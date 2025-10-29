Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Elderly Woman Found Deceased On Great Barrier Reef Island After Being Abandoned By Cruise Ship
A small boat near a Great Barrier Reef island shore with people and dry vegetation on the hillside.
World

Elderly Woman Found Deceased On Great Barrier Reef Island After Being Abandoned By Cruise Ship

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

An elderly woman was left lost and alone on a tropical island after the cruise ship she arrived on left without her.

A major search and rescue mission was launched for the 80-year-old Australian woman, which ended with her lifeless body being found.

“So sad, poor lady would have been scared,” one commented online.

RELATED:

    An elderly woman was abandoned on a tropical island by the same cruise ship she arrived on

    Aerial view of Great Barrier Reef island with turquoise waters and green vegetation under a partly cloudy sky.

    Aerial view of Great Barrier Reef island with turquoise waters and green vegetation under a partly cloudy sky.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    The elderly woman had boarded the Coral Adventurer cruise for a 60-day journey from Cairns on Friday, October 24.

    She and fellow passengers disembarked the ship the very next day for the cruise’s first stop on a Great Barrier Reef island.

    Reports said the vessel arrived at Lizard Island at around 9:30 a.m., and smaller boats were offered to passengers who wanted to go hiking and snorkeling.

    Remote Great Barrier Reef island shoreline with a small boat and people involved in elderly woman recovery operation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Remote Great Barrier Reef island shoreline with a small boat and people involved in elderly woman recovery operation.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Officials confirmed that the elderly woman joined a group of hikers on a 2.5-mile trail to Cook’s Look, the island’s highest peak.

    The now-deceased passenger, however, had struggled to keep up with the group and decided to take a rest at some point.

    She broke off from the group and journeyed back all by herself, while fellow hikers went on without her.

    The elderly woman joined a group of hikers to the island’s highest peak, but struggled to keep up

    Cruise ship anchored near a remote island on Great Barrier Reef where elderly woman was found deceased.

    Cruise ship anchored near a remote island on Great Barrier Reef where elderly woman was found deceased.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later in the day, the Coral Adventurer cruise resumed its journey and left the island at around 3:40 p.m.

    It was only at around 6 p.m. during dinner time that fellow passengers and crew members realized the elderly woman was missing.

    The ship returned to the island at around 8:40 p.m., shortly after which a search and rescue operation was launched.

    Comment expressing sadness about elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment expressing sadness about elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment criticizing lack of supervision and duty of care related to elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment criticizing lack of supervision and duty of care related to elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Traci Ayris, who was sailing near the island over the weekend, said it was clear “someone was missing” when the cruise ship returned to Lizard Island.

    “They sent a crew of seven to shore with torches” in the wee hours of Sunday, she told ABC News Australia.

    “They searched until about 3 a.m., then the search was called off until first light when the chopper would return,” she added.

    “It was very sad in this paradise to have this tragedy occur. It should have been a happy time for that lovely lady,” a witness said

    Red helicopter hovering over dense vegetation on Great Barrier Reef island during elderly woman search and rescue operation.

    Red helicopter hovering over dense vegetation on Great Barrier Reef island during elderly woman search and rescue operation.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Traci said the helicopter came back to the island in the daytime and found the woman’s body “right away.” 

    It was clear she had passed away, said the witness, who had her sailing yacht anchored in the bay where the deceased passenger was last seen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her body being found, the corpse was only retrieved hours later when police officers arrived.

    Map showing incident location on Lizard Island near Great Barrier Reef where elderly woman was found deceased after cruise ship abandonment.

    Map showing incident location on Lizard Island near Great Barrier Reef where elderly woman was found deceased after cruise ship abandonment.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment about negligence after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment about negligence after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    “She lay there all day until the police arrived by plane, then she was airlifted at 3:42 p.m. off the hillside,” Traci told 7NEWS.

    She called it a distressing situation for everyone involved. 

    “It was very sad in this paradise to have this tragedy occur. It should have been a happy time for that lovely lady,” Traci added.

    An investigation into the woman’s passing is currently underway

    Elderly woman wearing sunglasses on a boat with Great Barrier Reef island landscape in the background.

    Elderly woman wearing sunglasses on a boat with Great Barrier Reef island landscape in the background.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Police deemed the woman’s passing as “sudden and non-suspicious.” 

    Meanwhile, the cruise ship continued on its journey to Darwin as planned.

    Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said their team has been in touch with the deceased woman’s family and is offering support through “this difficult process.”

    “We are working closely with Queensland Police and other authorities to support their investigation,” the CEO added. “We are unable to comment further while this process is under way.”

    Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said they would investigate the cruise ship when it docks in Darwin next week

    Office building of Coral Expeditions cruise line, linked to the elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Office building of Coral Expeditions cruise line, linked to the elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    A spokesperson for the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said the woman’s passing is being investigated, and events that unfolded on the ship would also be probed after the vessel reaches Darwin next week.

    “AMSA is currently liaising and working with other relevant agencies on this matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

    “AMSA takes the safety of passengers and crew onboard commercial vessels seriously,” added the statement.

    Marine scientist Adam Smith, an adjunct professor at James Cook University, called the incident an “absolute tragedy.”

    He suggested the “buddy system” to prevent incidents like these in the future, especially when aged travelers are involved.

    An expert recommended the “buddy system” to prevent such incidents in the future

    Cruise ship docked near Great Barrier Reef island at sunset, related to elderly woman found deceased incident.

    Cruise ship docked near Great Barrier Reef island at sunset, related to elderly woman found deceased incident.

    Image credits: Coral Expeditions

    “Older people can have a heart attack or a stroke or walk away from an area, but having the protocols in terms of checklists and buddies certainly should prevent that in future,” he told ABC News Australia.

    He also asserted the importance of commercial passenger vessels monitoring passengers and having some form of headcounts to ensure nobody is missing.

    “Why leave her, when she was resting, surely one person could have stayed, irresponsible,” one commented online

    Comment from Donnha Webster in a social media thread about an elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment from Donnha Webster in a social media thread about an elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment by Dorothy Cooper expressing concern about an elderly woman found on Great Barrier Reef Island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment by Dorothy Cooper expressing concern about an elderly woman found on Great Barrier Reef Island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment on social media post mentioning elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment on social media post mentioning elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment from Vicki Moore expressing concern about elderly hiking in bad weather after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment from Vicki Moore expressing concern about elderly hiking in bad weather after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment from Angie Berra stressing the importance of safety and accountability in cruise ship evacuations.

    Comment from Angie Berra stressing the importance of safety and accountability in cruise ship evacuations.

    Comment from Susan Joan expressing concern about elderly passenger welfare after being abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship.

    Comment from Susan Joan expressing concern about elderly passenger welfare after being abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship.

    Comment about difficulty checking passengers off list after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island.

    Comment about difficulty checking passengers off list after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island.

    Comment mentioning concern about elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment mentioning concern about elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island after cruise ship abandonment.

    Comment on cruise ship passenger check-in procedures related to elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment on cruise ship passenger check-in procedures related to elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment from Jayne Rankin expressing concern about an elderly woman abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship.

    Comment from Jayne Rankin expressing concern about an elderly woman abandoned on Great Barrier Reef island by cruise ship.

    Comment stating probably not best to hike alone in your 80s, referencing elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island.

    Comment stating probably not best to hike alone in your 80s, referencing elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef Island.

    Comment by Yvonne Barnes criticizing cruise ship crew training and mentioning compensation after elderly woman incident on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment by Yvonne Barnes criticizing cruise ship crew training and mentioning compensation after elderly woman incident on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment from Bob Blackley expressing concern about passenger monitoring and calling for cruise ship license bans.

    Comment from Bob Blackley expressing concern about passenger monitoring and calling for cruise ship license bans.

    Comment discussing concerns over elderly woman found deceased after being abandoned by cruise ship on Great Barrier Reef.

    Comment discussing concerns over elderly woman found deceased after being abandoned by cruise ship on Great Barrier Reef.

    Comment by John Heron criticizing cruise ship negligence after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Comment by John Heron criticizing cruise ship negligence after elderly woman found deceased on Great Barrier Reef island.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did none of the hikers offer to go back with her? I would have never let her go if she was on her own.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few years back cruise passengers k****d on volcanic island, now this....stay away from cruises out of Australia!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did none of the hikers offer to go back with her? I would have never let her go if she was on her own.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few years back cruise passengers k****d on volcanic island, now this....stay away from cruises out of Australia!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about World
    Homepage
    Trending
    World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT