Lucy-Bleu Knight Shared Heartbreaking Final Post Hours After Slash Announced She’d Passed Away

A chilling post was shared by Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Instagram account hours after her stepfather, Slash, announced her death on social media. The seemingly scheduled message prompted speculations around the 25-year-old’s passing amid the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s heartbreaking update.

Lucy was the daughter of Slash’s girlfriend, Meegan Hodges, and her former partner, Mark Knight. She lost her life in Los Angeles, USA, on Friday (July 19).

As of Tuesday (July 23), there have been no further details released regarding the circumstances of Lucy’s death. However, a post shared after the announcement of the woman’s passing was uploaded to her Instagram page.

The post featured a mirror selfie of Lucy, along with a cryptic caption that read: “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry.”

Image credits: lulubleuu

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart, and fear of being vulnerable.

“May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Lucy’s ambiguous last message sparked different reactions, as an Instagram user questioned: “…is this a scheduled post??”

Image credits: lulubleuu

“MY BABY GIRL!” her mother, Meegan Hodges, commented. “I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

A person speculated: “Welp, this answers how she died.”

Someone asked: “A sad note scheduled just hours before death, doesn’t that feel suspicious?”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Grace McKagan, the daughter of rock legend Duff McKagan, penned: “You have nothing to apologize for, I’ll see you again, I love you. I’ve got you.”

“Lucy, I met you when you tatted me spur of the moment in Ridgewood Queens, in your Airbnb,” a person recalled. “You were here in NY briefly + I had been following you for a while + never thought I’d get the chance to snag some amazing ink from you.”

The deceased social media content creator often shared her artwork, including her tattoo designs, with her 39,500 followers on Instagram.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty

“But sure enough you posted to your story that you were in NY + I’d reached out + gotten there within the hour + it was a session that truly saved my life,” the person continued.

They added: “I was at an incredibly low point + you were so gentle, sweet + encouraging to me.

“I was so lost, absolutely directionless, + you asked me to, when I got home, make a mood board of the life I wished to manifest + to send it to you.”

Image credits: lulubleuu

“You had me giggling the whole sesh even when my heart felt heavy as hell.

“You were the angel that I absolutely needed + the positivity you passed along to me on that cold ass day was anything but toxic.

“You looked at my art + followed both my Instagram accounts + told me you believed in me, which was tbh, groundbreaking.”

Image credits: lulubleuu

“I was so happy when you reached out asking me to make a promo clip for your podcast.”

Last year, Lucy launched her Hot-n-Sketchy podcast, where she interviewed experts in the mental health field. However, she seemingly stopped running it after two episodes.

“Rest in peace honey,” Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, commented.

As of Tuesday (July 23), there have been no further details released regarding the circumstances of Lucy’s death

Image credits: lulubleuu

On Sunday (July 21) just hours before Lucy’s final post, Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, announced her death on Instagram in a statement requesting a limit on speculation about her death.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the statement read.

Lucy died on Friday at a private residence in Los Angeles, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Image credits: lulubleuu

No manner or cause of death has yet been determined, but an exam has been scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday (July 22).

Slash shares 21-year-old London and 20-year-old Cash with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.

London Hudson, who is also a musician, reposted the family statement on Monday, as well as an illustration of Knight with angel wings, on his Instagram story: “Rest In Paradise Lucy.”

A post shared after the announcement of Lucy’s passing was uploaded from her Instagram page

Image credits: lulubleuu

Lucy, who studied special effects, was undergoing treatment at a psychiatrist, she revealed in a video shared on her YouTube account in September 2022.

As per her video, the artist was running a tattoo studio, as she explained: “I’ve always enjoyed drawing and art and stuff, and I like painting, and I really like tattoos.”

Lucy admitted on the Doghouse podcast in November 2023 that she had become spiritual while leading a sober life.

