Ryan Reynolds’ Short-Lived Marriage To Scarlet Johansson Resurfaces Amid “It Ends With Us” Battle

ADVERTISEMENT

As Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds find themselves in the midst of a highly publicized legal battle against Justin Baldoni, it seems fans are taking the time to bring up the history of the Hollywood power couple.

The sleuths of the Internet have been looking at Reynolds’s brief marriage with actress Scarlett Johansson from back in 2008. More specifically, how the Deadpool star was allegedly “controlling” during their relationship, especially after a bizarre text exchange with Baldoni, where Lively appeared to refer to her husband as her “dragon.”

Highlights Fans are scrutinizing Ryan Reynolds' past marriage with Scarlett Johansson amid the legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Johansson and Reynolds split due to conflicting work schedules, according to the former.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, in December 2024.

RELATED:

Ryan Reynolds had a brief marriage with Scarlett Johansson in 2008

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The pair met in 2007 and got engaged and married just a year later during a wilderness retreat in Vancouver Island, Canada, as per Yahoo! News. In December 2010, however, they announced their mutual decision to separate.

“After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage,” they told People in a joint statement. “We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated.”

Not long after the pair divorced, a source additionally told Daily Mail, “[Ryan] can be an overbearing control freak. He’s more traditional and she’s more independent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Share icon

Image credits: theoutset

More details emerged from another insider: “He said it sounded like she was yelling every time she talked to him. When Scarlett visited Ryan when he was filming The Proposal, she was screaming at him in his trailer — going nuts.”

While nothing is confirmed, these re-emerged details have people talking as the drama around Lively, Reynolds, and Baldoni ramps up.

“Scarlett is better off without Ryan she has class,” one person wrote.

Another claimed, “If anyone reads what Scarlett has ALWAYS said, she doesn’t blame either of them and knows they were right for each other.”

Following a strange text from Lively to Baldoni, the Canadian actor’s relationship with the 40-year-old was heavily dissected by fans

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: vancityreynolds

A third noted that it was impossible for anyone to know what truly happened, saying, “As if anyone can say what happened behind closed doors. Which, who cares anyway?!

“Stop adoring and hating. They are just people who live their lives, do their jobs and ofcourse [sic] are on the spotlight, but only an unstable person would invest feelings on them. Get a life, relax, enjoy their films and let the courts do their jobs too.”

Though neither Reynolds or Johansson talked much about their split, it seemed as if the short-lived marriage was due to their conflicting work schedules.

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

“Relationships are complicated,” said the Black Widow star, according to Xyno Online News. “I think I was not fully aware of the peaks and valleys. I wasn’t prepared to hunker down and do the work. Both of us were extremely busy. We spent so much time apart. It’s very difficult. It’s bad.”

This resurfaced conversation comes during the middle of the It Ends With Us feud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two separated due to work scheduling conflicts

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Netflix

Things first started on December 21 when Lively first filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, as seen by the timeline curated by Independent. It stated Baldoni exhibited behavior that caused the actress “severe emotional distress.”

The next day, private messages obtained by The New York Times seemed to show an intentional attempt at “burying” Lively where Baldoni’s PR team allegedly said, “You know we can bury anyone.”

What happened in the days leading up to Christmas can only be described as a whirlwind. Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency; multiple stars showed public support for Lively, and Reynolds was dragged into the picture.

On the first day of 2025, Baldoni sued The New York Times for $250M and claimed the Vancouver native “aggressively berated” him. Hours later, Lively officially sued Baldoni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Over two weeks passed before the Jane the Virgin actor countersued the couple for 400M, mentioning their numerous attempts to “destroy” his reputation and career.

This is an ongoing legal case but as of January 28, a trial date of March 9, 2026 has been set.

Comments seemed to be in favor of Scarlett Johansson

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT