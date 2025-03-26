Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth Is Only Getting Bigger As Yellowstone Spin-Offs Dominate Television

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Sheridan has quietly become one of TV’s most influential creators, known for gritty storytelling and sharp character work. Best recognized for creating Yellowstone, he’s built a sprawling universe that reshaped modern Westerns and made waves far beyond cable TV

Yellowstone, created by Sheridan and John Linson, premiered in 2018 on Paramount and is a neo-western drama. The series stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes. Sheridan portrays the character of Travis.

Yellowstone had five successful seasons; its final episodes aired in November 2024. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest ranch in the US, as outside influences encroach on their land.

A significant character met a shocking end in one of the series’ final episodes. Kevin Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton was killed, leaving viewers stunned and divided in their reactions. According to Business Insider, Costner made $1.3 million per episode, making him one of the highest-paid actors on TV.

The Yellowstone series finale drew a staggering 11.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in the show’s history, reports The Wrap.

Following the success of Yellowstone, the prequel series 1883 premiered in 2021. It is a Yellowstone origin story that follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains. The second prequel series, 1923, premiered in 2022. It also follows the Dutton family and takes place in the early 20th century.

Taylor Sheridan’s empire is only getting bigger. From gritty dramas like Yellowstone, Lioness, and Tulsa King to critically acclaimed films like Sicario and Hell or High Water, he’s built one of Hollywood’s most in-demand creative resumes.

Sheridan’s net worth is climbing fast, with multiple shows in rotation and more on the way. Here’s how he’s made his money — and why he’s nowhere near slowing down.

Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth In 2025

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Sheridan’s net worth in 2025 is $70 million, thanks to his Paramount+ deal. The film studio has a large library of successful drama TV shows, and Yellowstone has helped Paramount not only draw in audiences but also continue its financial successes.

According to The Wrap, all of Sheridan’s shows, excluding Landman, have reportedly earned $263 million for the streaming service.

How Taylor Sheridan Makes His Millions

According to Fortune, Sheridan and Paramount entered a five-year contract in 2021, reportedly worth over $200 million. Sheridan earns $1.3 million per episode for Yellowstone.

Part of the Paramount+ deal includes one of Sheridan’s latest shows, Landman. The show premiered in 2024 and is about the oil industry in West Texas. According to Collider, the second season is returning with a familiar face. Sam Elliott, who starred in Yellowstone as Shea Brennan, will be part of Landman’s main cast, and his character details are kept under wraps.

In addition to his TV creative endeavors, Sheridan has had financial success with screenwriting feature films. Sicario, released in 2015, is a crime thriller following an FBI agent and government officials as they investigate the cartel.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Sicario for its powerful storytelling, calling it “superbly made” and one of the few films to tackle the violence of the inter-American drug trade with such intensity.

According to Box Office Mojo, Sicario earned over $84 million worldwide. Sicario was Sheridan’s first screenwriting credit and featured a notable cast, including Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio del Toro. His earnings from the film are not reported, but it certainly helped establish his presence in the drama genre.

A year after Sicario, Hell or High Water was released. Sheridan started making his mark in the Western-themed genre category with this film. Hell or High Water is about a divorced father and brother who plan a heist against a bank about to foreclose on their ranch.

Hell or High Water earned over $37 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. While his earnings for the film aren’t reported, Hell or High Water was his first Western project and set the foundation for his TV projects.

Sicario and Hell or High Water were both nominated for awards. Hell or High Water was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2017.

Sheridan owns multiple ranches in Texas, and according to Daily Mail, his ranch properties are worth over $600 million.

Bosque Ranch, a 600-acre ranch, is one of the filming locations for Yellowstone. His production company, Bosque Ranch Productions, is named after the place where Sheridan grew up in Texas.

Sheridan owns Four Sixes Ranch, also known as the 6666 Ranch, which was purchased in January 2022 with a group of investors for $350 million (per Daily Mail).

Taylor Sheridan’s Wife’s Net Worth: How Much Does Nicole Muirbrook Make?

Sheridan and his wife, Nicole Muirbrook, are a powerful industry couple with professionally and personally aligned interests and goals. Muirbrook is from Salt Lake City, Utah, and is an actress and model.

According to People, Sheridan and Muirbrook met at an acting class and bonded over cowboy culture. Their values seemed to match. Muirbrook has a background in acting and is familiar with the ranch lifestyle.

Cowgirl Magazine reported Muirbrook would spend hours riding horses on her grandparents’ ranch in Jackson, Wyoming.

While her net worth isn’t publicly known, she plays an active role in the couple’s shared properties, including Bosque Ranch — where she helps manage operations, works with horses, and hosts events.

Sheridan and Muirbrook support the Careity Cancer Charity, a nonprofit that helps cancer patients who struggle financially. Muirbrook’s grandma passed away due to cancer, and the charity hits close to home for her.

She’s also on the board of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, which honors women of the American West who have displayed extraordinary courage, resilience, and independence.

How Taylor Sheridan’s Net Worth Compares to Other Showrunners

Despite Sheridan’s success in producing numerous acclaimed TV shows and films and his reputation as a top earner, his $70 million deal with Paramount+ still doesn’t place him among the ranks of other prominent showrunners. Esteemed figures like Dick Wolf, Ryan Murphy, and Shonda Rhimes have all made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, overshadowing his standing.

Dick Wolf has created hit drama shows, including the Law and Order universe, Cold Justice, FBI, and Chicago. Wolf has been working in the industry since the 70’s. According to Variety, he has a deal with Universal Television extended through 2027.

He also struck a major streaming deal with Peacock, which secured rights to three Law and Order series and three Chicago franchise shows. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the agreement also included access to over a thousand episodes from Wolf’s extensive library.

That same report estimated the total deal to be over $1 billion — a figure that matches his reported net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Murphy has created drama and dark comedy shows, including Glee, American Horror Story, Nip Tuck, Monster, and Scream Queens. He’s one of Hollywood’s top showrunners, having worked in the industry since the 1990s.

In 2023, Deadline reported, Murphy left Netflix, where his deal was worth around $300 million, and moved to a deal with Disney. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Murphy has over $150 million in net worth.

Shonda Rhimes has created exceptional drama shows, including Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Inventing Anna. She’s one of the top female showrunners, and according to Yahoo Entertainment, her deal is worth over $100 million.

Her net worth is reportedly $240 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Inside Taylor Sheridan’s Lifestyle

Sheridan was raised in Waco, Texas. According to The Atlantic, the loss of their ranch after his parents’ divorce deeply affected his mom, and the family felt the impact strongly.

Before Hollywood came calling, Taylor Sheridan mowed lawns, painted houses, and lived out of his car with his dog while attending Texas State University. Success didn’t happen overnight — he didn’t land his first real acting role until his 40s, playing David Hale in Sons of Anarchy.

When life took a challenging turn, and with his wife expecting their child, he found himself in a tough financial spot. During this time, he penned Hell or High Water and Sicario, both of which capture the gritty lifestyles he is known for portraying.

The success of these films ultimately enabled him to buy his ranch, Bosque Ranch, in 2013.

In addition to his properties, Sheridan is heavily involved in his community. He partnered with Community Coffee Partnership, whose President said this about their collaboration, “Our partnership is a values match that preserves an honest way of living life, of supporting humble, hard-working people who rise early, work late, and need great coffee to see them through.”

Sheridan partnered with American Hat Company, the brand behind the hats worn by the Yellowstone cast. In a statement to Cowgirl Magazine, he said, “I strive for authenticity in all I do, and American Hat Company does the same. All of us at Bosque Ranch are excited about this partnership as we continue pushing for innovation and growth in the performance horse industry.”

As an advocate for animals, Sheridan is also collaborating with Tribute Equine Nutrition. This partnership provides premium horse feed, ensuring that horses receive a well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients.

Sheridan also generates revenue for his local community. According to Axios, he met with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to discuss relocating all of his productions to Texas. “We are not trying to make Texas the next Hollywood — we don’t like Hollywood. We want to export Texas values,” Patrick later posted on X.

Dennis Quaid, @McConaughey, and @WoodyHarrelson dropped by the State Capitol last week! Why did these three Texas-born actors come to the Capitol? Because they support my initiative to make Texas the Film Capital of the World. We are not trying to make Texas the next Hollywood –… pic.twitter.com/k9aPBDozwU — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) March 12, 2025

The Future of Taylor Sheridan’s Wealth

With multiple hit series already under his belt, Taylor Sheridan shows no signs of slowing down. Landman attracted nearly 15 million global households in its first month alone (per The Wrap), while shows like 1923, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness continue expanding their reach across streaming platforms and global audiences.

Sheridan is also developing new Yellowstone-inspired spinoffs, including 1944 and The Madison, and has hinted at an ongoing expansion of his TV empire. Though some projects like 6666 remain in limbo, his overall content pipeline remains strong.

With each new series, brand partnership, and property acquisition, Sheridan is positioning himself not just as a top-tier storyteller but as also as a long-term media mogul whose financial future looks as bold as his characters.