Taylor Swift Warned By NFL Viewers After Travis Kelce Has Meltdown Against Chiefs’ Coach

ADVERTISEMENT

A tumultuous moment where Travis Kelce bumped into The Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach sparked concerns about his aggression, while Taylor Swift‘s presence at the Super Bowl brought more attention to their relationship.

After the Chiefs’ tight end forcefully collided with his coach, Andy Reid, on the sidelines during his Super Bowl game against The San Francisco 49ers, people flooded social media with concerns, labeling him a “red flag” to his girlfriend.

Travis had been temporarily removed from the game because of an action that led to a fumble (when a player loses possession of the ball while it is still in play) by his teammate Isiah Pacheco, prompting anger from the 34-year-old NFL star.

The Ohio native reportedly only successfully caught the football once during the first half of the game, a single catch that resulted in a gain of just one yard of forward progress toward the Chiefs’ goal.

You May Also Like:

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl clash with coach Andy Reid raised red flags amongst Taylor Swift’s fans

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In American football, the team’s offense aims to advance the ball down the field in order to score points, with each yard gained being significant for their progress.

According to the Daily Mail, Travis charged a surprised 65-year-old Andy. Although, he did not appear bothered by his tight end’s actions. However, people rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their disapproval of the NFL player’s behavior.

“And just like that, I’m suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce,” a person wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another X user commented: “You don’t get to ape up someone all aggressive like [that] just because you’re frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag.”

Travis had been temporarily removed from the game because of an action that led to a fumble

Share icon

Image credits: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

An additional commentator penned: “Travis Kelce is a red flag. That aggression isn’t what Taylor needs.”

Conservative commentator Jason Whitlock chimed in: “Travis Kelce just ran up on one of the greatest coaches in NFL history and shoved him during the Super Bowl.

“I think that’s a story that Jim [Nantz] and Tony [Romo] have to address. This is wild.”

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are American sports broadcasters known primarily for their work covering NFL games.

The unfazed coach reportedly did not participate in the usual halftime interviews, where he could have been asked about the interaction.

Travis only successfully caught the football once during the first half of the game

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

According to Newsweek, the incident wasn’t Travis’ first time being called out for his attitude during games. He was previously called out for spiking his helmet on the sidelines in December 2023 during the Chiefs’ clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, with former Chiefs’ wide receiver Dante Hall calling the 34-year-old “spoiled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis’ ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, a marketing and brand consulting expert, has previously cautioned Taylor about her romance with the sportsman.

Back in September 2023, Maya had claimed “the man that [she] knew him to be when [they] dated” was an unfaithful one.

She had told DailyMail: “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl broadcast labeled the athlete not by his own name but as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend”

Share icon

Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Travis’ alleged aggression towards coach Andy wasn’t the only aspect of his personality that was discussed online. Moreover, Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl broadcast reportedly labeled the athlete not by his own name but as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” during the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs player’s position, jersey number, and the phrase “good at football” were shown on a graphic identifying him, without mentioning his name.

The 34-year-old musician had reportedly traveled all the way from Japan, where she recently recommenced her record-breaking Eras Tour, to cheer on her beau at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taylor was spotted watching the game from the V.I.P. area alongside rapper Ice Spice and BFF actress Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis’ ex-girlfriend has previously cautioned Taylor about her romance with the sportsman, accusing him of cheating

Share icon

Image credits: E!Entertainment

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.”

Maya further shared that she could only offer experience based on who she “knew Travis to be” when they dated. She said: “Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Though Maya has not elaborated on the reason for the alleged infidelity, she previously seemed to accuse him of cheating on her with his next girlfriend and ex before Taylor: Kayla Nicole.

Kayla, a life coach, met Travis in 2016 after winning his E! reality dating show titled Catching Kelce.

“Absolute reason to run from him,” a Taylor Swift fan declared

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon