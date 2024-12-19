Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney Shares Racy Braless Photos Following Backlash Over Paparazzi Bikini Shots
Celebrities, News

Sydney Sweeney Shares Racy Braless Photos Following Backlash Over Paparazzi Bikini Shots

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a series of bold, braless photos on Instagram from a rooftop in New York City, USA. Her post came just days after facing backlash for paparazzi shots of her by a pool, which led to online body-shaming. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (December 18), Sydney shared a carousel showcasing her confidence and underboob despite the winter chill.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney posted bold braless photos on Instagram.
  • Her Instagram post, which amassed over 3 million likes in less than a day, came after body-shaming backlash.
  • Sydney faced online harassment after paparazzi pool photos went viral.

In the Instagram post, which has amassed over 3 million likes in less than a day, the Euphoria star appeared in a photoshoot where she posed, braless, seemingly for a Miu Miu campaign.

Sydney captioned the now-viral post: “Rain rain go away,” amid the Big Apple’s chilly weather.

    Sydney captioned the now-viral post: "Rain rain go away," amid the Big Apple's chilly weather.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    The snaps sparked divided reactions, as an Instagram user commented: “Hopefully your sunshine will push those clouds the f out.”

    A person wrote: “This is what y’all reduced this poor woman to LMFAO.”

    A viewer sarcastically noted: “‘I don’t want to be known for my boob’ proceeds to post this.”

    Someone else penned: “She broke the internet again.”

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “Sometimes I forget to wear shirt under my jacket too it’s okay it happens,” a commentator quipped.

    A netizen added: “Nooooo, cover yourself it’s raining.”

    An observer stated: “More of this please. Let the jealous haters hate while you laugh all the way to the bank.”

    The 27-year-old became the target of online harassment after paparazzi photos of her relaxing by a pool in Florida went viral

    Image credits: The Mega Agency/VidaPress

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    A separate individual chimed in: “Girl I can’t keep defending you.”

    Sydney’s subtle way of brushing away the “rain” in a daring outfit comes after she responded to online trolls body-shaming her.

    The 27-year-old became the target of online harassment after paparazzi photos of her relaxing by a pool in Florida went viral, Bored Panda previously reported.

    Some online critics appeared to take issue with Sydney’s natural and relaxed appearance

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Some online critics appeared to take issue with Sydney’s natural and relaxed appearance, as seen in candid paparazzi poolside photos.

    People seemingly deemed the actress less glamorous than expected, as harsh comments about her body circulated, with one user cruelly remarking, “She’s painfully average.”

    Most negative reactions centered around her weight. For instance, one user wrote: “Just an average chunky Yankee girl,” while another suggested she “needs to lose a few pounds.”

    Sydney has undergone intense physical training for her role as legendary boxer Christy Martin

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Nevertheless, the starlet shook the backlash right off her back, and went on to post a video collage of the said comments, even the rudest ones, followed by clips of her at the gym, lifting weights, flipping tires, and boxing.

    The video came with a caption that read, “Just don’t quit.” 

    Sydney’s response received widespread support from fellow actors. Lukas Gage, her co-star in The White Lotus, encouraged her with “Go off, Syd,” while Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart criticized the trolls, saying, “It’s always wild to see people publicly out themselves as pieces of s**t with comments like that.”

    Sydney has previously expressed excitement about portraying such an inspiring figure

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Other celebrities, including Madelyn Cline, Quinta Brunson, and Rachel Brosnahan, also left supportive comments.

    The Spokane, Washington native’s recent clap-back to online criticism doubles as a promotion for her upcoming role as legendary boxer Christy Martin in an untitled biopic, directed by David Michôd.

    The film will chronicle Christy’s rise as a WBC world champion and her fight against domestic violence after surviving a brutal attack by her husband

    Sydney, who has undergone intense physical training for the role, has previously expressed excitement about portraying such an inspiring figure, calling Christy “a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.” 

    The actress has continued to receive support amid body-shaming

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
