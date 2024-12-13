ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever looked up at the clear night sky, it’s likely you’ve marveled at the sheer number of stars shining down on you. But have you ever wondered where all those stars came from? Well, every one of them was born in a nebula.

A nebula is an enormous cloud of dust and gas, mostly hydrogen and helium, occupying the space between stars, or interstellar space. Modern telescopes have given us spellbinding images of these colossal celestial bodies and here are some of our favorites.