When it comes to building or working with heavy machinery, the modern world truly has its marvels of engineering and technology. And at the same time, these things can injure us in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, regulatory bodies like OSHA exist to create good guidelines for workplaces to follow. 

However, as it so often happens, workplaces simply do their own thing. So this internet group documents all the most heinous and hilarious OSHA violations out there. So get comfortable, strap on your hard hat, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to comment your thoughts and stories below. 

#1

Just Put Some Caulk In It It'll Be Fine

Just Put Some Caulk In It It’ll Be Fine

Fast_Philosophy7124 Report

#2

To Be An Aircon Technician, You Must Have Good Balance As Well

To Be An Aircon Technician, You Must Have Good Balance As Well

MiraiShinji Report

#3

The Wharehouse Across From My Job

The Wharehouse Across From My Job

Captain_Cole_ Report

#4

New Machine-Guarding Safety Measures

New Machine-Guarding Safety Measures

Cinner21 Report

#5

I Asked If He Knows How To Put A Harness On. He Said Yes

I Asked If He Knows How To Put A Harness On. He Said Yes

Grothorious Report

#6

Posted By The Wildwood Boardwalk Official Facebook Page

Posted By The Wildwood Boardwalk Official Facebook Page

rgdubb5 Report

#7

I Guess I'll Just Die

I Guess I’ll Just Die

heavydisme Report

#8

"The Things We Do To Make A Dollar" - Some Tweaker On My Fb

“The Things We Do To Make A Dollar” - Some Tweaker On My Fb

CadillacRojo Report

#9

When Life Gives You Short Ladders

When Life Gives You Short Ladders

GrandTusam Report

#10

My Buddy Just Snapped Me This…

My Buddy Just Snapped Me This…

SarkastikAmbassador Report

#11

After Several Months And This Appartment Reaching 80% Occupancy, This Hole Is Still Wide Open For Anyone To Just, Fall Into

After Several Months And This Appartment Reaching 80% Occupancy, This Hole Is Still Wide Open For Anyone To Just, Fall Into

SHTY_Mod_Police Report

#12

Beam Me Up Scotty

Beam Me Up Scotty

CarltonTuna Report

#13

Might Wanna Strap That Down, Pa Roads Get Bumpy

Might Wanna Strap That Down, Pa Roads Get Bumpy

staykinky Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

do you want a final destination scenario cause thats what you're gonna get

#14

Someone Was Welding Next To The Paint Bucket

Someone Was Welding Next To The Paint Bucket

lbodyslamrhinos Report

#15

Leaking Water In The Light Fixture. Can't Get Approval From Higher-UPS For A "$2000" Bill

Leaking Water In The Light Fixture. Can't Get Approval From Higher-UPS For A "$2000" Bill

NoahC513 Report

#16

I Was Told There Were Tie Off Points On The Decks

I Was Told There Were Tie Off Points On The Decks

boomshiki Report

#17

👍

👍

colonelbackhand Report

#18

A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

merk35802 Report

#19

My Co-Worker Is A Genious

My Co-Worker Is A Genious

jakexfire Report

#20

Too Hot For Safety

Too Hot For Safety

bp1108 Report

#21

More Than One Problem Here…

More Than One Problem Here…

dnekrash Report

#22

This Is His First Day In The Industry

This Is His First Day In The Industry

Aknm102 Report

#23

Removal Of Original Torch In 1985. Cool Harness

Removal Of Original Torch In 1985. Cool Harness

MitchMcConnellsJowls Report

#24

The Old "Regulations Say That's Forbidden, But Absolutely Everyone Does It Like That"

The Old "Regulations Say That's Forbidden, But Absolutely Everyone Does It Like That"

Robster155 Report

#25

Totally Passes The Inspection

Totally Passes The Inspection

FormalFine6584 Report

#26

This Will Go Swimmingly

This Will Go Swimmingly

Virasman Report

#27

Always Keep Your Msds Book In A Safe Place

Always Keep Your Msds Book In A Safe Place

seti_m Report

#28

Spider-Man?

Spider-Man?

BugggJuice Report

#29

How's It Hanging?

How’s It Hanging?

[deleted] Report

#30

Came Into Work To See This, Made A Meme

Came Into Work To See This, Made A Meme

whoisthevizzle Report

#31

When The Down Riggers Can't Quite Get That Lift Level

When The Down Riggers Can’t Quite Get That Lift Level

RunsOnOxyclean Report

#32

Check Your Ladders Before You Climb!

