large spider caught mid-air on a glass door with an insect prey outside on a wooden deck, weird and bizarre pic.

    Trustrup Report

    #32

    Sioux Falls, SD Turned Green (No Filter) During A Huge Storm Tonight

    Dark green sky over a cityscape and church, creating a weird and bizarre atmosphere that feels wrong to look at.

    SoDakZak Report

    If you live in the US, especially in the midwest, you know that green is NEVER a good colour for the sky.

    #33

    Ominous Fortune Cookie I Got After Eating Lunch At Work

    Fortune cookie slip with unsettling message placed on a scratched metal surface in weird and bizarre pics.

    Jeronus Report

    #34

    Someone Put This Strange Statue In A Empty House In My Neighborhood

    A strange metal dog sculpture behind a white gate in front of an orange house, creating a bizarre visual effect.

    devSenketsu Report

    #35

    I Came Across This Fine Gentleman In My Daughter's Sketchbook

    Sketch of a bizarre, distorted humanoid figure with an unsettling expression, fitting weird and bizarre pics keyword.

    Careless_Hellscape Report

    #36

    Someone Made This Creepy Decoration In My Town

    Jeans and sneakers hiding in plants with flowers growing out, creating a weird and bizarre visual illusion in a garden.

    Csenone Report

    #37

    He's Looking At You

    Child standing next to a weird and bizarre humanoid figure made from colorful sticks with a doll head attached.

    fi_si8124 Report

    #38

    Just Some Planters For Sale

    Weird and bizarre baby head planters with plants growing out, creating an unsettling and wrong visual effect.

    CrypticGumbo Report

    #39

    Toilet Statue With An Ominous Poem And A Baby? In The Bowl?

    Ceramic cup with a hidden creepy doll inside, featuring text about a cruel world, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    Found in a thrift shop in Pine, AZ. Apparently made in Japan in the 50s, seems to have been a part of a wider trend of art and statues following this concept.
    It’s weird and ugly and inexplicable and I’m obsessed.

    -Chromaggia- Report

    #40

    Turned On The TV To Watch The Inauguration And Saw This

    Blurry news footage showing people in suits and dresses at an event, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    No clue what happened. Everyone on screen literally looked zombified or like they'd been through a war or something. It genuinely creeped me out. Turned the TV off and back on and it went back to normal. Feels ominous.

    Fortunecookiegospel Report

    #41

    I Don't Have A Second Joint In Either My Thumbs Or Toes

    Close-up of a hand with an unusual thumb position, illustrating weird and bizarre pics that feel wrong to look at.

    1520SedgwickRoad Report

    My big toes are both fused in the middle after being broken many times. Stubbing them now hurts worse than when I broke them.

    #42

    My Girlfriend Left Me This Note On Her Way To Work This Morning. I've Never Seen This Flash Drive Before

    USB flash drive taped and placed on a note that reads found in mulch by kitchen door, captured in a weird and bizarre pic.

    kerobyx Report

    #43

    Left Home For A Couple Months, Came Back To Find Tiny Hand Prints

    Shadow of a hand on a dusty black bookshelf with books, creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong to look at.

    YvngHag Report

    #44

    Coworker Got A Ransom Note For Her Kidnapped Toy

    Photo of a ransom-style note spelling Brenda next to a bizarre image of a snowman figurine lit by a lighter flame.

    So, my coworker has brought in this little snowman toy, which is motion activated and sings Christmas songs when you activate it. She made a game out of hiding it around our workplace, to annoy everyone.

    Someone snatched it and she's been a little annoyed that her little game is over. Today, I came into work and found this envelope with her name on it, and the picture sitting beside it.

    I think it's freaking hilarious, and I hope whoever stole it keeps up the joke.

    Sunshineyr Report

    #45

    The Rothschild Surrealist Ball (1972)

    Man in tuxedo wearing an unusual hat and woman in blue dress with a bizarre deer head mask in a weird and bizarre pic.

    grandeluua Report

    #46

    Creepy

    Laundry piled on a radiator with some clothes resembling a person sitting, creating a weird and bizarre visual illusion.

    Kryczka88 Report

    #47

    Hellraiser Park And Urban Bird Observatory In Oregon

    Playground slide shaped like a bizarre face with a metal tongue slide and a spiral red and white slide, weird and bizarre design.

    j3ffr33d0m Report

    #48

    Show Baby Love

    Rusty abandoned van with graffiti next to a creepy figure in a worn onesie in an overgrown forest, a weird and bizarre pic.

    I was working in a remote part of Australia's Northern Territory a few years ago when I stumbled across...this. I was 50km from the nearest town and a long way from the nearest road. There was no phone signal, I hadn't seen any signs of people in hours save the dirt track I was driving on and an arrow stuck in a nearby tree. I left half my Vegemite sandwich...I hope that was enough to Show Baby Love.

    Saltuarius Report

    #49

    This Lamp For Sale. Found On My Local Fb Marketplace Page

    Handmade widow lamp shaped like a dress with a fringed lampshade, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at.

    Youngsamwich90 Report

    #50

    This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I'm Being Watched. I Hate Smoke Alarm Duty

    Underneath a metal structure with multiple legs on a dusty floor beside a tangled mess of cables on a tiled surface, weird and bizarre scene.

    LordEldritchia Report

    #51

    Do Ominously-Placed Abandoned Baby Strollers On Hiking Trails Count As Oddly Terrifying? Certainly Spooked Us Out

    Black object on a forest trail resembling a stroller, creating a weird and bizarre illusion on a dirt path surrounded by trees.

    We were a little scared to see what was in it…haha. Tried to walk around it.

    elhombrepositivo66 Report

    #52

    Found This In The Basement Of My New House

    Heavy metal ball and chain locked on a dusty ground, creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong to look at.

    franco-noce Report

    #53

    Was Going To Paint And Found Some Wasps In The Outlet

    Electrical outlet covered with a swarm of wasps creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels wrong to look at.

    christmasskids Report

    #54

    These Strange Lights Showed Up In The Sky Over Jeju, South Korea. They Have Been Here For An Hour

    Nighttime view of buildings with unusual vertical light streaks in the sky, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    snap2 Report

    Reddit: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Light_pillar

    #55

    What Is In My Yard? Was Scrolling Through Photos And Found This Picture From My Old House?

    Weird and bizarre pics showing a foot hidden among green leaves creating an unsettling, wrong visual effect.

    tharealyunggoat Report

    #56

    Deer Running From A Flying Squirrel, Caught On A Trail Camera

    Deer captured mid-motion at night with glowing eyes and scattered apples on the ground in a weird and bizarre scene.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    #57

    Child With Small Teloscope

    Weird and bizarre image of a child with a small telescope staring into an apartment, causing concern.

    Stephen_Is_handsome Report

    #58

    My Contribute To The Weird Hand Post

    Hand with two fingers bent oddly against a gray fabric background, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    Was born like this. That’s about all I got.

    ClassroomBitter8627 Report

    #59

    But How

    Brick wall with a misaligned brick that looks out of place, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    imgurofficial Report

    #60

    Found This Inside The Wall In My Hallway. I've Lived In This House For All Of My 46 Years

    Freaky and bizarre painting of a menacing face with dark eyes and a wild beard, creating a weird and unsettling vibe.

    ..and on the back - so faintly written that I cannot capture it with my camera - are the words "an old man called energy".

    BeginningSir2984 Report

    #61

    This Inmate.. Creates Dolls.. In His Cell

    Man in a small room surrounded by bizarre, lifelike dolls with unnatural body shapes, creating a weird and strange scene.

    Capricorn007_ Report

    #62

    Blursed Angle Of View

    A bizarre and weird picture of a person with distorted facial features partially submerged in cloudy bathtub water.

