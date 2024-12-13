ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever looked up at the clear night sky, it’s likely you’ve marveled at the sheer number of stars shining down on you. But have you ever wondered where all those stars came from? Well, every one of them was born in a nebula.

A nebula is an enormous cloud of dust and gas, mostly hydrogen and helium, occupying the space between stars, or interstellar space. Modern telescopes have given us spellbinding images of these colossal celestial bodies and here are some of our favorites. 

#1

Carina Nebula

Stunning nebula showcasing vibrant cosmic colors and glowing stars in deep space.

NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI Report

    #2

    Keyhole Nebula

    Colorful and swirling nebula with stars, showcasing stunning details of the cosmos.

    NASA, the SOFIA science team, Y. Seo; ESO Report

    #3

    The Butterfly Nebula

    Colorful nebula resembling a butterfly in deep space, showcasing mesmerizing patterns and vibrant colors.

    NASA/ESA/Hubble Report

    Stars form within a nebula through a process of gravity, friction, and heat. The cold temperatures of the molecular clouds cause gas to clump together, forming high-density regions called knots. The clumps' gravity grows as they collect more matter or collide with each other in the volatile heavenly environment.

    Eventually, gravity causes the clumps to collapse. As they do so, friction causes the material to heat up until the material at the center of the cloud becomes hot enough to form a protostar, or baby star. When the core of that protostar becomes hot enough, hydrogen begins to fuse into helium, releasing energy and creating a star.
    #4

    Cone Nebula

    Colorful nebula with glowing stars scattered across a celestial landscape.

    NASA, H. Ford (JHU), G. Illingworth (UCSC/LO), M. Clampin (STScI), G. Hartig (STScI), the ACS Science Team and ESA Report

    #5

    Helix Nebula

    Colorful Helix Nebula against a starry sky, showcasing vibrant blue and orange gases. Perfect example of amazing nebula pics.

    NASA, NOAO, ESA, the Hubble Helix Nebula Team, M. Meixner (STScI), and T.A. Rector (NRAO) Report

    #6

    Retina Nebula

    Colorful nebula with glowing center and contrasting dark space, showcasing amazing nebula pics.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    Nebulae formation can happen in a few different ways, depending on the type of nebula. Stellar nurseries, or emission nebulae, form in regions where gas and dust are dense enough for gravity to cause the material to collapse and form stars. The intense radiation from young, hot stars ionizes the surrounding gas, causing it to glow.
    #7

    Monkey Head Nebula

    Amazing nebula with bright stars and cosmic dust formations, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate details in space.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #8

    Veil Nebula

    Colorful nebula with vibrant gas clouds and starry backdrop in space.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #9

    Cygnus Supernova Remnant

    Stunning image of a nebula with bright stars and glowing filaments in deep space.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. Blair Report

    Other nebulae are supernova remnants, formed when a massive star reaches the end of its life, exploding as a supernova. This violent explosion ejects the star’s outer layers into space, creating a nebula. The Crab Nebula formed from a supernova observed in 1054 CE. Some other types of nebulae include planetary nebulae, reflection nebulae, and dark nebulae.

    #10

    Pillars In The Eagle Nebula

    Colorful and awe-inspiring nebula with towering gas pillars and twinkling stars.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #11

    Mystic Mountain

    Colorful nebula showcasing vibrant gases and star formations in deep space.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #12

    The Hourglass Nebula

    Colorful nebula forming a striking hourglass shape in space.

    Raghvendra Sahai and John Trauger (JPL), the WFPC2 science team, and NASA/ESA Report

    Famous nebulae include the Orion Nebula, the Horsehead Nebula, the Eagle Nebula, the Helix Nebula, the Lagoon Nebula, and the Eskimo Nebula. But where do these nebulae get their names from? Well, they’re named after things they resemble, and we can get a really good look at them thanks to the wonders of modern telescope technologies.
    #13

    The Cat’s Eye Nebula

    Amazing nebula with vibrant colors and intricate patterns captured in stunning detail against a dark cosmic background.

    NASA, ESA, HEIC, and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #14

    The ‘Pacman Nebula’

    Colorful nebula with bright stars scattered across a cosmic backdrop.