Check Your Ladders Before You Climb!

suburbanite09 Report

#33

Heard Yall Like Cribbing

Heard Yall Like Cribbing

Annon221 Report

#34

They Said The Basket Moved Around A Lot

They Said The Basket Moved Around A Lot

officerhailey Report

#35

Found At My Local Scratch And Dent Appliance Place. I Swear I Heard Him Say "Hey, Can You Go A Little Faster, It's Hot In Here And I Need A Breeze." They Were Carrying Boxes And He Was Kinda Just Sitting On Them To Hold Them In Place

Found At My Local Scratch And Dent Appliance Place. I Swear I Heard Him Say “Hey, Can You Go A Little Faster, It’s Hot In Here And I Need A Breeze.” They Were Carrying Boxes And He Was Kinda Just Sitting On Them To Hold Them In Place

mimergirl Report

#36

At Least He's Not On The Top Two Rungs…lol

At Least He’s Not On The Top Two Rungs…lol

abeezy210 Report

#37

Pulled Up Behind This Disaster While On The Way To My Jobsite

Pulled Up Behind This Disaster While On The Way To My Jobsite

Faelon_Peverell Report

#38

Nothing Good Can Come From This. Why Would Anyone Make It?

Nothing Good Can Come From This. Why Would Anyone Make It?

NeilFraser Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

US/EU adaptor. Would actually work, plug into power strip, other outlets on strip will then work. Totally stupid of course,

#39

Crane Operator Thought A 75 Ton Grear Box Didn't Need To Be Lifted Perpendicular To The Tracks. The Corner Sank 18" And Nearly Tipped Over

Crane Operator Thought A 75 Ton Grear Box Didn't Need To Be Lifted Perpendicular To The Tracks. The Corner Sank 18" And Nearly Tipped Over

Astros_alex Report

#40

Wood Extension Feet On A Fibreglass Ladder. Looks Good To Me Boss!

Wood Extension Feet On A Fibreglass Ladder. Looks Good To Me Boss!

Nail_ Report

#41

Earlier Today At Noryangjin Seafood Market In Seoul

Earlier Today At Noryangjin Seafood Market In Seoul

itisalittleknownfact Report

#42

Guards Aren't Just There To Get In The Way

Guards Aren’t Just There To Get In The Way

the123king-reddit Report

#43

Of Course It's Safe. If You're Watching 10m Afar (Caught One In The Wild Here In Brazil)

Of Course It’s Safe. If You’re Watching 10m Afar (Caught One In The Wild Here In Brazil)

AmnesiacManiac Report

#44

When U Reach The Tipping Point Of Your Crane U Can Move The Crane.. Or Call A Friend To Help Hold U Down

When U Reach The Tipping Point Of Your Crane U Can Move The Crane.. Or Call A Friend To Help Hold U Down

SirChesterfield Report

#45

Guy In Video Actually Says, "Production First, Safety Second."

Guy In Video Actually Says, "Production First, Safety Second."

slapyak5318008 Report

#46

Have No Fear A Ladder Stabilizer Is Here

Have No Fear A Ladder Stabilizer Is Here

PlayStationPepe Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen one of them before, looks like a great idea.

#47

They Said The Basket Moved Around A Lot

They Said The Basket Moved Around A Lot

officerhailey Report

#48

Safe Enough-Ish

Safe Enough-Ish

MydogsnameisJunior Report

#49

Improper Tie Down Situation

Improper Tie Down Situation

HAHA_goats Report

#50

For Your Safety Customers Are In Work Areas

For Your Safety Customers Are In Work Areas

senile_teenager Report

#51

Inpalement For Hire

Inpalement For Hire

Embarrassed-Finger52 Report

#52

New Corporate Safety Manager

New Corporate Safety Manager

wack86 Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone work out exactly what we're looking at here?

#53

Spotted At A Safeway Some Years Ago

Spotted At A Safeway Some Years Ago

sicariusdiem Report

#54

Found A Photo From A Construction Site I Used To Work At

Found A Photo From A Construction Site I Used To Work At

WingedSoldier Report

#55

Shoring Checks Out

Shoring Checks Out

millenium-DIY Report

#56

We Just Had A Safety Training Course About Ladders A Couple Of Weeks Ago

We Just Had A Safety Training Course About Ladders A Couple Of Weeks Ago

ketchup_boy625 Report

#57

Finally Found One. Leaf Blower To Clean The Gutters On My 3 Story Apt Building

Finally Found One. Leaf Blower To Clean The Gutters On My 3 Story Apt Building

Dakotareads Report

#58

I Will Definitely Not Be Washing My Hands With This

I Will Definitely Not Be Washing My Hands With This

jomtom2 Report

#59

Happiest Place On Earth To Break Safety Regulations

Happiest Place On Earth To Break Safety Regulations

Draxtonsmitz Report

#60

Boss Says "At Least They Put A Block To Make It Safer." Bruh

Boss Says "At Least They Put A Block To Make It Safer." Bruh

420_Braze_it Report

#61

When It's Just Too Nice Of A Day Out

When It’s Just Too Nice Of A Day Out

swamplyfe Report

#62

No Hardhat, Wrong Shoes, Should Probably Fire Her On The Spot, Her Mother Might Object Though

