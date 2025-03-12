ADVERTISEMENT

Chilling footage has emerged showing Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin and his wife, Victoria Goodwin, smiling and enjoying a vacation together, all while she was allegedly plotting his murder.

The video, uploaded on November 18, 2024, shows the couple carefree and happy while on a trip to Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii. It has now gained renewed relevance after investigators revealed that Victoria had already been planning the crime at the time of recording.

Highlights
  • Video shows couple happy on vacation while murder was being allegedly planned.
  • Victoria communicated with inmate Grant Amato to arrange the crime.
  • Aaron blindsided by wife's plot, thought marriage was fine.
  • Wife arrested on charges of solicitation and conspiracy of murder.

“Imagine the level of evil to go on a vacation with someone you plan to harm, all the while playing the happy and loving spouse,” one user commented.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested last Thursday (March 6) and arraigned on charges of solicitation and conspiracy of murder. She’s currently behind bars.

    Smiling couple poses for a selfie, with greenery and buildings in the background.

    Image credits: thereal.victoriag

    Investigators started a probe into Victoria’s communications after noticing she had been sending messages to an inmate in a Florida prison, hoping to enlist his services to get rid of Aaron. 

    The man, 35-year-old Grant Amato, was serving a life sentence for brutally murdering his parents in 2019.  His case inspired a Paramount+ true crime documentary, which Victoria allegedly became a fan of, prompting her to seek him out.

    TV star's wife smiling with husband outdoors, sinister intent concept.

    Image credits: thereal.victoriag

    Correspondence between Victoria and Amato revealed her desire to get out of her marriage, with the convicted felon seeking an $11,515 paycheck to coordinate the murder, with a $2,500 payment upfront.

    After transferring the amount, Victoria provided him with information about when and where she could locate her husband.

    TV star's wife smiling sinisterly in sunglasses, standing outdoors with a man in a blue shirt.

    Image credits: Aaron Goodwin

    Amato then reached out to a third party regarding the plot using a contraband phone, informing them of a hotel the host was staying in during the filming of Ghost Adventures in California.

    “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?” one of the messages read.

    Police were able to intercept the plot, confiscating Amato’s phone and detaining Victoria.

    The TV host said he felt blindsided by his wife’s plan, believing their marriage was stable and happy

    TV star’s wife smiles sinisterly, holding a camera in a scenic outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Aaron Goodwin

    Shortly after the incident, Aaron Goodwin spoke with TMZ, confessing to having been blindsided by the arrest, as he thought his marriage “was doing fine.”

    The YouTube video, titledKualoa Ranch Tour with the Goodwins, has gained a new, disturbing meaning with the context of what was happening behind the scenes.

    A man in a yellow shirt staring directly, appearing serious in a neutral setting.

    Image credits: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

    In one eerie moment, Aaron jokes as he walks through a large dinosaur skeleton, comparing it to being eaten by one. Victoria, sitting in the mouth of the bones, smiles as Aaron quips, “Go ahead and eat her.”

    Couple kissing in front of "Kiss Me" sign with festive lights, wearing casual winter attire.

    Image credits: aarongoodwin

    Aaron Goodwin has obtained a restraining order against Victoria, who remains in custody with a bail set at $100,000, facing a long legal battle ahead. Amato, her alleged accomplice, continues to serve life imprisonment.

    Image credits: Aaron Goodwin

    It’s unclear what motivated Victoria to opt for such a drastic end to their marriage instead of simply separating from the TV host. As official records show, in one moment of doubt, Victoria herself reflected on her decision.

    “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” she wrote to Amato.

    “He seemed so happy.” Netizens were baffled by the video, which showed the couple happy despite the darkness brewing within

