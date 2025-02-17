"Popcorn Butt Lift": Emma Stone's Quirky Dress On SNL Red Carpet Has The Internet In Stitches

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s safe to say that the Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone brought her own bag of snacks to Sunday’s SNL50 Anniversary Special red carpet.

Walking the red carpet with her husband, Dave McCary, Stone donned an iconic Louis Vuitton floor-length gown with pockets large enough to be filled with her choice of cinema snacks.

Emma Stone stole the show with her campy and glamorous popcorn dress

Now, this is what Karlie Kloss meant by “looking camp right in the eye” at Met Gala 2019. Kitsch and glamorous, Emma Stone stole the show at the star-studded SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City on Sunday, February 16.

Wearing a custom cinema-red Louis Vuitton halter neck dress with flouncing peplums doubling as popcorn pockets, paired with matching peep-toe satin red heels from the fashion house, a red lip, and her striking pixie cut, the actress was campy in all the right ways.

Stone shared her popcorn with other stars at the SNL50 Anniversary Special

Emma Stone’s gown with structured hips that alternated as integrated popcorn pockets for the special event got the spectators in awe. Photos from the glam night’s red carpet revealed that the actress also brought a candy-striped popcorn box (that she snacked on) instead of a bag to complete her look. Cheekily posing with McCary by her side, Stone was seen sharing the popcorn with other stars, too!

The look marks the actress’s second red Louis Vuitton gown of the year so far. The first was her Golden Globes 2025 look, where she debuted her dramatic, Mia Farrow-inspired pixie cut.



SNL holds a special place for Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Stone called it a date night as she attended the event with her husband, SNL alumni Dave McCary, in a rare public appearance together. The couple were joined by a number of stars to celebrate the sketch comedy show’s 50th anniversary.

But that’s not all—the show actually has a special place in the couple’s love story, as Stone and McCary first met while shooting an SNL episode that Stone hosted back in 2016.

The couple announced their engagement in 2019, got married in 2020, and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Stone has also earned her place among the esteemed Five-Timers Club, a selected group of stars who have hosted Saturday Night Live at least five times, including Steve Martin and Tom Hanks. Joining the club in 2023 at age 35, the actress became the youngest member yet.

Emma Stone has become a hot topic on social media thanks to her unique look of the night

Comments piled up on Reddit after the actress’s photos surfaced. One user said, “Every time I see Emma Stone’s new hairstyle, I always think… I specifically asked for Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby,” highlighting that memorable line from America’s Next Top Model, where Tyra Banks specifically requested a Mia Farrow from Rosemary’s Baby haircut for a model.

Another chimed in with good humor: “Not the popcorn butt lift (PBL).”

Comments continued with a mix of admiration and humor, as one user wondered, “What kind of guy bags Emma Stone?” while another added, “Honestly, if I had pockets big enough to do that, I would.”

The discussion took a playful turn, with one Redditor saying, “Me sneaking my own food into the AMC,” and another expressing a common need among women, “This is what we girlies think of when we say we want dresses with pockets.”

Lastly, a user praised Emma’s daring fashion choice, saying, “Emma is f***ing awesome. I wonder if it’s buttered or if the butter would mess up the dress.” Good question!

Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary will be honored with a three-hour special episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Consequence Daily (@consequencedaily)

First debuted in 1975, the iconic sketch comedy show that features various stars in every episode is celebrating its 50th anniversary. In honor of the show, NBC will be airing a three-hour special episode with many of the iconic characters from the show making a return.

The stars who will be on the show for the special episode include Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon, Chevy Chase, and more.

Social media users couldn’t help but express their admiration for the actress