    X-ray: NASA/CXC/CfA/S.Wolk; IR: NASA/JPL/CfA/S.Wolk Report

    #15

    Messier 8 Famously Known As The Lagoon Nebula

    Colorful nebula with swirling clouds and bright stars, showcasing the beauty of space.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, ESO, and O. De Marco; Acknowledgement: M. H. Özsaraç Report

    #16

    Messier 17, Better Known As The Omega Nebula Or Swan Nebula

    Amazing nebula with colorful stars and cosmic dust creating a stunning celestial landscape.

    NASA, ESA, and A. Kraus (The University of Texas at Austin); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    The Hubble Space Telescope is celebrated for capturing breathtaking images of nebulae, including iconic examples like the Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula. Hubble operates in visible, ultraviolet, and near-infrared wavelengths, making it a favorite for detailed studies of nebulae's gas and dust structures.
    #17

    Horsehead Nebula

    "Amazing nebula with swirling clouds and sparkling stars in deep space."

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #18

    Ngc 2392

    Colorful cosmic nebula with glowing gases in space, showcasing amazing nebula detail.

    NASA, Andrew Fruchter and the ERO Team (Sylvia Baggett [STScI], Richard Hook [ST-ECF], Zoltan Levay [STScI]) Report

    #19

    Festive And Free-Floating Freggs

    Colorful nebula with bright stars and cosmic dust formations, showcasing the beauty of space.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Sahai Report

    #20

    Ngc 6530

    Colorful nebula with vibrant clouds and stars in deep space, showcasing amazing nebula visuals.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, O. De Marco Report

    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observes space in the infrared spectrum, allowing astronomers to look through dust clouds and study star formation. Its advanced technology provides unprecedented detail and clarity, delivering spellbinding images that are helping communities of astronomers theorize about the evolution of the universe.

    #21

    Celestial Fireworks Of Dem L 190

    Colorful nebula in space with intricate patterns and stars, showcasing amazing nebula pics.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Kulkarni, Y. Chu Report

    #22

    Cosmic Reef (2020)

    Vivid colors of a cosmic nebula with blue and red clouds and scattered stars filling the space, showcasing amazing nebula pics.

    NASA, ESA, and STScI Report

    #23

    N 49

    Colorful nebula with vibrant gases and stars scattered in the night sky, showcasing amazing nebula photography.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #24

    V838 Monocerotis

    A stunning nebula with a vibrant red center surrounded by glowing blue and white stars.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI) Report

    #25

    Messier 57, Better Known As The Ring Nebula

    Vibrant nebula with blue and orange hues, showcasing cosmic beauty against a starry backdrop.

    NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration Report

    The good news is that you don’t need space-age equipment to capture nebulae yourself. This useful astrophotography checklist will guide you through everything you need to photograph deep-space objects.

    What do you think of this list of mesmerizing nebulae? Keep scrolling for more and don’t forget to upvote and comment on your favorites!
    #26

    Cat’s Paw Nebula

    Colorful nebula in space, showcasing vibrant clouds and star formations.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech Report

    #27

    Orion Nebula

    Colorful nebula with swirling clouds and sparkling stars, showcasing the beauty of the cosmos.

    NASA Report

    #28

    Red Spider Nebula

    Amazing nebula in deep space, featuring vibrant orange and pink hues surrounded by sparkling stars.

    ESA/Garrelt Mellema (Leiden University, the Netherlands) Report

    #29

    Messier 27 Has Two Bright Lobes Making It Look Like A Dumbbell, And Is Commonly Called The Dumbbell Nebula

    Beautiful nebula with colorful gases and stars in space.

    NASA/ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #30

    The Egg Nebula

    Colorful nebula with vibrant hues against a starry backdrop, showcasing cosmic beauty.

    NASA, W. Sparks (STScI) and R. Sahai (JPL) Report

    #31

    Necklace Nebula

    Beautiful nebula glowing in deep space with surrounding stars, showcasing vibrant blue and green hues.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #32

    Witch Nebula Casts Starry Spell

    Green nebula with stars, showcasing amazing cosmic clouds in deep space.

