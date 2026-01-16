Who Is FKA Twigs? Tahliah Debrett Barnett is a British singer, songwriter, and dancer recognized for her innovative, genre-bending music. Her distinctive style often integrates avant-garde electronic, R&B, and trip-hop elements, creating a unique sonic landscape. She gained widespread notice with her 2012 debut EP1 and the striking video for “Water Me” in 2013. Her critically acclaimed debut album, LP1, further solidified her unique artistic vision, earning a Mercury Prize nomination.

Full Name Tahliah Debrett Barnett Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Race Education St Edward’s School, BRIT School, Croydon College

Early Life and Education Born in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, Tahliah Debrett Barnett was raised by her English mother, a dancer, and her Bajan stepfather, a jazz enthusiast. She developed early interests in opera and ballet lessons from a young age. Barnett attended St Edward’s School on scholarship, later enrolling at the BRIT School and Croydon College for fine arts. She began creating music in youth clubs at age 16, eventually transitioning from a dance career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tahliah Debrett Barnett’s public life, including engagements to actor Robert Pattinson and relationships with actor Shia LaBeouf and musician Matty Healy. Barnett has no children. Her most recent public relationship with Matty Healy concluded in June 2022, and she currently maintains a private personal life.

Career Highlights FKA Twigs cemented her artistic reputation with the debut album LP1 in 2014, earning a Mercury Prize nomination and widespread critical acclaim. Her sophomore album, Magdalene, also received universal praise in 2019 for its innovative sound. Beyond her acclaimed records, she ventured into acting with a role in the 2019 film Honey Boy. Twigs also showcased her innovative approach by creating a short film for Google Glass in 2014, demonstrating her multimedia artistry.