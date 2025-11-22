Scarlett Johansson wearing a navy blazer and white shirt, posing outdoors with a calm expression for a career highlights feature.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Scarlett Johansson

Born

November 22, 1984

Died
Birthplace

New York City, New York, US

Age

41 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an American actress renowned for her captivating screen presence and versatile performances. She effortlessly transitions between indie dramas and major blockbusters.

Her breakout moment arrived in 2003 with the critically acclaimed Lost in Translation. This role, where she starred opposite Bill Murray, solidified her as a compelling talent in Hollywood.

Full NameScarlett Ingrid Johansson
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 3 inches (160 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Colin Jost
Net Worth$165 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAshkenazi Jewish, Danish
EducationLee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Professional Children’s School
FatherKarsten Johansson
MotherMelanie Sloan
SiblingsChristian Johansson, Adrian Johansson, Vanessa Johansson, Hunter Johansson, Fenan Sloan
KidsRose Dorothy Dauriac, Cosmo Jost

Early Life and Education

A New York City childhood shaped Scarlett Johansson, who grew up in Manhattan with her Danish architect father, Karsten Johansson, and producer mother, Melanie Sloan.

Her early interest in acting led her to the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and later the Professional Children’s School, where she honed her craft before her film debut in 1994.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to comedian Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson previously wed French journalist Romain Dauriac and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Johansson shares a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with Dauriac, and welcomed a son, Cosmo Jost, with her current husband in 2021.

Career Highlights

Scarlett Johansson’s career is defined by iconic roles, notably her long-running portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, across nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films. This franchise work has generated over $15.4 billion worldwide.

Beyond superhero epics, Johansson earned critical acclaim for projects such as Lost in Translation, winning a BAFTA Award, and received Oscar nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Signature Quote

“I’m happiest when I have something to focus my energy on.”