    NASA/JPL-Caltech Report

    #33

    Bubbly Nebula

    Beautiful blue nebula glowing in space with stars twinkling in the background.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA; acknowledgement: Marc Canale Report

    #34

    Bow Tie Nebula

    Colorful nebula with vibrant blue and orange clouds in deep space.

    NASA, ESA, K. Noll (STScI) Report

    #35

    Southern Ring Nebula

    Beautiful nebula with glowing blue and orange hues in space.

    NASA/The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA/NASA) Report

    #36

    Tarantula Nebula

    Stunning image of a colorful nebula with bright stars scattered across the cosmic landscape.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Murray, E. Sabbi; Acknowledgment: Y. -H. Chu Report

    #37

    Prawn Nebula

    Colorful nebula with stars shining brightly against a dark cosmic backdrop.

    NASA, ESA, and J. Tan (Chalmers University of Technology); Processing; Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    #38

    Dark Nebula Ldn 1165

    Stunning image of a nebula with bright stars scattered across a cosmic background.

    NASA, ESA, T. Megeath (University of Toledo), and K. Stapelfeldt (Jet Propulsion Laboratory); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    #39

    Cleopatra's Eye

    A stunning image of a glowing nebula with vibrant teal and red hues, showcasing its cosmic beauty.

    NASA, ESA, and H. Bond and R. Ciardullo (Pennsylvania State University), et. al.; Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    #40

    Emission Nebula Ngc 2313

    Bright star within a colorful nebula, with dark space and scattered stars in the background.

    ESA/Hubble, R. Sahai Report

    #41

    Jewel Bug Nebula

    Colorful nebula with vibrant starry background captured in an amazing cosmic scene.

    NASA, ESA and J. Kastner (RIT) Report

    #42

    Heart Of The Lagoon Nebula

    Colorful nebula showcasing cosmic gas and star formations in deep space.

    NASA, ESA, and STScI Report

    #43

    Ant Nebula

    Spectacular nebula displaying vibrant colors against a starry backdrop.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #44

    The Bug Nebula

    Spectacular nebula with bright, colorful gas clouds in space.

    NASA, ESA, and A.Zijlstra (UMIST, Manchester, UK) Report

    #45

    Westerlund 2

    Colorful nebula with vibrant gas clouds and star clusters, showcasing the beauty of space.

    NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), A. Nota (ESA/STScI), and the Westerlund 2 Science Team Report

    #46

    Stellar Duo In Orion Nebula

    Colorful nebula with bright stars against a cosmic background, showcasing amazing nebula details in deep space.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Bally, M. Robberto Report

    #47

    Supernova Remnant Dem L249

    Vivid red and blue colors in a detailed nebula image filled with stars.

    NASA, ESA, and Y. Chou (Academia Sinica, Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics) Report

    #48

    Star-Forming Region Afgl 5180

    Glowing celestial wonders captured in an amazing nebula image with vibrant colors and starry sky.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. C. Tan (Chalmers University & University of Virginia), R. Fedriani (Chalmers University) Report

    #49

    Ag Carinae

    Stunning nebula with bright center and colorful surrounding gases in space.

    NASA, ESA, STScI Report

    #50

    M1-67

    Bright, fiery nebula glowing in space, showcasing stunning cosmic colors and formations.

    NASA, Yves Grosdidier (University of Montreal and Observatoire de Strasbourg), Anthony Moffat (Universitie de Montreal), Gilles Joncas (Universite Laval), and Agnes Acker (Observatoire de Strasbourg) Report

    #51

    Ngc 5189

    Amazing nebula image showcasing vibrant blue, orange, and white gas clouds against a starry space background.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #52

    The Crab Nebula

    Brilliant colors of a nebula against a starry backdrop, showcasing vibrant cosmic beauty.

    NASA, ESA, J. Hester, A. Loll (ASU) Report

    #53

    Messier 20, Better Known As The Trifid Nebula

    "Amazing nebula showing vibrant colors and star formations in deep space."

    NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI); Acknowledgment: F. Yusef-Zadeh (Northwestern Univ.) Report

    #54

    Flame Nebula

    Amazing nebula pic showing vibrant blue and brown clouds with scattered stars in deep space.

