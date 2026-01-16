Who Is Jonathan Allen? Jonathan Allen is an American professional football defensive end known for his powerful presence on the defensive line. His consistent high-level play has solidified his status as a formidable force in the NFL. He captured national attention at the University of Alabama, earning multiple defensive player of the year awards and a national championship before his 2017 NFL Draft selection. Allen quickly translated college success into a standout professional career.

Full Name Jonathan Allen Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Education Stone Bridge High School, University of Alabama Father Richard Allen Jr. Siblings Richard Allen III

Early Life and Education Jonathan Allen’s early life saw significant family transitions after his parents’ divorce when he was three years old. He and his brother, Richard Allen III, spent ten months in foster care until their father, US Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Allen Jr., gained full custody. He attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, where he excelled in football and was named the Virginia Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2012. Allen then committed to the University of Alabama, becoming a standout defensive lineman and contributing to a national championship victory in 2015.

Notable Relationships Jonathan Allen married his wife, Hannah, in July 2018. The couple has maintained a private profile regarding their personal life since their marriage. Allen has no publicly reported children. He continues his career as a prominent figure in professional football.

Career Highlights As a dominant defensive end, Jonathan Allen has earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022 during his time with the Washington Commanders. He consistently recorded high tackle and sack numbers, setting a career-high of 9.0 sacks in 2021. Beyond the field, Allen leverages his personal experiences in the foster care system to support homeless shelters. This dedication underscores his commitment to community impact, reflecting a profound sense of purpose. Before his professional career, Allen was a collegiate standout, winning the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship with Alabama. In 2016, he collected the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Lombardi Award.