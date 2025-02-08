Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence After Critics Choice Awards No-Show Despite His Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds has finally spoken up regarding his Critics Choice Awards win after he and his wife were a no-show on Friday night.

It was revealed during the ceremony in the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California that Reynold’s summer hit that dominated box offices Deadpool & Wolverine won Best Comedy film, tied with A Real Pain.

Highlights Ryan Reynolds celebrated his Critics Choice win after being absent from the event.

Deadpool & Wolverine was tied with A Real Pain for Best Comedy film.

Reynolds and Lively are still involved in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Hours after the exciting announcement, the actor showed his gratitude on social media.

RELATED:

Ryan Reynolds acknowledged his Critics Choice Awards win after not attenting

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

“Zing!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled,” and added, “Huge congrats to @arealpainfilm.”

And it’s no surprise the movie earned its gold medal. The Marvel film released on July 26, 2024, and grossed a whopping total of over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing R-rated film of all time.

Reynolds was a valuable contribution to the movie, writing, producing, and co-starring in it alongside his good friend Hugh Jackman.

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

But for the time being, the Hollywood star has stepped out of the spotlight following the legal battle between his wife Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni — although Daily Mail reports that Reynolds did make an appearance at the JP Morgan summit on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this didn’t stop the host of the Critics Choice Awards, comedian Chelsea Handler, from poking fun at the feud.

The couple have been mostly MIA regarding their legal battle with Justin Baldoni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

“Thank you, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, for providing us with that distraction… I think we can all agree there won’t be a sequel. It ends with us, guys,” she joked.

The power couple have been quite reserved since late last December, when highly publicized allegations were made, starting with the Gossip Girl star accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment while they were filming the adaption to Colleen Hoover’s novel.

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

The 41-year-old and his lawyers haven’t been shy when it comes to denying these claims, first suing The New York Times for libel before launching a $400 million counter lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane for extortion and defamation.

A source revealed to TMZ that this entire feud has taken “a deep emotional toll” on both Reynolds and Lively, saying they’ve experienced “severe anguish” regarding all the drama during the film’s production, promotion, and release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual allegation first arose in December

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

A trial date of March 9, 2026 has been set, but a federal judge said this could be moved up if attorneys on both sides kept speaking about the case to the general public, afraid it could impact potential jury selection.

According to insiders, Lively is “more than ready for her day in court,” with all the evidence needed to make her sexual harassment allegation valid.

Share icon

Image credits: vancityreynolds

In a hearing on Monday, Lively’s attorney stated, “We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case.

“The Court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law and not make any statements that could prejudice a jury. This case deals with serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.”

ADVERTISEMENT