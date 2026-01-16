Who Is Andrew Nembhard? Andrew William Nembhard is a Canadian professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers, celebrated for his composed playmaking and clutch performances on the court. He consistently demonstrates a high basketball IQ and reliable shooting. His breakout moment arrived during the 2022 NBA Draft when he was selected by the Indiana Pacers, marking his transition to the professional league. Nembhard quickly showcased his potential, including a memorable buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Full Name Andrew William Nembhard Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Jamaican Canadian Education Montverde Academy Father Claude Nembhard Mother Mary Nembhard Siblings Ryan Nembhard

Early Life and Education A supportive Jamaican-Canadian family nurtured Andrew William Nembhard’s early basketball talent in Aurora, Ontario. His parents, Claude and Mary Nembhard, instilled discipline and a love for the game in both Andrew and his younger brother, Ryan. Nembhard attended Vaughan Secondary School and Montverde Academy in Florida, where he developed into a highly-rated point guard. He continued his collegiate career at the University of Florida and Gonzaga University, gaining recognition for his elite passing and composure.

Notable Relationships Andrew William Nembhard has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. He has focused on his burgeoning basketball career since turning professional. He currently remains unmarried and has no children. His public profile largely revolves around his on-court achievements and family connections within the basketball world.

Career Highlights Andrew William Nembhard has carved a significant path in professional basketball, notably with the Indiana Pacers. He was selected 31st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, a testament to his collegiate success. His tenure with the Pacers has seen him emerge as a pivotal two-way guard, making clutch shots and becoming a key contributor. Beyond his NBA contributions, Nembhard has proudly represented his country on the international stage. He joined Canada’s senior national team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and was named to the roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. His college career at Florida and Gonzaga garnered several accolades, including the 2022 WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player award and First-team All-WCC honors. He also earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2019.