No Hardhat, Wrong Shoes, Should Probably Fire Her On The Spot, Her Mother Might Object Though

Arthur-reborn Report

#63

The Neighbor's Movers Couldn't Get The Dresser Down The Stairs

The Neighbor’s Movers Couldn’t Get The Dresser Down The Stairs

HonestlyCrum Report

#64

"Think Safety"

"Think Safety"

Phantom_Rektum Report

#65

It's Probably Fine

It's Probably Fine

Nailyou866 Report

#66

"I Was Just Doing My Job"

"I Was Just Doing My Job"

okko7 Report

#67

“Yes The Asbestos Abatement Is All Done , It’s Ready For You To Work On!”

“Yes The Asbestos Abatement Is All Done , It’s Ready For You To Work On!”

evmeister Report

#68

Don't Hire Unqualified Drivers

Don't Hire Unqualified Drivers

HomicidalHushPuppy Report

#69

Protecting What's Important To Him

Protecting What's Important To Him

Lisanro Report

#70

I Was Told This Would Fit Here

I Was Told This Would Fit Here

ArchivalBeluga832 Report

#71

Someone Forgot To Strap In Carts Of Hospital Waste Inside This Truck

Someone Forgot To Strap In Carts Of Hospital Waste Inside This Truck

basicdishonor847 Report

#72

Nothing To See Here

Nothing To See Here

indirectklimt21 Report

#73

Diving Around Europe Right Now And Feeling Super Jealous Of Their Stylish, Summertime Ppe

Diving Around Europe Right Now And Feeling Super Jealous Of Their Stylish, Summertime Ppe

joepagac Report

#74

Mmm Tasty

Mmm Tasty

Fusibleburke168 Report

#75

My Employer Says They Care About Workers Safety

My Employer Says They Care About Workers Safety

allfire4207 Report

#76

"It's Not That Bent Is It?" - My Idiot Supervisor

"It's Not That Bent Is It?" - My Idiot Supervisor

Kazik77 Report

#77

That’s Ok, I Guess I Don’t Need Ppe

That’s Ok, I Guess I Don’t Need Ppe

Dabier Report

#78

Interesting Man-Lift…

Interesting Man-Lift…

DaveTheRocketGuy Report

#79

Seen On Facebook... Looks Sturdy Enough!

Seen On Facebook... Looks Sturdy Enough!

itsaderm Report

#80

Two Birds One Stone, Gas Cylinder Is Secure, And Stabilizes The Platform. The Cylinder Is Also Perfectly Aimed At The Window Of The Store, For Maximum Safety

Two Birds One Stone, Gas Cylinder Is Secure, And Stabilizes The Platform. The Cylinder Is Also Perfectly Aimed At The Window Of The Store, For Maximum Safety

FUCKING_HATE_REDDIT Report

#81

So, I Walk In To This This Morning:

So, I Walk In To This This Morning:

twizted_whisperz Report

#82

Electrician Fail #2 - Used 1mm Instead Of 2.5 For Aircon Install. Wires Got A Bit Toasty

Electrician Fail #2 - Used 1mm Instead Of 2.5 For Aircon Install. Wires Got A Bit Toasty

jondo278 Report

#83

Spotted At A Safeway Some Years Ago

Spotted At A Safeway Some Years Ago

sicariusdiem Report

#84

Little Breeze On Them Toes, Never Come Home With Sweaty Socks After A Long Day's Work

Little Breeze On Them Toes, Never Come Home With Sweaty Socks After A Long Day's Work

Nomad_Gui Report

#85

Oc This Is The Gate They Put In At My Job. Maybe I'm Am Idiot For Walking Into This?

Oc This Is The Gate They Put In At My Job. Maybe I'm Am Idiot For Walking Into This?

Nearby-Reputation614 Report

#86

Deck Space Program?

Deck Space Program?

mat_899 Report

#87

Asbestos Can Be Buried Right?

Asbestos Can Be Buried Right?

yrinhrwvme Report

#88

Two Violations For The Price Of One!

Two Violations For The Price Of One!

SnooOranges5515 Report

#89

Stairway To Heaven

Stairway To Heaven

shopcat Report

#90

Let’s Quickly Get Ahead Of This Guy And Give A Warning

Let’s Quickly Get Ahead Of This Guy And Give A Warning

Johnthemox Report

#91

Replacing Cheap Fuses With High Quality Fuses. Now I Dont Need To Replace Them Often

Replacing Cheap Fuses With High Quality Fuses. Now I Dont Need To Replace Them Often

mrheosuper Report

#92

Looks Safe To Me

Looks Safe To Me

Curious804 Report

#93

Cardboard Baler

Cardboard Baler

krandom22 Report