    Hurt_Wedding_ Report

    #63

    Blursed Pilot

    Skywriting above a city spelling out an unclear message, creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels wrong to look at.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Blursed Lightyear

    Damaged Buzz Lightyear figure with a skull head and dirty, worn-out paint in a bizarre and weird toy display.

    TheBellend28 Report

    #65

    A Young Woman's Head After An Allergic Reaction To A Home Hair Dye Kit

    Person with an unusually distorted and enlarged face, creating a weird and bizarre effect that feels wrong to look at.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    #66

    I Didn't Know Until Today That The Library I Usually Go To Has A Medicine Museum Inside It

    Weird and bizarre medical models showing a two-headed baby figure and a matching skeletal specimen on display.

    Girasole98 Report

    #67

    One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This. They Were Supposed To Draw The Facial Expressions Associated With The Emotion. And, Well, I Guess He Did Precisely That

    Sketch of a weird and bizarre face with distorted eyes and mouth, accompanied by the text I'm unwell.

    suminagashi_swirl Report

    #68

    Moved Into A New Apartment. This Is Where The Kitchen And Bathroom Window Lead To

    View of a narrow, enclosed brick window shaft and a deep dark space below that looks strange and wrong to look at.

    Desperate_Ad_222 Report

    #69

    The Greenway Where I Live In Northern Ireland Lights Up An Ominous Red At Night

    Pathway illuminated in intense red light at night with trees and a dog casting shadows, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    throwawaylr94 Report

    #70

    Throughout My Career I Have Installed Tons Of Spy Cameras. There Are Eyes Everywhere, Trust Nothing

    Close-up of a hand holding a fire sprinkler and a tiny camera pinhole inside a metallic surface showing weird and bizarre details.

    Skylantech Report

    #71

    Accident Today In Chester County, Pa

    White pickup truck bizarrely balanced on top of a black car after a weird and unusual accident on a wooded road.

    miss_nephthys Report

    #72

    I Snapped This Photo In Bryce Canyon Right As A Crow Landed On A Sign. Nothing Spectacular, But It Made It Look Kinda Ominous

    Black crow perched on a warning sign near dangerous cliffs in a bizarre outdoor setting with rocky terrain and clear sky.

    vergro Report

    #73

    Meet My Daughter

    Ultrasound image showing a bizarre and weird face-like shape that feels wrong to look at.

    Zebulon_V Report

    #74

    Are You Really That Keen To Watch Your Number Twos Pass Before Your Eyes?

    Transparent toilet showing internal plumbing, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at and unusual to see.

    CroakyPyrex Report

    #75

    Me IRL

    Hand holding in a car with a bizarre visual illusion making the arm appear unusually long and weird.

    DreadSpud Report

    #76

    There Is A Man In India Who Raised His Arm One Day And Never Put It Down. His Arm Has Been In The Air For More Than 50 Years

    Elderly man with an unusually long and thin arm raised, standing shirtless against a metallic corrugated wall.

    TheOddityCollector Report

    #77

    Woke Up To Find An Ear Print On My Back Door. I Will Be Buying Home Security Cameras Immediately

    Reflection of an ear-shaped smudge on a window overlooking a backyard playground under bright sunlight, a weird and bizarre pic.

    itch-the-anus Report

    #78

    Vintage Doll With Creepy Eyes

    Creepy vintage doll with wide blue eyes and red lips sitting on a table, a weird and bizarre picture that feels wrong to look at.

    MarcoEmbarko Report

    #79

    Found This Little Alien Like Head In An Antique Store

    Small ancient carved face stone displayed in a velvet box, creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong to look at.

    Found in a nice little antique store in New England. In a ring box for size reference. Came in the ring box.

    skipearth Report

    #80

    Found A Bunch Of Human Bones In A Cave In Mizoram, India

    Weird and bizarre pic of a mannequin in a frame at the top of a rusty ladder inside a rocky cave wall.

    papachulo666 Report

    #81

    I Took A Photo Of Some Very Ominous Looking Cranes

    Construction cranes at night with red lights glowing, creating a weird and bizarre scene that feels wrong to look at.

    idlewildgirl Report

    #82

    Many Years Ago It Started "Only" With Hanged Babies. Now There Are Heads On Spikes And Mannequins Too

    Yard filled with weird and bizarre doll parts hanging from trees and stakes, creating a creepy outdoor display.

    Fulid Report

    #83

    Found This In The Front Yard?? Most Of Our Plants Are Dying As Well

    Patch of grass with a weird and bizarre handprint-like pattern that looks unnatural and feels wrong to look at.

    ProfessionalGold8448 Report

    #84

    Explain These Footprints In The Snow?

    Close-up of strange footprints in sand creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong to look at.

    Why so pointy and how are the footprints both backward and forward at the same time?

    dillllyyy Report

    Forgot My Printer Turned On The Whole Night And Woke Up To This

    A hand holding a printed close-up image of a white cat with a weird and bizarre expression on its face.

    reddit.com Report

    #86

    Saw In Disney TV

    Vintage pink Disney TV showing a creepy scene from Saw movie with VHS tape, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at.

    laurifroggy Report

    #87

    Strange Shell I Found That Looks Like A Finger

    Close-up of a hand with a stone that looks like a finger on the index finger, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    I found this while collecting shells in Daytona beach, it looks so creepily like a finger. I know it’s a species of shell but still so strange it formed this way.

    melonpoo Report

    #88

    My Boyfriend Found This In A Jacket Pocket At The Thrift Store

    Hand-drawn bizarre room layout sketch with labeled parts and stick figures, a weird and strange unusual picture.

    jacquesadilla Report

    #89

    In Vancouver This Week

    Missing cat flyer with eerie and bizarre black and white photos taped to a pole, creating a weird and bizarre visual effect.

    Now that’s a new one. I love humor like this.

    GoblinBugGirl Report

    #90

    The Case Of The Imposter Trash

    Sign posted on a tree in a forest complaining about stolen garbage replaced with fake garbage in a bizarre outdoor scene.

    psycopuppy Report

    #91

    Naughty Little Body

    Person holding a weird and bizarre pic of a crumpled paper with an unusual apology note asking to find a woman in Oregon.

    IsThisAUserName86 Report

    #92

    Someone Locked My iPhone Overnight. I Sleep Alone

    iPhone locked with an unavailable message showing a wait time of nearly 8 hours, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at

    This morning my iPhone showed the locked out after 10 attempts screen. I sleep alone, no pets inside the bedroom, and would like to think I’d hear if my roommate entered my room.

    First thought was someone was trying to hack into my phone, but my other 3 devices running on the same Apple account were as usual today.

    I wonder what the heck happened last night.

    Unfortunately these are old devices and I’m not able to use the Passcode feature, so I’ll wait.

    Lianrue Report

    Should I Call The Cops?

    Receipt and burger box both have the word help written on them, creating a weird and bizarre visual that feels wrong.

    My bf thinks they were just trying to be funny but I truly don’t know…

    frickmeplease Report

    #94

    Someone Put Chicken In My Engine. What Does It Mean?

    Car battery covered with shredded chicken bones, a weird and bizarre pic that feels wrong to look at.

    I was working on my car and the doors were unlocked but hood was closed. I went back in my office to get oil and when I popped the hood this was under. I feel like it's either targeted (probably not) or a crack head doing weird stuff. I live in the city so you never know.

    jininberry Report

    #95

    Looks Like Someone Was Locked In The Basement Of The House We Just Bought

    Scratched door surface surrounding a silver doorknob showing weird and bizarre marks that feel wrong to look at.

    Just noticed that one room in the basement of the house we just bought has a steel door with the knob oriented so someone could get locked in the room. Then looked closer and noticed all these scratch marks around the knob on the inside of the door, and some dents too. There is a window in the room but it's small and high up so it would be hard for some people to get it open and get out of it.

    AlarKemmotar Report

