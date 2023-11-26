ADVERTISEMENT

Something doesn’t necessarily have to make much sense for it to be amusing. As time goes by, humor shifts and evolves. Newer generations might find things funny that older ones don’t. Similarly, what’s hilarious to us now might make youngsters roll their eyes in a couple of decades.

The @iamcringeok Instagram account is a celebration of all things weird and nonsensical. The vast majority of the pics and memes shared by the curator of this social media project lack any and all context. And that can be quite hilarious in its own right. Check out our collection of the strangest images, as featured on @iamcringeok, as you scroll down.