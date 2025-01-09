'Mean Girl Vibes': Bride Washes Off Pro's Makeup 20min Before Wedding Because She Doesn't Like It

ADVERTISEMENT

A makeup meltdown of epic proportions went viral on TikTok when one bride decided to go rogue.

While wedding days are known for their fair share of drama, this bride’s story made the internet gasp in horror as they watched her wipe down her professionally-done makeup just 20 minutes before she was meant to walk down the aisle.

On her big day, after possibly hours of prepping and getting ready, the soon-to-be Mrs. felt like something was off and her makeup was not exactly what she envisioned.

Image credits: laurenaveryh

As the minutes ticked closer to the ceremony, she took the unusual decision of taking off all the makeup on her face and redoing it herself.

“Core memory / fever dream : redoing my makeup 20 minutes before my first look,” wrote the TikToker, who goes by laurenaveryh on the social media platform.

She also revealed in the caption that her decision to do the makeup herself had nothing to do with the artist.

“No offense to the makeup artist. I just didn’t feel like myself,” she added.

Image credits: laurenaveryh

The woman mentioned she was “shaking” as she washed the bridal makeup off her face.

A bridesmaid was heard cheering her on and assuring her that she would manage to do a good job with her own makeup, even though there was only 20 minutes to spare before her grand entrance.

“Bridesmaid slaying the house down at keeping me calm,” the bride wrote in the text of her viral video, which garnered 1.7 million views.

Image credits: laurenaveryh

As the video of the bride’s bold last-minute makeover made its rounds online, many felt the original makeup was better than the bride’s approach.

“Am I crazy for liking the bridal makeup better?” one asked while another agreed, “the bridal makeup looked 10x better.”

“The bridal makeup looks way better. It made your skin look flawless,” said another.

One wrote, “The bridal makeup was stunning, glowy, natural.”

“Bridal makeup is heavier because of the way the cameras are I thought though!? Also why didn’t you ask her to redo what you didn’t like?” another asked. “That would be less hurtful.”

“The bridal makeup was so superior,” read another remark.

Image credits: laurenaveryh

Others felt the bride was giving “mean girl energy” with her reaction.

“Well aren’t you just a bundle of joy,” one said while another wrote, “This gives mean girl energy 🥺 if the makeup artist sees this, you did an amazing job.”

A Texas-based bridal makeup artist named Hannah Rodriguez weighed in on the incident and said it was “100% the bride’s fault” and totally “preventable.”

“I don’t know who this makeup artist is, but my heart goes out to her and whoever you are, I want you to know that this glam is beautiful and there’s nothing wrong with it! I hope that this video finds the right audience and that videos like this are not made because it’s very hurtful and it can be prevented,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

The makeup artist of six years said she believes the bride posted the video for online “clout” or to “get people to feel bad” for her.

“I know that because you said, and I quote, ‘I cannot wait to make a TikTok video out of it.’ So that just tells me everything I need to know about your character.”

Rodriguez then explained that the bridal makeup artist in question might be doing this part time to bring in an extra income for her family or does this full time to pay her bills.

“So whether you tagged her or not, your brides know who she is. [They’re] probably not going to use her, probably gonna tell their friends not to use her either, thus affecting her livelihood. So just think about that for a minute.”

Image credits: twirlyshears

Image credits: twirlyshears

She then went on to list out things the brides must make sure they do to get the look they picture for themselves as they walk down the aisle.

“Number one. If you’re hiring a bridal makeup artist, you need to do a trial. It is imperative,” she said. “…If you don’t know what a trial is, it is an allotted time that we as makeup artists meet with you and we will do a mockup of what you want exactly for your wedding day,”

The makeup artist went on to say that the second most important thing was for a bride to have “realistic expectations.”

“Number two, it’s very important that you have realistic expectations,” she said. “You need to come prepared with inspiration photos that look like you. So if you’re a blonde hair blue eyed girl, find inspos of a blonde hair blue eyed girl with similar skin tone and similar features to you.”

“Also do a little bit of research on the makeup that you want. Research soft glam, research different kinds of bridal makeup, research full glam… it is very important that you know exactly what you want,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANDRA JONES • San Diego Makeup Artists & Hair (@twirlyshears)



Number 3, was all about communicating effectively, and she said she is sure this is where the bride went wrong.

“She did not communicate effectively what she wants to the makeup artist. This bride probably sat silent in the makeup chair and did not tell the makeup artist ‘I didn’t like my lip color, I don’t like the way that this washes me out, I don’t like my blush color…”

“Our job is to make sure that you feel the most beautiful and the most confident,” she added.

Image credits: laurenaveryh

“If you’re a 2025 bride, let this be a learning lesson to you and this is coming from a place of love. Because it’s our time wasted and it’s your money wasted. So do yourself a favor: Do your research, communicate, have realistic expectations and just be kind.”

Another TikToker and makeup artist, Cora Lakey, also commented on the bride’s decision of taking matters into her own hands.

She felt the bride’s version of the makeup was the same as the makeup artist’s version.

