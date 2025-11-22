New York City, New York, US

Who Is Scarlett Johansson? Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an American actress renowned for her captivating screen presence and versatile performances. She effortlessly transitions between indie dramas and major blockbusters. Her breakout moment arrived in 2003 with the critically acclaimed Lost in Translation. This role, where she starred opposite Bill Murray, solidified her as a compelling talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married to Colin Jost Net Worth $165 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, Danish Education Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Professional Children’s School Father Karsten Johansson Mother Melanie Sloan Siblings Christian Johansson, Adrian Johansson, Vanessa Johansson, Hunter Johansson, Fenan Sloan Kids Rose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost

Early Life and Education A New York City childhood shaped Scarlett Johansson, who grew up in Manhattan with her Danish architect father, Karsten Johansson, and producer mother, Melanie Sloan. Her early interest in acting led her to the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and later the Professional Children’s School, where she honed her craft before her film debut in 1994.

Notable Relationships Currently married to comedian Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson previously wed French journalist Romain Dauriac and actor Ryan Reynolds. Johansson shares a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with Dauriac, and welcomed a son, Cosmo Jost, with her current husband in 2021.

Career Highlights Scarlett Johansson’s career is defined by iconic roles, notably her long-running portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, across nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films. This franchise work has generated over $15.4 billion worldwide. Beyond superhero epics, Johansson earned critical acclaim for projects such as Lost in Translation, winning a BAFTA Award, and received Oscar nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.