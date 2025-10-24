ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think that with so much time spent online, nothing could surprise you anymore. Oh, how naive you are to think that. As it turns out, social media is a never-ending source of all things bizarre, creepy, and disturbing. And the ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ project has the proof.

This popular Facebook page, which calls itself “a place for weird people by weird people,” shares some of the strangest things ever spotted in the real and digital worlds. We’ve collected some of the freshest, most bizarre, gently cursed pics that might have you questioning what the heck you’re even looking at.

Ready to be confused and to do a bunch of double-takes? Got your holy water handy? Let’s go down the rabbit hole.

#1

Illustration of a chicken with text warning not to look at it, a confusing image where things only get weirder.

ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #2

    Road sign with confusing text dark tickle experience, illustrating weird and confusing images that get stranger the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #3

    Abstract head illustration with swirling lines and text phrases creating a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    There are lots of reasons why people enjoy weird, strange, disturbing, and scary things. For one, horror-related content can be quite unique and entertaining. It’s an adrenaline rush and a mood booster.

    On top of that, having fun with horror can actually be an extremely important tool for learning, according to the director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, Mathias Clasen.

    “We learn something about the dangers of the world. We learn something about our own responses: What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?” he told The Washington Post.
    #4

    Candy dispenser filled with colorful candy and a single hot dog, creating a confusing and weird visual effect.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #5

    Confusing image of a cat wearing a sparkling wizard hat and robe, holding a teacup with a volcanic eruption in the background.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #6

    Illustration of bone cross-sections with humorous text about cheese entering bones in confusing images that get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    Meanwhile, a research scientist at Aarhus University’s Recreational Fear Lab, Coltan Scrivner, says that some people are able to challenge themselves to face their fears.

    According to Scrivner, by playing around with their fears, people could “learn some emotion regulation skills for how to feel because you’re expressing them and feeling them in a safe place.”

    What’s more, by exposing yourself to this type of scary content, you can develop psychological resilience to real-life threats and risks.
    #7

    Surreal artwork showing a figure putting on a human mask, blending nature and abstract patterns in a confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #8

    A dark figure in a witch hat walking alone in a gloomy field, capturing a confusing image where things only get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #9

    Doll holding phone with neon text against black background, a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    The creator of the ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ page opened up all about the project and why people enjoy weirdness so much during an earlier interview with Bored Panda.

    According to Brian, he started the project on Facebook as a way for him to store the strange and creepy images that he was saving on his phone.
    #10

    Road sign reading Greater Horrors at night surrounded by darkness, a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #11

    Nothing Park logo parody with confusing text saying no animals, no adventure, just dirt in a weird design.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #12

    Close-up of a confusing image showing a realistic dog head sculpture with the words sneep snorp on a textured wall.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    “I wanted a quick way to store them [the photos] online without having to spend money, so I created a Facebook page. This would allow me to bulk upload my images, and I could easily find them, and while it wasn’t a goal at the time, I left it public so others could stumble across it," Brian shared with Bored Panda earlier.
    #13

    High heel shoe with a preserved insect in the heel and Jurassic Park dinosaur silhouettes, a confusing image that gets weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #14

    Dog with a small moose appearing to stand on its head, creating a confusing and weird visual illusion.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #15

    Person labeled the bee standing on ship deck looking at large eye in wall, a confusing image where things get weirder

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    The creator was happy to share his perspective on why weird, creepy, and strange content resonates so strongly with internet users.

    “For some people like me, we just get something out of being made uncomfortable in a way by certain images. Almost like how horror movie fans like to be scared, I like to see something so incomprehensible and weird that it invokes a sense of anxiety,” he explained.
    #16

    Unusual close-up of a horse with an exaggerated facial expression reaching for a carrot in a confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #17

    Close-up of an eye with a small snail crawling on the lower eyelid, a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    Confusing image of a snake twisted around a branch that seamlessly transitions into a duck's head.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    "For others, I think that we live in strange times, transitory times, and even scary times. And I feel like trends in artwork a lot of the time reflect the times we live in. Like the advent of Liminal Space imagery, pictures of transitory spaces, a longing for older days now abandoned. Or dark images that reflect the state of the world we live in. I think, on some level, subconsciously, these types of images can resonate with people even if they don't know why,” he shared his perspective about why weird content is so magnetic.
    #19

    A confusing image showing a person about to eat a hot dog sausage extending from an oddly shaped pink container.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #20

    White sneakers paired with denim jeans that have unusually wide and frayed cuffs creating a confusing visual effect.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #21

    Shadow of a person appears to be floating above a car under dim streetlight in a confusing image where things get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    On top of that, the creator of ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ told Bored Panda that weirdness is related to both uniqueness and authenticity. “Because weird in simple terms means different. I feel like people need to be weird. I feel like when they are, that is their truest self! It's what separates you from everyone else,” he said.

    And, just like the name of the Facebook page suggests, it’s likely that things really will only get weirder in the future. "I do think humanity will get weirder. Because we are weird. If you think about it, we are the weird-shaped puzzle piece in our world; we stand out from every other creature on earth. It is what has carried us to now, for better or worse,” the creator shared his perspective on life.
    #22

    Grain silo with a distorted face and text about bizarre aesthetic, one of the confusing images where things only get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #23

    Surreal image of a giant hand with a human face standing on a rooftop, a confusing image that gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #24

    Confusing image with glitch effect showing a flower and overlapping text about attention span and chicken sandwich.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    The creator also shared a bit about how he curates the type of content he shares on Facebook. “I hesitate to say 'mainstream', but I am in a way always looking for the deep cuts of weird images. I love digging through small pages of people who share the same types of content or, better yet, people who make it themselves. I always try and promote those creators,” he said.

    “All I want to give people is some sort of visceral feeling from what’s gracing their screens.”

    Brian also urged everyone to be themselves, unapologetically. "Love what you love and don't be afraid to be proud of the things that make you weird and unique. You are never alone, there are people just like you out there, go find them.”
    #25

    Black and white alien image with UFO in background, part of confusing images where things only get weirder over time

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #26

    Origami figure with human-like legs and bird wings, a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #27

    Person wearing confusing and weird costume covered in fur, multiple eyes, wings, and exaggerated facial features indoors.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    The ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ page was created back in June 2017, and it’s still going strong today.

    It currently has 328k followers on Facebook who enjoy the content shared there, “from the beautiful to the macabre and all sorts of strangeness in between. The curator of the project urges everyone to “stay weird.”

    Not a bad suggestion in a world where social media content tends to be overly edited and beautified.

    #28

    Two dinosaur-like creatures labeled as being weird reflect a confusing image that gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #29

    Dark confusing image of grotesque creatures surrounding a person holding light, illustrating weird and strange visuals.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #30

    Confusing image of a dog with human-like hands in a thinking pose, showcasing weird visual effects and surreal elements.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    So, Pandas, which of these images confused and creeped you out the most, and why? On the other hand, which pics were so absurd that they made you snort with laughter? (Don’t worry, we won’t judge!)

    How weird do you personally like your weirdness to be? Why do you personally think that weird content resonates so strongly with people around the globe?

    Share your thoughts, feelings, and opinions in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Confusing image of a person with a camcorder strapped to their head, illustrating weird and surreal visual concepts.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #32

    Confusing image of a toilet with a spiral effect creating an endless loop, making things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #33

    A large shark appears to float above a forest road, creating one of the most confusing images that only gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #34

    Person with earring watching a fiery meteor in the night sky with text soon it will all be clean in confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #35

    Surreal image of floating shadowy figures above rooftops, a confusing image that gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #36

    Muscular man at a party with gnome figures and people in retro clothing in a confusing, surreal scene.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #37

    Hand holding a metal dental mold tool filled with artificial teeth, a confusing image that gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #38

    Bottle cap with the confusing message less pants more banjo, a weird image that gets stranger the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #39

    Confusing image of a fluffy dog with a pipe, sitting on a stool in a dark vintage-style photo.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #40

