ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think that with so much time spent online, nothing could surprise you anymore. Oh, how naive you are to think that. As it turns out, social media is a never-ending source of all things bizarre, creepy, and disturbing. And the ‘Things Only Get Weirder’ project has the proof.

This popular Facebook page, which calls itself “a place for weird people by weird people,” shares some of the strangest things ever spotted in the real and digital worlds. We’ve collected some of the freshest, most bizarre, gently cursed pics that might have you questioning what the heck you’re even looking at.

Ready to be confused and to do a bunch of double-takes? Got your holy water handy? Let’s go down the rabbit hole.