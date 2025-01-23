1883 Cast: Hollywood Legends And Rising Stars Shine In Yellowstone’s Prequel

ADVERTISEMENT

1883 premiered in 2021 on Paramount+ to critical acclaim and has gained a following of fans around the world. Its popularity and success are partly due to its phenomenal cast.

The 10-part gripping prequel to Yellowstone is an origin story that follows the arduous journey of the Dutton family as they search for a better life following the American Civil War. The series features powerful storytelling and was shot on location with live animals while the cast and crew battled the natural elements.

Highlights 1883 premiered on Paramount+ in 2021, gaining critical acclaim for its phenomenal cast.

Taylor Sheridan assembled an incredible cast including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and guest stars like Tom Hanks.

Despite popularity, 1883 was always meant as a one-season series, leading to 1923's storyline.

The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, brings together an incredible ensemble cast to star in the award-winning show, including country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as some talented newcomers. Oscar-winning performers like Tom Hanks and Billy Bob Thornton also make guest appearances.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded cast bringing 1883 to life and why audiences are left with no second season.

RELATED:

Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton

Share icon

Image credits: Jason Kempin / Getty Images

James Dillard Dutton (played by Tim McGraw), a Confederate Civil War veteran, is the Dutton family patriarch. He is married to Margaret (played by his real-life wife, Faith Hill), and they have three children (Elsa, John, and Spencer). 1883 follows James Dutton’s westward journey as the homesteader leads his family away from Tennessee in search of a better life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a chat with Collider Interviews, McGraw reveals he committed to the project (which was initially just a few flashback episodes for Yellowstone) because of his love of the Yellowstone series, as well as his admiration for Taylor Sheridan. He also shares that he wasn’t looking for a series or film to work on at the time, but because the material was so well-written and compelling, he just couldn’t say no.

When asked what he is most excited for people to see, McGraw replied, “My wife and her performance…she just knocks it out of the park.” He continued by saying that, like her character Margaret, Hill is “the rock that holds everybody in place.”

McGraw is best known for his decades-long, multi-award-winning music career. However, McGraw is also one of the few musicians who has successfully entered the acting world. His most notable work includes Friday Night Lights (2004), Flicka (2006), and The Blind Side (2009).

Fun fact: Alongside filming 1883, McGraw was also still touring at some points! He disclosed on the Just for Variety podcast that after filming for five or six hours, he would fly out for a concert and return home at 3 a.m.; he would then have to be up again for his 4 a.m. call time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Share icon

Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tim McGraw’s real-life spouse, renowned country mus-onscreen Faith Hill, plays his on-screen wife, Margaret Dutton. Margaret is the formidable and protective but loving matriarch of the Duttons.

Hill describes Margaret as an austere woman who believes her husband stands by him and believes that her family is the most important thing to her (per The Independent). Hill also shared that Margaret reminded her of her own mother when she thinks “about all that she did for us, growing up.”

Throughout the filming of 1883, Hill instituted a unique agreement with McGraw: there would be no reheonscreenhome. She wanted their on-screen interactions to be purely Margaret and James, not Faith and Tim. She said, “We’d never run lines together until they said ‘action’…it was off-limits.”

On Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Hill called the show a “masterpiece” and revealed that Sheridan wanted everything in the show to be authentic, including the actors’ ability to ride horses.

Hill had to attend “cowboy camp,” which she said was “so much fun, but it’s hard work. It’s real…I have so much respect for true cowboys and what they do.” She also said that shooting in 1883 was “grueling,” and she found it challenging to take care of herself as she usually would.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like her husband, Hill has had a decades-long music career, winning five Grammys and several CMA, ACM, and AMA awards. Hill has also had a few acting roles, including The Stepford Wives (2004) and Dixieland (2015), and has appeared in a handful of television series.

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

Share icon

Image credits: Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Elsa Dutton (played by Isabel May) is the show’s narrator and the eldest child of James and Margaret Dutton. Despite being an ensemble cast, Elsa is the heart of the 1883 story.

May describes her character as one who “exemplifies grace and passion and bravery” (per The Hollywood Reporter). She also loves that her character “refused to apologize for doing what she felt was right, what she believed in” and lived her entire life in that way (per Gold Derby).

Surprisingly, May didn’t audition for the role of Elsa; she had auditioned for a different series that Sheridan was casting but was “terribly wrong for it.” (per THR). However, Sheridan saw something in the young actress and essentially wrote the role of Elsa for May.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sheridan was writing the show, he would send drafts to May, which she confirmed was an “incredible experience” and she “savored” being part of his process.

As a self-confessed city girl, May had no prior experience riding a horse and shared that the physical challenges of filming the series outweighed the emotional ones. May expressed that while she got better at horseback riding, she wasn’t an expert and found some scenes (like when she was chased on a horse) daunting.

May has also appeared in Young Sheldon (2017-2024) and starred in Alexa & Katie (2018-2020) as the titular character Katie. She also narrates several episodes in Yellowstone (2018-2024) and 1923 (2022-2025) as Elsa.

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety / Getty Images

Award winner Sam Elliott brings Shea Brennan to life in 1883. Shea, a former Union Captain during the Civil War, guides the wagon trail of settlers from Texas to Oregon. Before the expedition begins its journey across the untamed West, Shea suffers a major personal tragedy that will have audiences reaching for a tissue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing Shea isn’t a “big stretch” for Elliott because he’s familiar with the Western genre. According to Elliot, much of Shea’s demeanor is internalized and suggests that hionscreenter’s first appearance onscreen is “one of the greatest introductions he’s ever had,” and he thanks Sheridan for this (per Variety).

Elliott’s role as Shea earned him a well-deserved SAG award for an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. During his acceptance speech, Elliott called the honor “the most meaningful acknowledgment” of his career (per Screen Actors Guild Awards). He continued saying he would treasure the award as a “constant reminder of 1883 and what a gift it was to all…on both sides of the camera.”

Fans will recognize Elliott from a wide range of roles throughout his storied career, particularly in Westerns such as The Shadow Riders (1982) and Tombstone (1993). He’s also appeared in The Golden Compass (2007) and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in A Star is Born (2018).

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Share icon

Image credits: Greg Doherty / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

LaMonica Garrett portrays Thomas as a quiet and loyal man with plenty of wisdom to share. Thomas is a former slave and a veteran buffalo soldier of the Civil War.

Garrett’s character is Shea’s right-hand man on the wagon train to the West. He is also the only African American character in the show. Despite the difference in skin color, Garrett noted that his character is “treated with respect and dignity, and he carries himself that way.” (per Entertainment Weekly).

In an interview with Esquire, Garrett said that he appreciated how Sheridan wrote Thomas’ character. 1883’s story focused on his friendship with Shea rather than his skin color or background. He said, “It was just these two guys that just became brothers…One happens to be white and one happens to be Black, and onscreenst what it is.”

Like their on-screen counterparts, Garrett and Elliott have become good friends off-screen. Elliott revealed that they’d become very close and developed a love for each other. Garrett referred to Elliott as a Hollywood icon and shared that he loved listening to his tales after a day of shooting.

Following 1883, Garrett also worked alongside Sheridan in Sheridan’s hit series Lioness (2024). Fans will also recognize Garrett from The Terminal List (2022) and Designated Survivor (2016-2019).

ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Rissmann as Josef

Share icon

Image credits: Franziska Krug / Getty Images

German immigrant Josef (played by Marc Rissmann) is an ex-soldier who wants to leave his past life behind with expectations of Oregon being his family’s answer to a better life. Rissmann described Josef as a “natural leader” and someone who cares about others, which “creates conflict for him” (per Paramount).

Audiences will recognize Rissmann from his roles in Game of Thrones (2011-2019), The Man in the High Castle (2015-2019), The Last Kingdom (2015-2022), and Overlord (2018). He’s also appeared in several German-language series and films.

Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Loosely based on a real-life famed shooter, Marshal Jim Courtright (played by Billy Bob Thornton) makes a brief but powerful appearance in the second episode of 1883. As a no-nonsense lawman, Courtright deals harshly with any murderers in Fort Worth. His character is summed up with his iconic line: “There’s only one killer in Fort Worth, and that’s me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thornton’s brief appearance as Courtright has led to a further collaboration with Sheridan. Thornton stars as Tommy Norris in Sheridan’s hit series Landman (2024-2025).

The Academy Award winner has also had starring roles in Goliath (2016-2021), Bandits (2001), Sling Blade (1996), and the Fargo television series (2014-2024). Like Sam Elliott, he also appeared in Tombstone (1993).

Eric Nelsen as Ennis

Share icon

Image credits: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Eric Nelson plays Ennis, a young cowboy and love interest for Elsa. Ennis’ relationship with Elsa is pivotal in the show and forces a necessary shift in her character.

Nelsen described Ennis as a “little beacon of light that can pop through and put a smile on audience’s faces — but at the same time, he is also a bada** cowboy” (per Newsweek).

Unlike many of his co-stars, Nelsen had some previous experiences with horses, though he did share that “cowboy camp” opened his eyes further (per Pepper Stewart Show).

While attending “camp,” Nelson revealed that the cast was served authentic meals from the time period after long days of learning to rope cattle and ride horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to 1883, Nelsen won an Emmy for his role in The Bay (2010-2024). He’s also appeared in A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) and several smaller roles in film and television.

Gratiela Brancusi as Noemi

Share icon

Image credits: Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Widowed Noemi (played by Gratiela Brancusi) is a Romanian immigrant seeking safety in America with her two young children.

Brancusi describes Noemi as a woman so broken that she was willing to go against Roma tradition and morals to protect her children (per Cowboys & Indians Magazine).

Noemi also finds true love with another character, which Brancusi defines as a “slow burn” love story that her character has never experienced before.

Before her breakout role in 1883, Brancusi originally studied journalism and fell into acting through some volunteer work (a theater rehab program for prison inmates).

She loved the idea of teaching acting, so she enrolled in some acting classes. After her training, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and theaters were abruptly shut down. In order to “create” and “nurture” her soul, she began auditioning for on-camera parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brancusi also worked with Sheridan again in the popular series Mayor of Kingstown (2021-2024).

Tom Hanks as General George Meade

Share icon

Image credits: Noam Galai / Getty Images

Like Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks (as General George Meade) appears only in the second episode. Appearing in a Civil War flashback after a bloody battle, the compassionate General George Meade offers James a few words of encouragement.

Hanks joined the cast for one simple reason: friendship. Tim McGraw has been friends with Hanks for over 24 years; McGraw revealed to Cinemablend that he phoned Hanks and asked him to do the cameo for the show. Hanks replied, “Tell me when to be there.”

McGraw shared that the two didn’t see each other on set until they were ready to begin filming. Neither wanted to see what the other looked like in their roles. He described the Hanks walking onto the set as “pretty magical.”

The powerful scene they share, in McGraw’s own words, is one where “you could feel the weight of the world between both of them with what had gone on. It was a pretty heavy scene.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hanks needs a little introduction. His iconic career has spanned several decades and earned him two Academy Awards among multiple Oscar nominations. He’s also earned several other awards, including People’s Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes. In 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Rita Wilson as Carolyn

Share icon

Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

In the sixth episode 1883, audiences will see Rita Wilson (Tom Hanks’ wife) as Carolyn, a kindly storekeeper. Since lemonade just won’t cut it, Carolyn helps Margaret unwind with some whiskey punch during their scene. Like McGraw and Hanks, Hill and Wilson are also real-life good friends.

Wilson is best known for her roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Runaway Bride (1999), and the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise (2002-2016).

Martin Sensmeier as Sam

Share icon

Image credits: Araya Doheny / Getty Images

Another love interest for Elsa, Sam (played by Martin Sensmeier), is a Comanche Native-American Warrior who previously lost his wife. Amongst horse races, cultural differences, and flirty looks, Elsa and Sam develop a romance that allows audiences to watch their journeys develop throughout the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

During promotional clips for the show, Sensmeier describes Sam as a Comanche character with “his own set of rules” that values “his people, his land, and his culture” (per Paramount).

Despite 1883 being a prequel to Yellowstone, Sensmeier played a different role in Sheridan’s Yellowstone, unrelated to Sam. He’s also appeared in The Magnificent Seven (2016), Westworld (2016-2022), and Sheridan’s Wind River (2017).

Graham Greene as Spotted Eagle

Share icon

Image credits: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Grahame Greene brings Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder, to life in 1883. Spotted Eagle helps the Dutton family on their journey to finding a place to settle.

He also develops a relationship between the Dutton family and the Indigenous people. Spotted Eagle delivers prophetic words to James Dutton that help shape the entire Yellowstone franchise.

Greene has had a long-standing and illustrious career in Hollywood. He has appeared in Dances with Wolves (1990) and The Green Mile (1999), as well as Goliath (2016-2021). Greene also previously worked with Sheridan and Sensiemer in Wind River (2017).

Dawn Olivieri as Claire Dutton

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Claire Dutton (played by Dawn Olivieri) is James Dutton’s sister. Following the death of her husband, Claire and her surviving daughter, Mary, join the Dutton family as they look for a new life in Oregon. The headstrong woman suffers plenty of tragic circumstances throughout the series.

Interestingly, like Martin Sensmeier, Olivieri recently appeared in Yellowstone as a character unrelated to Claire. She also appears in Sheridan’s Lionness (2023-2024). Oliveri is well-known for her roles in Heroes (2006-2010), House of Lies (2012-2016), and Bright (2017).

FAQ

Why was 1883 cancelled?

Despite its incredible popularity among fans, 1883 lasted only one season. However, this was always meant to be the case. In fact, Paramount even picked up the series for a non-existent Season 2 despite the deaths of some important characters (per Deadline).

Sheridan revealed that he had made it quite clear from the beginning that 1883 would only be one season but didn’t feel the executives “digested” what happened when they first read the final scripts.

Fear not, because new beginnings follow endings, and while 1883 ended, Sheridan’s other Dutton family saga, 1923 (starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren), takes over the storyline.

ADVERTISEMENT