    A confusing image of a deer with a human face, illustrating bizarre and weird visual effects that get stranger the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #41

    A confusing image showing a horse with spring coil legs and a humorous misspelled phrase above it.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #42

    Faded warning sign on brick wall with an unclear symbol, a confusing image that only gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #43

    Surreal image of a sun-headed figure in a yellow coat with text about microplastics, part of confusing images getting weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #44

    Confusing image of a shopping cart stuck on top of a pole above a fence, creating a weird and unexpected scene.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #45

    Cube-shaped globe with vintage map design inside a black metal stand, a confusing image that gets weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #46

    Sidewalk splitting into two separate paths in a confusing image illustrating things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #47

    Confusing image of a man drawing perspective boxes with a highlighted quote about perception and mindset in abstract style.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #48

    Black and white illustration showing human bones and skull with caption about today's requirement and bones.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #49

    Graffiti on a wall at night reads it was all a dream, an example of confusing images where things only get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #50

    A confusing image of stretched skin with a distorted face, illustrating things getting weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #51

    Person dressed as a wizard playing electric guitar with heavy metal music caption in a confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #52

    Shadowy figure named Bobby holding dino nuggets, a confusing image that only gets weirder the longer you look at it

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #53

    Close-up of a confusing object surrounded by floating pink hearts illustrating bizarre and weird visuals.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #54

    Distorted garden scene with trees and bushes creating a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #55

    Black and white drawing of an ouroboros dragon forming a circle with text about confusing images and things getting weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #56

    Animated scene of distorted characters with glitch effects, creating a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #57

    Distorted hallway with a caution divergence sign and warped walls creating a confusing and weird visual effect.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #58

    Person in a tan hooded jacket standing outside near snow with text referencing confusing images getting weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #59

    Skeleton holding chicken tenders with text no tendons just tendies in a humorous confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #60

    Confusing image of dinosaurs in the rain with lightning illustrating a humorous moment in the shower.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #61

    Close-up of a confusing image showing hands and nails that create a weird illusion where things only get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #62

    Confusing image of a salmon jumping upstream with humorous text showing why things only get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #63

    Giant floating eye over Montana, creating a confusing image that gets weirder the longer you look at it.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #64

    Sketch of a person in a corner with shadowy spider-like figures and eerie faces, creating a confusing and strange image effect.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #65

    Glitchy sunset image with pixelated text saying the end is near, a confusing visual where things get weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #66

    Bright yellow frog next to pink text on green background embracing the absurdity of existence in a confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #67

    Vintage sun illustration with a face and text expressing confusion about feeling everyone's feelings but your own in confusing images.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #68

    Elderly people reaching toward glowing slot machines in a casino, creating confusing images where things only get weirder

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #69

    Confusing image of a coffin placed on a sidewalk between parked cars, creating a strange and weird street scene.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #70

    Confusing image featuring a can of corned beef hash with a ninja and checkerboard pattern background.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #71

    Man wearing a d***e cap standing in a corner at a party, illustrating confusing images where things get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #72

    Table with realistic legs wearing jeans and boots holding a TV, one of the confusing images where things only get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #73

    Confusing image with a warning about people, showing two faces and symbols illustrating strange and weird concepts.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #74

    Confusing image of a side mirror reflecting a train with a face, with text about demons making things weirder the longer you look.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #75

    Person with a LEGO head sitting in a shopping cart at night, part of confusing images where things only get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #76

    Surreal image of walking anthropomorphic eggs in a rocky landscape, showcasing confusing images where things get weirder.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #77

    Colorful abstract pattern with text humorously mentioning a time machine that only travels into furniture, a confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #78

    Tiny Spider-Man figure appears trapped under a glass on a textured gray surface in a confusing image.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #79

    Yellow street sign with confusing message about gods, illustrating one of the confusing images where things only get weirder when observed closely.

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

    #80

    Cat with multiple edited extra eyes, creating a confusing image where things only get weirder the longer you look at them

    ThingsOnlyGetWeirder Report

