Oprah Winfrey Taken To Hospital With "Very Serious" Illness As "Stuff Was Coming Out Of Both Ends"

Oprah Winfrey was taken to the emergency room with a stomach virus that caused “stuff” to come out “of both ends.”

The 70-year-old’s absence was felt on Tuesday’s episode of CBS Mornings, where she was meant to reveal her latest book selection for Oprah’s Book Club.

Her longtime friend, Gayle King, said during the broadcast that the media mogul could not make it to the show because she was in the hospital receiving medical attention.

Oprah Winfrey needed medical attention, and “it was a very serious thing,” her longtime friend, Gayle King, revealed on CBS Mornings

Image credits: Oprah

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV,” Gayle said on the show.

“It was a very serious thing,” she added.

The TV personality said it “mattered” to Oprah to be able to appear on the show to reveal the latest Oprah’s Book Club selection, which is the New York Times best-seller Familiaris, authored by David Wroblewski.

A statement confirmed that the media mogul had a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration

View this post on Instagram

“She will be okay. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail,” she told the audience. “But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”

A spokesperson for Oprah confirmed that the famous talk show host and producer was in the hospital and recovering due to a stomach virus.

“Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” the spokesperson told People. “She is resting and feeling better every day.”

After she left the hospital, fans got to see glimpses of Oprah on a video call with Gayle as they discussed why she could not make an appearance on CBS Mornings.

Gayle later shared a video of herself having a video call with the famous talk show host and clearing up the confusion about what led her to need medical attention

View this post on Instagram

Gayle also clarified that her friend wasn’t “hospitalized” as media outlets suggested.

“She was sidelined with a stomach virus that caused such dehydration that she went to the hospital to get an IV drip. I thought I made that clear but next thing I know I’m surprised to see headlines that scream ‘Oprah’s hospitalized!’ (She was NOT!) And I’m bombarded with calls asking if Oprah is okay. The answer is yes!” she wrote in the caption.

The TV icon’s visit to the hospital comes months after she opened up about taking a weight-loss medication that is reportedly similar to Ozempic, the diabetes medicine that has become the latest craze among Hollywood stars.

Oprah’s hospital visit came months after she said she is taking a weight-loss medication “as a tool to manage not yo-yoing”

Image credits: Oprah Daily

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she told People last December.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for,” she went on to say. “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”