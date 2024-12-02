Kim Kardashian Accused Of “Trying To Look Like” Kanye West’s New Wife: “Well Bianca Is Better”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram photos had fans accusing her of stealing a page from the fashion book of Bianca Censori, the current wife of her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The 44-year-old reality star posed provocatively in a white crop top and thong, accessorized with a balaclava and brown mid-calf boots. She posed against what appeared to be a backdrop of a shadowy forest.

“Just..why???” one asked while one suggested, “Girl, go to bed.”

While undeniably eye-catching, the look left fans divided, with many accusing Kim of emulating Bianca’s daring aesthetic.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Bianca, 29, is renowned for her bold and risqué fashion. She frequently steps out in daring outfits—including the time she wore nothing but a pillow to cover her chest.

Observers couldn’t help but notice similarities between Kim’s recent ensemble and Bianca’s past outfits, with comments flooding in like, “Kimca Censori” and “Bianca has multiplied.”

“Giving, Kayne,” another said.

Others likened Kim’s style to Kanye’s Yeezy brand, calling it “Kinda Yeezy-ish.”

The Australian model, currently married to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), is known for her daring fashion choices

Image credits: ye

Image credits: ye

“Take him back Kim,” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been accused of channeling Bianca in the past. Some netizens thought the reality TV star was copying the Australian architect in August when the former stepped out wearing an all-white ensemble in LA.

The SKIMS founder was wearing a solid white bodysuit with a pair of sheer footless tights, similar to the outfits Bianca has been pictured wearing in the past.

In the past, Kim has reportedly had issues with Bianca dressing up in skimpy clothes around the four children she shares with Ye—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Both Kim and Bianca’s aesthetics seem shaped by the rap mogul, with insiders claiming he has been involved in their wardrobe choices during their respective relationships

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source told the Daily Mail in February this year. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) alum has admitted in the past that her former husband, whom she married in 2014 and officially divorced in 2022, used to dress her up.

“Kanye has always dressed me, he’s always styled me,” she said in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he’ll send me so many reference pictures. So that’s always really been our thing.”

“Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into,” a source claimed

Image credits: arkangel

Following their split, the Gold Digger rapper tied the knot with the Yeezy architect in 2022 and had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023.

Insiders claimed that the Grammy-winning rapper has largely influenced his second wife’s style and fashion choices.

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage,” a source told the Daily Mail. “The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person–as an artist.”

“Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into,” they added.

“Bianca has multiplied,” a social media user said after The Kardashians star shared the following pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Recent reports sparked rumors about Ye and Bianca heading for divorce. However, they were recently pictured together smiling away on a trip in Tokyo.

“Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges,” an insider told In Touch last month.

One source claimed that the couple went through a rough patch, but now the Flashing Lights rapper wants to get his wife “pregnant ASAP.”

“It took considerable effort on his part to turn things around,” the source told the outlet and added, “now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP.”

Some fans took a critical tone while commenting on Kim’s recent pictures in a white top and balaclava

