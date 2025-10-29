Elderly Woman Found Deceased On Great Barrier Reef Island After Being Abandoned By Cruise Ship

ADVERTISEMENT

An elderly woman was left lost and alone on a tropical island after the cruise ship she arrived on left without her.

A major search and rescue mission was launched for the 80-year-old Australian woman, which ended with her lifeless body being found.

“So sad, poor lady would have been scared,” one commented online.

RELATED:

An elderly woman was abandoned on a tropical island by the same cruise ship she arrived on

Aerial view of Great Barrier Reef island with turquoise waters and green vegetation under a partly cloudy sky.

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

The elderly woman had boarded the Coral Adventurer cruise for a 60-day journey from Cairns on Friday, October 24.

She and fellow passengers disembarked the ship the very next day for the cruise’s first stop on a Great Barrier Reef island.

Reports said the vessel arrived at Lizard Island at around 9:30 a.m., and smaller boats were offered to passengers who wanted to go hiking and snorkeling.

Remote Great Barrier Reef island shoreline with a small boat and people involved in elderly woman recovery operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

Officials confirmed that the elderly woman joined a group of hikers on a 2.5-mile trail to Cook’s Look, the island’s highest peak.

The now-deceased passenger, however, had struggled to keep up with the group and decided to take a rest at some point.

She broke off from the group and journeyed back all by herself, while fellow hikers went on without her.

The elderly woman joined a group of hikers to the island’s highest peak, but struggled to keep up

Cruise ship anchored near a remote island on Great Barrier Reef where elderly woman was found deceased.

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the day, the Coral Adventurer cruise resumed its journey and left the island at around 3:40 p.m.

It was only at around 6 p.m. during dinner time that fellow passengers and crew members realized the elderly woman was missing.

The ship returned to the island at around 8:40 p.m., shortly after which a search and rescue operation was launched.

Comment expressing sadness about elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

Comment criticizing lack of supervision and duty of care related to elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traci Ayris, who was sailing near the island over the weekend, said it was clear “someone was missing” when the cruise ship returned to Lizard Island.

“They sent a crew of seven to shore with torches” in the wee hours of Sunday, she told ABC News Australia.

“They searched until about 3 a.m., then the search was called off until first light when the chopper would return,” she added.

“It was very sad in this paradise to have this tragedy occur. It should have been a happy time for that lovely lady,” a witness said

Red helicopter hovering over dense vegetation on Great Barrier Reef island during elderly woman search and rescue operation.

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

Traci said the helicopter came back to the island in the daytime and found the woman’s body “right away.”

It was clear she had passed away, said the witness, who had her sailing yacht anchored in the bay where the deceased passenger was last seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her body being found, the corpse was only retrieved hours later when police officers arrived.

Map showing incident location on Lizard Island near Great Barrier Reef where elderly woman was found deceased after cruise ship abandonment.

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

Comment about negligence after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

“She lay there all day until the police arrived by plane, then she was airlifted at 3:42 p.m. off the hillside,” Traci told 7NEWS.

She called it a distressing situation for everyone involved.

“It was very sad in this paradise to have this tragedy occur. It should have been a happy time for that lovely lady,” Traci added.

An investigation into the woman’s passing is currently underway

Elderly woman wearing sunglasses on a boat with Great Barrier Reef island landscape in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

Police deemed the woman’s passing as “sudden and non-suspicious.”

Meanwhile, the cruise ship continued on its journey to Darwin as planned.

Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said their team has been in touch with the deceased woman’s family and is offering support through “this difficult process.”

“We are working closely with Queensland Police and other authorities to support their investigation,” the CEO added. “We are unable to comment further while this process is under way.”

Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said they would investigate the cruise ship when it docks in Darwin next week

Office building of Coral Expeditions cruise line, linked to the elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

Share icon

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

A spokesperson for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the woman’s passing is being investigated, and events that unfolded on the ship would also be probed after the vessel reaches Darwin next week.

“AMSA is currently liaising and working with other relevant agencies on this matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“AMSA takes the safety of passengers and crew onboard commercial vessels seriously,” added the statement.

Marine scientist Adam Smith, an adjunct professor at James Cook University, called the incident an “absolute tragedy.”

He suggested the “buddy system” to prevent incidents like these in the future, especially when aged travelers are involved.

An expert recommended the “buddy system” to prevent such incidents in the future

Cruise ship docked near Great Barrier Reef island at sunset, related to elderly woman found deceased incident.

Share icon

Image credits: Coral Expeditions

“Older people can have a heart attack or a stroke or walk away from an area, but having the protocols in terms of checklists and buddies certainly should prevent that in future,” he told ABC News Australia.

He also asserted the importance of commercial passenger vessels monitoring passengers and having some form of headcounts to ensure nobody is missing.

“Why leave her, when she was resting, surely one person could have stayed, irresponsible,” one commented online

Comment from Donnha Webster in a social media thread about an elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

Comment by Dorothy Cooper expressing concern about an elderly woman found on Great Barrier Reef Island after cruise ship abandonment.

Comment on social media post mentioning elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

Comment from Vicki Moore expressing concern about elderly hiking in bad weather after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

Comment from Angie Berra stressing the importance of safety and accountability in cruise ship evacuations.

Comment from Susan Joan expressing concern about elderly passenger welfare after being abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship.

Comment about difficulty checking passengers off list after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island.

Comment mentioning concern about elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island after cruise ship abandonment.

Comment on cruise ship passenger check-in procedures related to elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

Comment from Jayne Rankin expressing concern about an elderly woman abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship.

Comment stating probably not best to hike alone in your 80s, referencing elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island.

Comment by Yvonne Barnes criticizing cruise ship crew training and mentioning compensation after elderly woman incident on Great Barrier Reef island.

Comment from Bob Blackley expressing concern about passenger monitoring and calling for cruise ship license bans.

Comment discussing concerns over elderly woman found deceased after being abandoned by cruise ship on Great Barrier Reef.

Comment by John Heron criticizing cruise ship negligence after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.