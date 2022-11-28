Space is big, we know. But the most remarkable thing about what’s out there, beyond the atmosphere, is how little we know about it.

The truth is, we’ve barely scratched the surface of our universe. It’s been estimated that we’ve discovered only 5% of it, while the remaining 95% is still a mystery — an unknown, unexplored, vast field of space facts left in the dark. Sure, we have our satellites, our astronauts, our telescopes, and loaded people already planning a vacation on the Moon. But what about the rest of us common folks with no skills or equipment to join the cause and get out there ourselves? How can we take a peek into the cosmos?

Simple. We stay lazy and let the astronomy experts do the hard work and throw us all the space trivia they find out over the years. Meanwhile, Bored Panda is here to fill in some gaps you may have and give you a taste of fun facts about space and the weird, wonderful things that happen when you leave Earth behind.

If you’re up for something different, take a look at these space trivia questions. For each one, you’ll find the answer in the comment section below. Think of this as a space quiz — you know, to see how many things you knew before getting the answer.

#1

Name the spacecraft that carried the first astronauts to the Moon.

#2

Which constellation holds the hottest place in the universe?

#3

When did the US first set foot on the Moon?

#4

A hexagonal-shaped storm can be found on which planet?

#5

What is the solar system’s first planet from the Sun?

#6

In our solar system, how many stars are there?

#7

How many of our solar system’s planets are formed of gas?

#8

Who was the first person to travel into space?

#9

What is the most common type of star found in the Milky Way?

#10

One of the most well-known constellations is Orion. What did it get its name from?

#11

How many volcanoes do you think there are on Venus’s surface?

#12

Physical space is frequently conceived in how many linear dimensions?

#13

Which stars in the universe have a rotational speed of 600 times per second?

#14

In which year did the US government propose new guidelines for space tourism?

#15

Which of the Moon’s prints will last for 100 million years?

#16

The word ‘astrophysics’ comes from a combination of Greek words. Are you aware of which of these bodies ‘Astro’ refers to?

#17

Which is the second smallest planet within our solar system?

#18

Which is the brightest planet in the night’s sky?

#19

Which planet has the most Moons?

#20

In what year did Pluto become reclassified as a dwarf planet?

#21

Where can the biosphere be found?

#22

What phenomena keeps the planets in steady orbit around the Sun?

#23

Which is the largest start within our solar system?

#24

Who was the first person to walk on the Moon?

#25

Who was the first woman to travel into space?

#26

What color is the Sun?

#27

What elements is the Sun composed of?

#28

Which celestial body within the solar system has the most mass?

#29

What is space junk?

#30

How many stars make up the Big Dipper?

#31

What causes the Moon to shine?

#32

What is the third brightest celestial object in our sky?

#33

How does a meteor become a meteorite?

#34

What does NASA stand for?

#35

How old is the universe?

#36

Imagine we’ve arrived at the next planet, Venus. In visible light, we can’t view the surface of Venus from space. Why?

#37

What is the distance between Earth and Mars?

#38

Why did NASA invest millions of dollars in inventing a pen that could be used in space?

#39

In the Andromeda Galaxy, how many stars are there?

#40

What is an Emission nebula?

#41

What is the Earth’s size in miles?

#42

What percentage of our solar system’s mass is made up of planets?

#43

What was the name of the first NASA mission?

#44

This planet, also known as the “morning star” and the “evening star,” has long inspired poets. What planet is it?

#45

What is the name of the planet that is sometimes referred to as Earth’s sister planet?

#46

What is the proper name of rocket science?

#47

What is the name of the planet that is nearest to the Sun?

#48

Which is the smallest planet within our solar system?

#49

The Moon called Titan orbits which planet?

#50

Which planet is larger, Neptune or Saturn?

#51

What protects Earth from meteoroids and radiation from the Sun?

#52

How many of our planets can be seen without a telescope?

#53

Phobos and Deimos are the Moons of which planet?

#54

Which planets have no Moons?

#55

Which planet has the fastest rotation?

#56

How long is one year on Jupiter?

#57

Which is the oldest planet in our solar system?

#58

Which is the densest planet in our solar system?

#59

Which planets have rings around them?

#60

Which planet has the most volcanoes?

#61

What are the names of Jupiter’s four largest Moons?

#62

Which planet spins backward relative to the others?

#63

Which are the four “gas giant” planets?

#64

Which are the four “terrestrial” planets?

#65

Why does Mercury have craters?

#66

Which star is the center of our solar system?

#67

How old is the Sun?

#68

How long does it take the Sun’s rays to reach Earth?

#69

When did the solar system form?

#70

If you weighed 200 pounds on Earth, how much would you weigh on Mars?

#71

What causes high and low tides?

#72

How long does a solar eclipse last?

#73

Name the three most famous asteroids.

#74

What do you call a large number of meteoroids occurring at the same time and place?

#75

How many Earths could fit inside the Sun?

#76

What color is Mars’ sunset?

#77

Where can you go to see projections of the night sky?

#78

What is the Sun’s outermost atmosphere called?

#79

How is the distance between the Sun and Earth measured?

#80

How long does it take the Moon to pass through all its phases?

#81

What do scientists call the disk that encircles a back hole?

#82

How long does it take the Moon to orbit the Earth?

#83

Who was the third astronaut to walk on the Moon?

#84

Which astronaut is famous for having written his daughter’s initials on the Moon?

#85

What are the storms produced by the Sun called?

#86

Which constellation contains the stars Castor and Pollux?

#87

What is the study of the stars, planets, and galaxies?

#88

Which constellation is shaped like a winged horse?

#89

Which star is nearest to Earth?

#90

What do you call the path traveled by a celestial body in space?

#91

What do scientists call a massive release of plasma from the Sun?

#92

What is the unit of measurement used to describe the expansion of the universe?

#93

Which are the most common types of galaxies in the universe?

#94

How much of the universe is composed of dark matter?

#95

What are the largest stars in the universe?

#96

What has an incredibly strong gravitational pull that light can’t even escape?

#97

Some astrophysicists research the brightness of stars. What other words do you think you could use to describe luminosity?

#98

Which planet is referred to as “The Red Planet”?

#99

What is the hottest layer of the atmosphere?

#100

Which of the following is not a zodiac sign?

#101

What is the name of Mars’ highest mountain?

#102

What direction does the sunrise from?

