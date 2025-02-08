Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence After Critics Choice Awards No-Show Despite His Win
Celebrities, News

Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence After Critics Choice Awards No-Show Despite His Win

Ryan Reynolds has finally spoken up regarding his Critics Choice Awards win after he and his wife were a no-show on Friday night.

It was revealed during the ceremony in the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California that Reynold’s summer hit that dominated box offices Deadpool & Wolverine won Best Comedy film, tied with A Real Pain.

Highlights
  • Ryan Reynolds celebrated his Critics Choice win after being absent from the event.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine was tied with A Real Pain for Best Comedy film.
  • Reynolds and Lively are still involved in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Hours after the exciting announcement, the actor showed his gratitude on social media.

    Ryan Reynolds acknowledged his Critics Choice Awards win after not attenting

    Actor in red superhero costume posing indoors, associated with Critics Choice Awards discussion.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    “Zing!” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @criticschoice — whole team @deadpoolmovie is thrilled,” and added, “Huge congrats to @arealpainfilm.”

    And it’s no surprise the movie earned its gold medal. The Marvel film released on July 26, 2024, and grossed a whopping total of over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing R-rated film of all time.

    Reynolds was a valuable contribution to the movie, writing, producing, and co-starring in it alongside his good friend Hugh Jackman.

    Actor at a press event wearing glasses and floral shirt, with movie poster in the background.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    But for the time being, the Hollywood star has stepped out of the spotlight following the legal battle between his wife Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni — although Daily Mail reports that Reynolds did make an appearance at the JP Morgan summit on Friday.

    But this didn’t stop the host of the Critics Choice Awards, comedian Chelsea Handler, from poking fun at the feud.

    The couple have been mostly MIA regarding their legal battle with Justin Baldoni

    “Thank you, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, for providing us with that distraction… I think we can all agree there won’t be a sequel. It ends with us, guys,” she joked.

    The power couple have been quite reserved since late last December, when highly publicized allegations were made, starting with the Gossip Girl star accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment while they were filming the adaption to Colleen Hoover’s novel.

    Selfie of a smiling woman with Ryan Reynolds at a stadium, both dressed casually, with empty stands in the background.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    The 41-year-old and his lawyers haven’t been shy when it comes to denying these claims, first suing The New York Times for libel before launching a $400 million counter lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane for extortion and defamation.

    A source revealed to TMZ that this entire feud has taken “a deep emotional toll” on both Reynolds and Lively, saying they’ve experienced “severe anguish” regarding all the drama during the film’s production, promotion, and release.

    Sexual allegation first arose in December

    A trial date of March 9, 2026 has been set, but a federal judge said this could be moved up if attorneys on both sides kept speaking about the case to the general public, afraid it could impact potential jury selection.

    According to insiders, Lively is “more than ready for her day in court,” with all the evidence needed to make her sexual harassment allegation valid.

    Two men laughing together while seated, wearing casual shirts and jeans, against a plain background.

    Image credits: vancityreynolds

    In a hearing on Monday, Lively’s attorney stated, “We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case.

    “The Court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law and not make any statements that could prejudice a jury. This case deals with serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.”

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    19 minutes ago

    LOL what is up with that photo of Ryan Reynolds in front of the It Ends With Us movie poster?? I want to know what he is saying in that moment

