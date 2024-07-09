I Took Closeup Shots Of The Paralympic GB Team's Irises To Share What It Takes To Be An Elite Athlete

ADVERTISEMENT

My photographic journey began at age nine when I was given my first camera. This early start blossomed into a passion that followed me through my family's emigration to Italy, where I honed my skills and completed my studies as a graphic designer.

For the past decade, London has been my home, a city where I've had the privilege of collaborating with numerous institutions, capturing the essence of events like London Fashion Week, operas, and sports. My creativity and unique perspective have allowed me to stand out in the vibrant photography community here.

I am Alexandru Radu Popescu, a London-based photographer originally from Romania

My latest endeavor, “Beyond Limits,” represents the evolution of a project I started four years ago, initially named “UNIC”

The project involves photographing human irises using a specially developed prototype lens

These images I pair with half of the sitter’s portrait, creating unique visual portraits that have become my signature pieces, gaining me recognition globally.

“Beyond Limits” is being produced to coincide with the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris

World champion athletes from Team GB who are taking part in the games agreed to sit for me dressed in their competition attire and in a studio setting that mimics their training environment. These I will couple with closeup shots of their irises to catch a glimpse of what it takes to be an elite athlete.

Hope Gordon, UK, 1 x World Champion.

Charlotte Henshaw, UK, 10 x World Champion.

Emma Wiggs, UK, 12 x World Champion.

Jack Eyers, UK, 2 x World Champion.

Laura Sugar, UK, 3 x World Champion.

“Beyond Limits” marks a significant shift in my creative journey and aims to highlight the incredible dedication of para-athlete medalists and individuals with disabilities

Their stories are not just about athletic prowess but also about overcoming obstacles and defying expectations. “Beyond Limits” is not just a photographic project; it is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of athletes who inspire us to dream and achieve beyond our perceived limits.

Inspiration for “Beyond Limits” comes from the work of three renowned photographers who have left a lasting impact on me

Francis Giacobetti’s vibrant color palettes and dynamic captures of movement have deeply influenced my style. British sports photographer Sam Mellish’s use of color contrast and his innovative diptychs and triptychs have been a source of creative ideas. Additionally, the legendary Raymond Depardon’s work from the 1976 Montreal Olympics and the 1968 Mexico City Olympics has fascinated me, particularly his ability to capture athletic speed and precision on film.

This project is also a journey of self-discovery, allowing me to explore light and the myriad expressions that grace human face

Precision in capturing facial positions will be crucial, as I intend to present these images through innovative methods that push the boundaries of my previous work.

