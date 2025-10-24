80 Confusing Images Where “Things Only Get Weirder” The Longer You Look At Them (New Pics)
You’d think that with so much time spent online, nothing could surprise you anymore. Oh, how naive you are to think that. As it turns out, social media is a never-ending source of all things bizarre, creepy, and disturbing. And the ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ project has the proof.
This popular Facebook page, which calls itself “a place for weird people by weird people,” shares some of the strangest things ever spotted in the real and digital worlds. We’ve collected some of the freshest, most bizarre, gently cursed pics that might have you questioning what the heck you’re even looking at.
Ready to be confused and to do a bunch of double-takes? Got your holy water handy? Let’s go down the rabbit hole.
This post may include affiliate links.
There are lots of reasons why people enjoy weird, strange, disturbing, and scary things. For one, horror-related content can be quite unique and entertaining. It’s an adrenaline rush and a mood booster.
On top of that, having fun with horror can actually be an extremely important tool for learning, according to the director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, Mathias Clasen.
“We learn something about the dangers of the world. We learn something about our own responses: What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?” he told The Washington Post.
Meanwhile, a research scientist at Aarhus University’s Recreational Fear Lab, Coltan Scrivner, says that some people are able to challenge themselves to face their fears.
According to Scrivner, by playing around with their fears, people could “learn some emotion regulation skills for how to feel because you’re expressing them and feeling them in a safe place.”
What’s more, by exposing yourself to this type of scary content, you can develop psychological resilience to real-life threats and risks.
The creator of the ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ page opened up all about the project and why people enjoy weirdness so much during an earlier interview with Bored Panda.
According to Brian, he started the project on Facebook as a way for him to store the strange and creepy images that he was saving on his phone.
“I wanted a quick way to store them [the photos] online without having to spend money, so I created a Facebook page. This would allow me to bulk upload my images, and I could easily find them, and while it wasn’t a goal at the time, I left it public so others could stumble across it," Brian shared with Bored Panda earlier.
The creator was happy to share his perspective on why weird, creepy, and strange content resonates so strongly with internet users.
“For some people like me, we just get something out of being made uncomfortable in a way by certain images. Almost like how horror movie fans like to be scared, I like to see something so incomprehensible and weird that it invokes a sense of anxiety,” he explained.
"For others, I think that we live in strange times, transitory times, and even scary times. And I feel like trends in artwork a lot of the time reflect the times we live in. Like the advent of Liminal Space imagery, pictures of transitory spaces, a longing for older days now abandoned. Or dark images that reflect the state of the world we live in. I think, on some level, subconsciously, these types of images can resonate with people even if they don't know why,” he shared his perspective about why weird content is so magnetic.
On top of that, the creator of ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ told Bored Panda that weirdness is related to both uniqueness and authenticity. “Because weird in simple terms means different. I feel like people need to be weird. I feel like when they are, that is their truest self! It's what separates you from everyone else,” he said.
And, just like the name of the Facebook page suggests, it’s likely that things really will only get weirder in the future. "I do think humanity will get weirder. Because we are weird. If you think about it, we are the weird-shaped puzzle piece in our world; we stand out from every other creature on earth. It is what has carried us to now, for better or worse,” the creator shared his perspective on life.
The creator also shared a bit about how he curates the type of content he shares on Facebook. “I hesitate to say 'mainstream', but I am in a way always looking for the deep cuts of weird images. I love digging through small pages of people who share the same types of content or, better yet, people who make it themselves. I always try and promote those creators,” he said.
“All I want to give people is some sort of visceral feeling from what’s gracing their screens.”
Brian also urged everyone to be themselves, unapologetically. "Love what you love and don't be afraid to be proud of the things that make you weird and unique. You are never alone, there are people just like you out there, go find them.”
The ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ page was created back in June 2017, and it’s still going strong today.
It currently has 328k followers on Facebook who enjoy the content shared there, “from the beautiful to the macabre and all sorts of strangeness in between. The curator of the project urges everyone to “stay weird.”
Not a bad suggestion in a world where social media content tends to be overly edited and beautified.
So, Pandas, which of these images confused and creeped you out the most, and why? On the other hand, which pics were so absurd that they made you snort with laughter? (Don’t worry, we won’t judge!)
How weird do you personally like your weirdness to be? Why do you personally think that weird content resonates so strongly with people around the globe?
Share your thoughts, feelings, and opinions in the comments at the bottom of this list.