Who Is Tre’Davious White? Tre’Davious White Sr. is an American professional football cornerback, renowned for his exceptional coverage skills and impactful plays on the field. He consistently ranks among the league’s top defensive backs. White rose to national prominence as a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Buffalo Bills. He quickly established himself as a key defensive player, notably co-leading the NFL in interceptions in 2019, which solidified his status as a premier cornerback.

Full Name Tre’Davious White Sr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $72.7 million Nationality American Education Green Oaks High School, Louisiana State University Father David White Mother Lashawnita Ruffins Kids Tre’Davious Jr., Tristen, Truth

Early Life and Education Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tre’Davious White attended Green Oaks High School, where he excelled in both football and basketball. He was also valedictorian of his graduating class. White continued his academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University, where he earned a degree in Sports Administration, demonstrating a commitment to his education alongside his rising football aspirations.

Notable Relationships Tre’Davious White is married to Ikea Perrier. Their relationship has been a steadfast presence throughout his professional journey and personal challenges. The couple shares three sons: Tre’Davious Jr., Tristen, and Truth. Perrier has publicly supported White through his career setbacks and triumphs.

Career Highlights Tre’Davious White’s career is highlighted by significant defensive achievements, including earning First-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and being selected for the Pro Bowl twice. He also co-led the NFL in interceptions during the 2019 season. His impact was recognized early with a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection in 2017. White has played for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens, returning to the Bills in 2025, consistently demonstrating his elite defensive capabilities. He was also a Consensus All-American during his college career at LSU.