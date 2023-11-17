The old tweets were located by dedicated Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties as they like to call themselves. The whole collection was tweeted by X user @shayvswift. And well, Swifties went feral over how quirky the tweets seemed to be.

Now, let’s dig into the event that caused these tweets to resurface - Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

We probably don’t have to introduce to you who Taylor Swift is, but just in case you’re not aware - she's a country singer turned pop singer, who currently is dominating the pop culture scene.

And Travis Kelce is an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (or just the NFL).

He is considered to be one of the greatest tight ends of all time, as he holds numerous football-related records. For example, he holds the NFL record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end with 7.

But Travis is not all about football. Outside of his professional field, he has appeared on reality television and in various advertisements. He is also a co-host of the podcast “New Heights' along with his brother Jason. In this podcast, the guys cover a variety of topics from football, to pop culture, to their personal lives.