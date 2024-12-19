Sydney Sweeney Shares Racy Braless Photos Following Backlash Over Paparazzi Bikini Shots

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a series of bold, braless photos on Instagram from a rooftop in New York City, USA. Her post came just days after facing backlash for paparazzi shots of her by a pool, which led to online body-shaming. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (December 18), Sydney shared a carousel showcasing her confidence and underboob despite the winter chill.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney posted bold braless photos on Instagram.

Her Instagram post, which amassed over 3 million likes in less than a day, came after body-shaming backlash.

Sydney faced online harassment after paparazzi pool photos went viral.

In the Instagram post, which has amassed over 3 million likes in less than a day, the Euphoria star appeared in a photoshoot where she posed, braless, seemingly for a Miu Miu campaign.

Sydney captioned the now-viral post: “Rain rain go away,” amid the Big Apple’s chilly weather.

RELATED:

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a series of bold, braless photos on Instagram from a rooftop in New York City

Share icon

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

The snaps sparked divided reactions, as an Instagram user commented: “Hopefully your sunshine will push those clouds the f out.”

A person wrote: “This is what y’all reduced this poor woman to LMFAO.”

A viewer sarcastically noted: “‘I don’t want to be known for my boob’ proceeds to post this.”

Someone else penned: “She broke the internet again.”

Her post came just days after facing backlash for paparazzi shots of her by a pool, which led to online body-shaming

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

“Sometimes I forget to wear shirt under my jacket too it’s okay it happens,” a commentator quipped.

A netizen added: “Nooooo, cover yourself it’s raining.”

An observer stated: “More of this please. Let the jealous haters hate while you laugh all the way to the bank.”

The 27-year-old became the target of online harassment after paparazzi photos of her relaxing by a pool in Florida went viral

Share icon

Image credits: The Mega Agency/VidaPress

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

A separate individual chimed in: “Girl I can’t keep defending you.”

Sydney’s subtle way of brushing away the “rain” in a daring outfit comes after she responded to online trolls body-shaming her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old became the target of online harassment after paparazzi photos of her relaxing by a pool in Florida went viral, Bored Panda previously reported.

Some online critics appeared to take issue with Sydney’s natural and relaxed appearance

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

ADVERTISEMENT

Some online critics appeared to take issue with Sydney’s natural and relaxed appearance, as seen in candid paparazzi poolside photos.

People seemingly deemed the actress less glamorous than expected, as harsh comments about her body circulated, with one user cruelly remarking, “She’s painfully average.”

Most negative reactions centered around her weight. For instance, one user wrote: “Just an average chunky Yankee girl,” while another suggested she “needs to lose a few pounds.”

Sydney has undergone intense physical training for her role as legendary boxer Christy Martin

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Nevertheless, the starlet shook the backlash right off her back, and went on to post a video collage of the said comments, even the rudest ones, followed by clips of her at the gym, lifting weights, flipping tires, and boxing.

The video came with a caption that read, “Just don’t quit.”

Sydney’s response received widespread support from fellow actors. Lukas Gage, her co-star in The White Lotus, encouraged her with “Go off, Syd,” while Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart criticized the trolls, saying, “It’s always wild to see people publicly out themselves as pieces of s**t with comments like that.”

Sydney has previously expressed excitement about portraying such an inspiring figure

Share icon

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Other celebrities, including Madelyn Cline, Quinta Brunson, and Rachel Brosnahan, also left supportive comments.

The Spokane, Washington native’s recent clap-back to online criticism doubles as a promotion for her upcoming role as legendary boxer Christy Martin in an untitled biopic, directed by David Michôd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film will chronicle Christy’s rise as a WBC world champion and her fight against domestic violence after surviving a brutal attack by her husband.

Sydney, who has undergone intense physical training for the role, has previously expressed excitement about portraying such an inspiring figure, calling Christy “a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

The actress has continued to receive support amid body-shaming

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon