Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth: The Business Decisions That Made Him Millions

When Deadpool introduced Marvel fans worldwide to Ryan Reynolds’ biting humor and effortless charm, few realized that the man behind the mask was also building a multimillion-dollar empire behind the scenes.

Beyond capturing hearts with his wit, Reynolds has made a name for himself as a savvy investor, expanding his reach far beyond Hollywood. From telecommunications and fintech to liquor and sports, he’s proving that his business acumen rivals his box-office appeal.

Highlights Ryan Reynolds' net worth is estimated at $350 million, despite a $400 million lawsuit by Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds transformed his wealth from $21.5 million in 2017 to over $350 million by 2025.

He co-owns Maximum Effort which focuses on film production, digital marketing, and equity investments.

Reynolds invested in Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, both resulting in multi-million dollar exits.

Reynolds' philanthropic efforts include major donations to COVID-19 relief and Ukrainian refugees.

With his ever-growing fortune, high-profile investments, and an equally successful wife, speculation about how Reynolds built his wealth has always been a hot topic. Now, following the $6.3 billion sale of Nuvei — one of his key investments — his net worth is drawing more curiosity than ever.

This article breaks down Reynolds’ net worth, his most significant income sources, and how his strategic investments have shaped his financial success.

Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth In 2025

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Ryan Reynolds’ net worth at $350 million as of the time of publishing this article. However, this figure is in flux because of the ongoing $400 million defamation lawsuit that his actor colleague Justin Baldoni has filed against Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, as shared by Fox News.

Image credits: Gettyimages / Taylor Hill

Image credits: Gettyimages / Aeon

Yahoo Entertainment suggests that Reynolds’s investment success is expected to offset the effects of the lawsuit, ensuring his stability in his tax bracket.

Reynolds’ fortune becomes more impressive in the light of the fact that as of 2017, he was worth $21.5 million, the bulk of which was his earnings from Deadpool 1. According to Forbes, this set him as the fifteenth highest-paid actor of 2017. In just eight years, Reynolds has transformed his modest fortune into more than fifteen times what it was before.

Image credits: Gettyimages / Kevork Djansezian

How Ryan Reynolds Makes His Money

Ryan Reynolds earned his early income as a movie star and invested in multiple businesses. In 1991, he got his first movie role in the Nickelodeon show Fifteen. As he shared in an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Reynolds earned $150 per episode for the movie and then made extra money by running his newspaper route at the end of the day.

Image credits: Reddit

Movie Salaries

Raynolds worked with several productions in Canada and the US — sometimes working graveyard shifts at the Safeway grocery store to make ends meet — before finally landing his first significant payout with Green Lantern in 2011. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Reynolds earned $15 million for the DC sci-fi movie.

His next major production was the first installment of Marvel’s Deadpool in 2016. According to KoiMoi, Reynolds received an upfront base pay of $2 million and made over ten times that figure from backend profits. In 2018, he received a $20 million upfront pay for Deadpool 2 and made up to $40 million from the movie’s box office success.

According to ShowBiz Galore, Reynolds was paid $30 million upfront for the Critics’ Choice Award-winning third superhero movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. According to Forbes, at the end of the movie’s theatrical run, it had made $1.35 billion. Considering the actor’s profit-sharing contract, he will likely earn up to three times his base salary, suggests Lifestyle Asia.

The actor has also made a significant amount outside of the Deadpool franchise. Variety reports that he earned $27 million for his 2019 role in Netflix’s Six Underground. Variety said his 2021 performance in the Netflix original Red Notice earned him $21 million.

Image credits: @6undergroundmovie

Forbes reported that Apple TV+ set aside more than $30 million for Reynolds’s role in the Christmas musical comedy Spirited.

Maximum Effort Production Company

Ryan Reynolds has displayed his entrepreneurial creativity beyond the screens. According to Fast Company, Reynolds had spent a decade pushing for the creation of Deadpool without much success. In 2014, some leaked test footage went viral, convincing Twentieth Century Fox to offer a tight $58 million budget.

With no marketing allocation left, Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, the studio’s Head of Digital Theatrical Marketing, had to create a campaign with creative, low-cost efforts.

The campaign was wildly successful, catapulting the movie to a $782 million gross earning, the highest income for any R-rated film in history at that time (via The Numbers).

The duo repeated the feat with Deadpool 2, which was produced on a modest $100 million budget. According to Spice Works, They used simple parody videos as promos to eventually surpass the first movie, achieving a box office gross of $786 million (via The Numbers).

These marketing successes inspired Reynolds and Dewey to create a co-owned advertising agency, Maximum Effort, in 2018. According to The Drum, the startup began with marketing brands in which Reynolds had invested.

Later, they diversified into a film production agency, Maximum Effort Productions, a digital marketing arm, Maximum Effort Marketing, and a private equity firm, Maximum Effort Investment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company sold the marketing arm to MNTN in 2021 but repurchased it in 2025. A Paramount Pictures press release states that Maximum Effort Productions struck a three-year deal in 2021 to cover motion picture development with the studio.

The contract was extended in 2024 to run until December 2026. This recent restructuring makes estimating the company’s worth challenging.

Equity and Business Ventures

In 2018, Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation American Gin, an Oregon liquor company, as announced by Variety. He doubled as the company’s Creative Director and face of the brand.

Maximum Effort took over production for Aviation Gin’s ads, featuring celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Reynolds himself. In 2020, Diaego announced a $601 million deal to buy the company. According to Yahoo! Finance, Reynolds is set to make as much as $122 million from the deal.

According to CBS News, he also bought a 25% stake in the virtual network operator Mint Mobile. In March 2023, T-Mobile announced it was buying Mint Mobile for up to $1.35 billion in a deal that could make more than $300 million.

Image credits: @aviationginsa

In 2020, Reynolds teamed up with fellow actor Rob McElhenney to buy a small Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, for $2.6 million. According to BBC Sport Wales, the takeover was formalized after the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust took a vote, with 1809 of 1844 votes supporting the new owners.

The increased interest from Hollywood turbo-charged turnout at the club’s matches, as Reynolds and McElhenney instituted changes at the club. There were 41 new signings, while the former manager, Dean Keates, was replaced by Phil Parkinson at the termination of his contract.

Fortune reports that the club doubled its revenue in the last financial year. According to Bloomberg, they also scored a massive investment from the Allyn family at share prices about fifty times Reynolds and McElhenney’s entry point in 2021. This success has driven its net worth to $129 million, 4900% of the amount it bought the club for four years prior.

Image credits: @vancityreynolds

Reynolds explored finance for the first time in 2021 as he joined a group of celebrities and venture capital firms to invest $750 million in the Canadian financial services business Wealthsimple (via Reuters). According to an announcement to BNN Bloomberg, the company has consistently produced strong profits as of its tenth anniversary in September 2024.

In April 2023, the Canadian fintech Nuvei announced that Reynolds had invested an undisclosed amount. One year later, the company was valued at $6.3 billion and taken private by Advent International (per Investopedia).

While the percentage of Reynolds’ investment isn’t known, according to Yahoo! Finance, the company’s net profit increased to $17.2 million as of the third quarter of 2024 from an $18.1 million loss as of 2023.

Image credits: @drum__info

In June 2023, The New York Times reported that Reynolds and McElhenney would join Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners to invest $218 million for a 24% stake in Alpine, Renault’s F1 team.

How Ryan Reynolds Spends His Fortune

Real Estate Investements

A significant part of Ryan Reynold’s expenses are in luxury real estate. In October 2007, his first major purchase was a two-bedroom Hollywood Hills apartment for $1.749 million. According to the LA Times, he leased it for $5,200 a month and sold it for $1.405 million.

Next, he bought a 2,835-square-foot midcentury three-bedroom in Los Angeles designed in 1969 by Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman. According to Business Insider, Reynolds and his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, bought the property for $2.9 million in 2010 and sold it for $3.5 million during their divorce in 2012.

Six months into his relationship with Blake Lively, they bought a $2 million traditional apartment in Bedford. Sunrise Capital suggests they sold the apartment for $2.4 million about a year later.

The couple moved to a quaint two-story, $5.7 million Old Colonial house in Pound Ridge. According to The Richest, the home has an adjoining barn and open dining room in a prime location for walks through the Hudson Valley. They split their time between this house and a Tribeca loft, estimated by Page Six to be worth between $6 and $49 million.

Image credits: @houses

Impressive Car Collection

According to Lambo Cars, Ryan Reynolds’ car and motorcycle collection includes:

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Audi R8

Nissan Leaf

McLaren 720s

Toyota Prius

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Tesla Model S

Chevrolet Equinox

Image credits: Reddit

The estimated total cost of these vehicles is between $950,000 and $1,190,000.

Philanthropy

Ryan Reynolds ran the New York City Marathon in 2008 to raise $100,000 for Parkinson’s research, supported the Michael J. Fox Foundation with auctions, and joined the board in 2009.

The actor has continued to engage in active philanthropy since donating $1 million to COVID-19 relief in 2020. He also donated $500,000 to support homeless persons in Covenant House Vancouver and Toronto, as reported by Vancouver is Awesome.

Image credits: @vancityreynolds

In February 2022, Reynolds announced, in collaboration with the UN Refugee Agency, that he and Lively would match all donations to Ukraine up to $1,000,000

Image credits: vancityreynolds

One month later, Water First Education and Training, a non-profit educating young adults to provide safe and clean water in Canada, also announced on X that the couple had donated $500,000.

He also actively matches donations to the Vancouver Food Bank during holiday seasons.

Image credits: vanfoodbank

In 2023, Vancouver is Awesome reported receiving a Humanitarian Award from The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for his humanitarian work.

In October 2024, Variety also reported that Reynolds and Lively donated $1 million to relief efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Two months later, in December, the couple matched holiday donations to SickKids up to $500,00.

Ryan Reynolds vs Other Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds currently ranks twentieth on The Scotsman’s list of the world’s wealthiest film stars, a far cry from the $1 billion fortune of Zhao Wei, who tops the list. However, his $85 million net income is second only to Dwayne Johnson’s $88 million on The Indian Express list of the highest-paid actors 2024. Others on the list included Kevin Hart, Kevin Seinfeld, Hugh Jackman, and Brad Pitt.

However, on Forbes’ List of the Highest Paid Celebrities in 2020, Ryan ranks eighteenth, with his $71.5 million as a far cry from Kylie Jenner’s $590 million. On a more recent list of the world’s top 10 actors’ net worth by Esquire Australia, the range spans Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1.49 billion to Jackie Chan’s $557.09 million. Reynolds doesn’t feature on that list.

What’s Next for Ryan Raynolds?

Reynolds reportedly starred in the live-action/animation hybrid movie Animal Friends, which, according to Deadline, was produced by Legendary Pictures, DNEG, Maximum Effort, and Prime Focus Studios.

On April 17, 2024, director Peter Atencio shared that the movie had concluded filming. According to Movie Insider, the film will be released on October 10, 2025.

Image credits: Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan

He also starred in Mayday, an action-adventure film by Skydance and Apple. The director, Jonathan Goldstein, announced on his X page in June 2024 that production had finally wrapped. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the movie will be released on Apple TV+ in 2025. However, no date has been announced yet.

Image credits: JM_Goldstein

His earnings for both movies have not been announced yet. However, the Men’s Journal reported that he now earns a minimum of $20 million per movie, so we expect upwards of that figure for each production.

Plans for a second part to Netflix’s Red Notice have also been underway for years. In an interview with Collider, Reynolds’ co-star, Gal Gadot, said, “I already read the second script and… we’re all very excited about it!”.

While there have been no official updates since 2023, a salary in the ballpark of Reynold’s earnings from the first movie will undoubtedly make an exciting addition to his net worth.

In a December 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds shared that he’s working on the second draft of a script for Boy Band, a movie about the aftermath of being a child star. He’ll also enlist his partners, director Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, on the project.

Image credits: @movie.magicwithbrian

While Justin Baldoni’s 400 million dollar lawsuit threatens to dent his stellar portfolio, Ryan Reynolds recently invested in another sports team: the Colombian football team La Equidad. According to Bloomberg, Reynolds and his Wrexham partner, Rob McElhenney, invested an undisclosed amount in January 2025 as part of an American group.

FAQ

How much are the owners of Wrexham worth?

The Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have a combined net worth of $400 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McElhenney is worth $50 million, while Reynolds is worth $350 million.

How much money does Blake Lively have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blake Lively has a personal net worth of $30 million. She has combined assets with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who has a net worth of $350 million.