    NASA, ESA, and N. Da Rio (University of Virginia); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    #55

    The Ghost Nebula

    Colorful nebula with glowing stars in space, showcasing the beauty of cosmic formations.

    NASA, ESA, and STScI Report

    #56

    Ghost Head Nebula

    Colorful celestial nebula with glowing gases and stars, showcasing the beauty of space.

    NASA, ESA & Mohammad Heydari-Malayeri (Observatoire de Paris, France) Report

    #57

    Spirograph Nebula

    Vibrant nebula in space, displaying glowing rings of orange and blue.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #58

    Pencil Nebula

    A stunning image of a vibrant space nebula with luminous stars scattered throughout.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #59

    Leaving On A Jet

    Vivid nebula with bright stars and swirling cosmic dust, showcasing the vast beauty of space.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Fedriani, J. Tan Report

    #60

    Hh 505

    Colorful nebula with swirling clouds of gas and dust in space, featuring vibrant blues, oranges, and greens.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Bally Report

    #61

    Protostar In Reflection Nebula Ic 2631

    Stunning image of a nebula with bright stars scattered across the dark cosmic background.

    NASA, ESA, and T. Megeath (University of Toledo) Report

    #62

    Planetary Nebula Ngc 6891

    Blue-hued nebula with a bright star at its center, surrounded by deep space and distant stars.

    NASA, ESA, A. Hajian (University of Waterloo), H. Bond (Pennsylvania State University), and B. Balick (University of Washington) Report

    #63

    N 81

    Colorful nebula glowing in the dark universe, showcasing interstellar clouds and star formations.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #64

    Ghost Head Nebula

    Amazing nebula featuring vibrant colors and star formations in space.

    NASA, ESA, Mohammad Heydari-Malayeri (Observatoire de Paris) et al. Report

    #65

    The Snowman Nebula

    Colorful nebula with bright stars scattered across the night sky, showcasing amazing nebula details and cosmic beauty.

    NASA, ESA, and J. Tan (Chalmers University of Technology); Processing; Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    #66

    Reflection Nebula

    Amazing nebula glowing in deep space with swirling blue and white clouds surrounding a bright star.

    NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI) Report

    #67

    Nebula Ngc 1333

    Stunning view of a nebula with vivid colors and glowing stars scattered throughout the cosmic scene.

    NASA, ESA, STScI; Image Processing Varun Bajaj (STScI), Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Jennifer Mack (STScI) Report

    #68

    Planetary Nebula Abell 78

    A stunning nebula with glowing blue and white hues set against a starry night sky.

    ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Guerrero Acknowledgement: Judy Schmidt Report

    #69

    Ngc 2440

    Bright, luminous clouds and stars create a mesmerizing nebula scene.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI) Report

    #70

    Kohoutek 4-55

    Colorful nebula with bright center and orange outer ring against a dark starry background, showcasing amazing nebula details.

    NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #71

    Little Ghost Nebula

    "Amazing nebula with a colorful halo structure in deep space."

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #72

    Ngc 604

    Stunning cosmic view featuring vibrant nebula clouds and twinkling stars in space.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (AURA/STScI) Report

    #73

    Trifid Nebula

    Amazing nebula with vivid colors and star formations, showcasing cosmic beauty and interstellar gases in a celestial display.

    NASA and Jeff Hester (Arizona State University) Report

    #74

    Bubble Nebula

    Colorful nebula with glowing stars and swirling gases, showcasing amazing cosmic beauty.

    NASA Report

    #75

    Stellar Jet In The Running Man Nebula

    Colorful nebula with swirling blue and orange gases and starry backdrop.

    NASA, ESA, and J. Bally (University of Colorado at Boulder); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America) Report

    #76

    Stingray Nebula

    Colorful nebula with glowing green and pink hues against a black background, showcasing amazing stellar formations.

    NASA and Matt Bobrowsky (Orbital Sciences Corporation) Report

    #77

    Barnard's Merope Nebula

    Colorful nebula with radiant light beams in space, showcasing amazing cosmic features.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

    #78

    Ngc 6751

    Colorful nebula with radiant star at center, showcasing vibrant cosmic beauty in space.

    NASA and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA) Report

