93 Times People Decided Safety Regulations Were Guidelines, Not Rules (New Pics)
When it comes to building or working with heavy machinery, the modern world truly has its marvels of engineering and technology. And at the same time, these things can injure us in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, regulatory bodies like OSHA exist to create good guidelines for workplaces to follow.
However, as it so often happens, workplaces simply do their own thing. So this internet group documents all the most heinous and hilarious OSHA violations out there. So get comfortable, strap on your hard hat, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to comment your thoughts and stories below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Just Put Some Caulk In It It’ll Be Fine
To Be An Aircon Technician, You Must Have Good Balance As Well
No, you must have the right equipment and know how to use it properly.
The Wharehouse Across From My Job
New Machine-Guarding Safety Measures
I Asked If He Knows How To Put A Harness On. He Said Yes
Posted By The Wildwood Boardwalk Official Facebook Page
I Guess I’ll Just Die
“The Things We Do To Make A Dollar” - Some Tweaker On My Fb
When Life Gives You Short Ladders
My Buddy Just Snapped Me This…
After Several Months And This Appartment Reaching 80% Occupancy, This Hole Is Still Wide Open For Anyone To Just, Fall Into
Beam Me Up Scotty
Might Wanna Strap That Down, Pa Roads Get Bumpy
do you want a final destination scenario cause thats what you're gonna get
Someone Was Welding Next To The Paint Bucket
Leaking Water In The Light Fixture. Can't Get Approval From Higher-UPS For A "$2000" Bill
I Was Told There Were Tie Off Points On The Decks
👍
Which came first, the post it note or the blown outlet, I wonder.
A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary
My Co-Worker Is A Genious
Too Hot For Safety
at least the rope is not around his neck to stop the fall....
More Than One Problem Here…
This Is His First Day In The Industry
Removal Of Original Torch In 1985. Cool Harness
The Old "Regulations Say That's Forbidden, But Absolutely Everyone Does It Like That"
Totally Passes The Inspection
This Will Go Swimmingly
Always Keep Your Msds Book In A Safe Place
Spider-Man?
How’s It Hanging?
Came Into Work To See This, Made A Meme
When The Down Riggers Can’t Quite Get That Lift Level
Check Your Ladders Before You Climb!
Heard Yall Like Cribbing
They Said The Basket Moved Around A Lot
Found At My Local Scratch And Dent Appliance Place. I Swear I Heard Him Say “Hey, Can You Go A Little Faster, It’s Hot In Here And I Need A Breeze.” They Were Carrying Boxes And He Was Kinda Just Sitting On Them To Hold Them In Place
At Least He’s Not On The Top Two Rungs…lol
Pulled Up Behind This Disaster While On The Way To My Jobsite
Nothing Good Can Come From This. Why Would Anyone Make It?
Crane Operator Thought A 75 Ton Grear Box Didn't Need To Be Lifted Perpendicular To The Tracks. The Corner Sank 18" And Nearly Tipped Over
Wood Extension Feet On A Fibreglass Ladder. Looks Good To Me Boss!
Earlier Today At Noryangjin Seafood Market In Seoul
Guards Aren’t Just There To Get In The Way
Of Course It’s Safe. If You’re Watching 10m Afar (Caught One In The Wild Here In Brazil)
When U Reach The Tipping Point Of Your Crane U Can Move The Crane.. Or Call A Friend To Help Hold U Down
Guy In Video Actually Says, "Production First, Safety Second."
Have No Fear A Ladder Stabilizer Is Here
They Said The Basket Moved Around A Lot
Safe Enough-Ish
Improper Tie Down Situation
For Your Safety Customers Are In Work Areas
Inpalement For Hire
New Corporate Safety Manager
Spotted At A Safeway Some Years Ago
Found A Photo From A Construction Site I Used To Work At
Shoring Checks Out
We Just Had A Safety Training Course About Ladders A Couple Of Weeks Ago
Finally Found One. Leaf Blower To Clean The Gutters On My 3 Story Apt Building
I Will Definitely Not Be Washing My Hands With This
Happiest Place On Earth To Break Safety Regulations
Boss Says "At Least They Put A Block To Make It Safer." Bruh
When It’s Just Too Nice Of A Day Out
No Hardhat, Wrong Shoes, Should Probably Fire Her On The Spot, Her Mother Might Object Though
The Neighbor’s Movers Couldn’t Get The Dresser Down The Stairs
Looks like a car is nicely positioned to cushion a fall