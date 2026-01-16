Who Is Jennie? Jennie Kim is a South Korean singer, rapper, and influential fashion icon. She commands attention with her confident stage presence and versatile artistic expression. She rose to prominence as a member of the global K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted in 2016. Her solo single “Solo” in 2018 topped charts worldwide; fans often call her “Human Chanel.”

Full Name Jennie Kim Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Net Worth $30 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Asian Education Cheongdam Elementary School, Waikowhai Intermediate School, ACG Parnell College, Cheongdam Middle School

Early Life and Education Jennie Kim, an only child, was born in Bundang, Seongnam, South Korea, to parents whose professions hinted at her future endeavors. At eight, she moved to Auckland, New Zealand, attending Waikowhai Intermediate School. Her education continued at ACG Parnell College in New Zealand, where she honed her multilingual skills. She later returned to South Korea, attending Cheongdam Middle School before becoming a YG Entertainment trainee in 2010.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Jennie Kim has been publicly linked to fellow K-pop idols. Her relationship with EXO’s Kai was confirmed in early 2019, sparking significant media attention. The pair broke up later that month, and while rumors also circulated about a relationship with G-Dragon, neither was officially confirmed by Jennie. She has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Jennie Kim’s career took off as a member of BLACKPINK, achieving global fame with hits like “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love.” Their debut album, The Album, topped charts worldwide. Beyond group activities, Jennie launched her highly successful solo career with the single “Solo” in 2018, which topped domestic and international charts. She also made her acting debut in The Idol series in 2023. To date, she has garnered multiple Golden Disc and MAMA Awards, and her influence extends as a global ambassador for luxury brands like Chanel.