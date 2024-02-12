Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Didn’t Exactly Go As Planned, Sparking Hilarious Memes Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance was briefly spoilt by technical issues and sound problems, leaving many viewers disappointed despite his energetic rendition of his greatest hits, joined by super popular guest performers.

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, officially known as the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, resulted in many viewers complaining that Usher’s performance was a disaster and that there were too many technical issues throughout the concert.

Fans took note of a number of problems during the live show, which took place at the US annual league championship game of the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amongst the critics, viewers argued that the music was drowning out the sound of Usher’s voice and that the volume was not turned up nearly high enough. Additionally, the 45-year-old singer’s microphone was reportedly causing unnecessary bobbing noises, while others claimed he sounded completely out of tune.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image credits: NFL

During the halftime show, the sound from Usher’s microphone cut in and out, and many noticed that the microphone was far too big for the R&B star, with it almost completely covering his face, The Mirror reported.

It was further reported that the musician’s sound team later picked up on the issues and came in to save the day halfway through his set to switch out his microphone.

A handful of fans agreed that the performance only saw improvement once guest performer Alicia Keys joined Usher on stage to perform their hit song My Boo together.

A person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Who tf was on SOUND CHECK? Usher mic is not IT, cmon now.”

Image credits: NFL

Image credits: NFL

Another X user commented: “Girl, this is a mess…. The sound team f***d up bad…. Usher sweatin his a** off doing nothing…. Alicia singing off key…….. nobody in the field.”

A separate individual chimed in: “so pissed @cbs #SuperBowl completely screwed up the sound! This is such a great half-time show!!! Needed it 2 be loud AF.”

According to American Songwriter, Usher’s concert blunder wasn’t the first year Super Bowl viewers noted glitches in the audio system. Fans had already lodged complaints in 2018 when Justin Timberlake’s vocals had seemingly disappeared beneath the backup vocals and instrumental audio.

Three years later, similar issues surfaced during The Weeknd’s 2021 halftime show.

Image credits: NFL

Watch Usher’s Super Bowl performance below

Before his half-time show, Usher had reportedly admitted it had been “a challenge to squeeze 30 years into 13 minutes.”

But the Grammy-winning artist successfully went on to perform all of the following songs: Caught Up, U Don’t Have To Call, Superstar, Love in This Club, If I Ain’t Got You — duet with Alicia Keys, My Boo — duet with Alicia Keys, Confessions Part II — feat. Jermaine Dupri, Burn, U Got It Bad — feat. H.E.R., Bad Girl (interlude) — performed by H.E.R., OMG — duet with Will.i.am, Turn Down For What — performed by Lil Jon, and last but not least: Yeah! — feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Despite performing some of his most popular hits, some fans were also disappointed that Justin Bieber didn’t take to the halftime show stage.

People online didn’t miss the opportunity to meme about the sound quality issues

Rumors had been circulating last week that Usher had reached out directly to protégé Justin about the Baby singer making an appearance during the show. However, the rumors had never been confirmed, and it is still unclear how they emerged in the first place.

Justin was reportedly spotted in the audience with his wife, Hailey Bieber, fueling talk that he would take the stage at halftime, a moment that never happened, much to many Beliebers’ regret.

Some users referenced Travis Kelce’s outburst at his coach, Andy Reid

Usher talking to the sound guy after his performance pic.twitter.com/crZUEJZuby — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 12, 2024

Is it the sound engineers first day at work? Turn the damn mics up😂 #HalftimeShow #Usher #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Ph1MYItRMg — Elli J McKenna (@Elli_Jayne1) February 12, 2024

Usher further sent NFL supporters into a frenzy over whether he was lip-syncing or not. As per Talksport, almost immediately after opening his highly-anticipated act, fans were speculating on social media if he was actually singing or not, as a person asked on X: “Is Usher lip-syncing?”

Nevertheless, various music legends down the years have both lip-synced and sung live at the Super Bowl, Talksport reported.

According to the publication, if a performance involves a lot of dancing or is generally high-energy and well-choreographed, the likelihood of the artist lip-syncing is greater.

Usher’s halftime show performance sparked more reactions on social media

