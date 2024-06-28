Kevin Costner Subtly Shuts Down Journalist Fishing For Drama About Yellowstone Return Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellowstone fans’ hopes of seeing Kevin Costner return to the show remain unfulfilled. Despite Gayle King‘s efforts to elicit a response, the actor continued to leave his highly anticipated return on the Dutton Ranch one big unsolved mystery.

Appearing on CBS Mornings on Thursday (June 27), Kevin discussed his new Western film, which he directed, wrote, produced, and starred in — Horizon: An American Saga.

At some point, however, Gayle pushed the 69-year-old actor on the burning question all Yellowstone fans have been itching to ask themselves.

As shown in a clip of the interview shared on CBS Mornings’ X page (formerly known as Twitter), the 69-year-old presenter asked if Kevin and the Paramount series’ creator, Taylor Sheridan, were “playing a game of ‘Whose [ego] is bigger?'”

Image credits: CBS Mornings

Gayle further questioned: “[People] say because of Horizon, it caused problems for you on Yellowstone.

“People say this about the two of you: both big egos, both very powerful, both at the top of their game and that right now, maybe you two are playing a game of whose is bigger?

“Do you see it that way? Whose is bigger, Kevin?”

But the Hollywood star didn’t take the bait and instead responded: “I love the show. I loved the show before anybody.”

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“It was Taylor and myself. The truth never changes – that love was really strong.

“The idea of going back – I would do that in a second if I felt that it was… If it was something that I could do, wanted to do, I would make it fit.”

Nevertheless, Gayle didn’t let the actor off so easily, as she pressed him on why he and Taylor haven’t been “able to work it out,” citing Kevin’s “characterization” that hasn’t been “flattering” in the aftermath of his exit.

The broadcast journalist continued: “If it’s not that hard, why can’t the two of you be able to work it out?”

Image credits: Yellowstone

Seemingly flustered, Kevin replied: “This isn’t therapy, Gayle, I mean we’re not gonna discuss this on the show.”

However, the veteran didn’t let herself be swayed, as she insisted she was “a good therapist.”

The Oscars winner went on to reiterate what he had previously said about the series, explaining that he had “conducted [his] life in a pretty straightforward way” and has “never missed any obligations in [his] entire career.”

After it was revealed that the final part of Yellowstone‘s season 5 will debut on November 10, Kevin announced in an Instagram Reel last week that he will not be returning to his iconic role as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, in the series’ concluding episodes.

Image credits: Yellowstone

In the video, the actor explained: “Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone — that beloved series that I love — that I know you love.

“I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

He further noted that Yellowstone “was something that really changed [him],” adding, “I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning.”

The neo-Western drama television series became immensely popular, consistently ranking as one of the most-watched cable TV shows and earning multiple awards, including the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kevin.

Image credits: CBS Mornings

With the actor’s role as John Dutton being the center of the show, many fans were left disappointed at his announcement, as an Instagram user commented: “What a lack of professionalism and commitment. You owe it to your fans.”

A person wrote: “This is the saddest news ever what is Yellowstone without Kevin Costner??

“Sincerely hoping some magic happens and this changes.

“But looking forward to Horizon as well!”

“What a disappointment on such an epic series. Just ruined,” a netizen added.

A separate individual chimed in: “Should’ve at least just finished the last bit of season 5.

“I really like him as an actor but can’t help but feel like he hung his co-stars out to dry a bit.”

Image credits: CBS Mornings

Someone argued: “I’ll be at the movies which is something I rarely do anymore but this is a mistake with Yellowstone…

“I can’t imagine how they will finish it given that the entire plot is revolving around John Dutton being governor and Jamie wanting to take it….

“I really hope Taylor Sheridan calls you today and you guys can work something out.

“Yellowstone is one of the best television series of all time and we don’t want a Game Of Thrones ending.

“I would rather wait for you’re timing to work out than to see it without you.”

Image credits: CBS Mornings

The actor’s clip also ignited messages of support, as one fan penned: “Wow don’t comment ever but this is too much.

“Fans think they are owed something.

“He is an actor that’s his job and he can choose to do something else whenever he feels like it just like all of you.

“You fans that think you are owed anything from another human being take a good look in the mirror.

“Kevin Costner you are a great actor and no one’s self-righteousness will ever change that.

“See you at the movies.”

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

In an interview with People published on June 19, Kevin affirmed his strong feelings for Yellowstone, saying: “I loved the show, I liked the people on the show.

“I liked what it was about. I love that world.”

After playing John Dutton III for five seasons, from 2018 to 2022, Kevin reportedly kept the show a priority for over a year awaiting the next season’s scripts and schedule, but, ultimately, “The scripts weren’t there.”

He negatively reacted to claims that he had left the show because of Horizon: An American Saga, whose first chapter hits screens on June 28, or that he was offered just one week of his time.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Kevin clarified: “When [Yellowstone] was first pitched to me by Taylor [Sheridan], it was one season and [like] a long movie, which [is] speaking my language… but, ultimately, I think what happened was the studio didn’t want that.

“And because he’s such a prolific writer, he said, ‘I can do that. I can make a series that goes on.'”

The California native reportedly gladly “stepped up”: “I said, ‘I’ll do it for three seasons,’ and I ended up doing it for five.”

Kevin was game to continue, but there was no timeline or new material, he told People.

The dad-of-seven said: “There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months… That’s the fact.

“I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn’t aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen.”

He reportedly stayed silent while ignoring rumors about his exit from the show, but he was left “disappointed” that no one defended him.

Kevin told People: “I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side… ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them.

“There came a moment where I thought, ‘Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven’t done?'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner (@kevincostner)

The actor was reportedly drawn to Yellowstone when it first came his way and was excited to collaborate with Taylor.

“I liked the writing and really, really liked what Taylor was doing,” he said. “He understood the world of modern-day ranching and was able to create all this other type of drama inside it, but in an effective way.”

If the script and scenario were right, Kevin noted, he’d be open to returning, as he admitted: “I’ve always felt that…It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family.

“And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done.”

Still, he said: “In the very end, I couldn’t do any more for it than I had already done.”

Yellowstone returns on Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

“His reasons are his reasons,” a reader commented