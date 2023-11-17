Old Tweets Of Taylor Swift’s New Lover Travis Kelce Have Resurfaced And They Are Wholesome (24 Tweets)
Celebrities having their old tweets or posts resurfacing is usually the quickest way for them to get affected by cancel culture. And usually, it’s due to the problematic stuff they said. It could range from voicing an unpopular opinion to plain racism, sexism, or anything similar.
So, when Taylor Swift fans heard that someone had dug up some old tweets of the singer's new boyfriend, well, there were some worries. But soon, fans were calmed down as they saw that there was nothing to worry about. In fact, Travis’ tweets turned out to be whimsical trains of thought.
The old tweets were located by dedicated Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they like to call themselves. The whole collection was tweeted by X user @shayvswift. And well, Swifties went feral over how quirky the tweets seemed to be.
Now, let’s dig into the event that caused these tweets to resurface - Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s relationship.
We probably don’t have to introduce to you who Taylor Swift is, but just in case you’re not aware - she's a country singer turned pop singer, who currently is dominating the pop culture scene.
And Travis Kelce is an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (or just the NFL).
He is considered to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time, as he holds numerous football-related records. For example, he holds the NFL record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end with 7.
But Travis is not all about football. Outside of his professional field, he has appeared on reality television and in various advertisements. He is also a co-host of the podcast “New Heights' along with his brother Jason. In this podcast, the guys cover a variety of topics from football, to pop culture, to their personal lives.
Talk about a possible pairing of Travis Kelce and mega pop star Taylor Swift started back in July of 2023. That’s when Travis in his podcast talked about how he tried to shoot a shot with Taylor and missed.
He went to one of the shows of the Eras Tour (Taylor Swift’s tour) with the hope he would get a chance to talk to her and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. But he didn’t get that chance.
Trading friendship bracelets is a Taylor Swift fan tradition. It was born from her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid”, which was on the album “Midnights.” These lyrics go: “’Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned; Everything you lose is a step you take; So make the friendship bracelets; Take the moment and taste it; You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”
During the concerts of the Eras Tour, fans wear the friendship bracelets that they have made by themselves with beads. Then, they exchange them with other people or just give the bracelets to those who don’t have any. There were even some celebrities participating in this tradition, including Travis Kelce.
So, in September of this year, rumors began to spread that Taylor and Travis had been spending time together. Then, later, the dating rumors were confirmed when Taylor attended one of Travis' games on September 25th and later was pictured leaving with him. Also, during the game, she was photographed with his mom, sparking talks that it was the first time a woman had met Travis’ parents.
Another notable relationship instance happened during Swift's concert on November 11th. While singing, she changed her song’s “Karma” lyrics to fit the situation with Travis: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” A video with Travis’ reaction, where he covers his face with his hands before throwing them up in acknowledgment went viral.
Later, after the concert, it was filmed how Taylor ran to Travis and kissed him. It also went viral.
This relationship not only brings loving feelings to both love birds, but it also benefits their careers. Especially Travis’. Evidently, the relationship had a positive impact on NFL viewership. For instance, the Chiefs–Bears game drew the most television viewers of that weekend. Also, one of the Chiefs’ games was promoted by using Swift’s song “Welcome to New York.”
Other benefits besides the viewership are the increased sales of Kelce's jersey and Chiefs home game tickets.
Taylor Swift has a huge fanbase. For example, she is the first female singer to hit 100M monthly Spotify listeners. Also, currently, she is in first place for having the most monthly listeners on Spotify overall.
Not only is her fanbase big, but it is also dedicated. They adore the singer and so follow nearly every step of her life. And her relationship with Travis Kelce is one of the most talked about subjects in the fandom. So, it’s no wonder that some devoted Swifties spent their time digging out his old tweets.
Luckily, the tweets were wholesome and proved to Swifties how good Travis is for Taylor. And now, fans just hope that this relationship is going to be the end game (yes, it’s a pun on Taylor’s song “End Game”).
That was a lot of Chipotle, which he didn't even write correctly.
