Mom, 30, Passes Away 3 Years After Restaurant’s Brutal Mistake When Making Her A Drink

A simple cocktail order was enough to put a woman through a long-drawn nightmare that saw a hole being burned in her esophagus.

Holly Hill, 30, passed away this month after having the drink during a Valentine’s Day with her husband Brandon Hill.

“Was it an accident or intentional?” many questioned online.

A cocktail order was enough to put a woman through a long-drawn nightmare, which ended with the loss of her life

Smiling young woman with dark hair wearing a patterned top, representing a mom affected by a restaurant's drink mistake.

Image credits: Holly Hill/Facebook

Highlights Holly Hill endured a long-drawn nightmare after placing a simple cocktail order in 2023.

She was having a Valentine’s Day with her husband Brandon Hill when the incident took place.

The laced margarita burned a hole in her esophagus, putting her in need of multiple surgeries before her tragic, untimely end.

The life-changing dinner took place in 2023 at the Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Elgin, Oklahoma.

Nothing out of the ordinary happened until the third-grade teacher ordered a margarita for herself.

When she took a sip of the drink, Holly had no idea it was laced with an industrial cleaner.

Smiling young mom with a man, sharing a close moment, highlighting impact of restaurant's brutal drink mistake.

Image credits: Holly Hill/Facebook

It took her just seconds to realize something was wrong.

“Her mouth was on fire, and she knew something wasn’t right,” her mother Kelly Hunter told News9.

“She immediately jumped up and ran to the bathroom, started throwing up, started rinsing her mouth out with water,” she added.

Holly Hill was having a Valentine's Day dinner with her husband Brandon when the incident took place

Four colorful fruit drinks in small glass jars with straws on a wooden tray at a restaurant bar setting.

Image credits: Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill

After being rushed to the hospital, doctors found that her esophagus was severely damaged due to chemical burns.

Over the next few weeks, Holly went through immense misery and was constantly going in and out of hospitals for multiple procedures.

The Elgin Public Schools teacher didn’t stop teaching even while undergoing treatment over the last two and a half years.

Young mom in hospital bed looking tired and concerned after medical procedure linked to restaurant mistake.

Image credits: Holly Hill/Facebook

“While continuing to teach and care for her family, Holly faced a long and difficult medical journey,” read her obituary.

She survived countless procedures with “courage, faith, and a quiet strength that inspired everyone around her,” the obituary continued.

Holly even shared updates about her health online, admitting that the Valentine’s Day dinner in 2023 “changed [her] life” in ways she didn’t expect.

Going in and out of hospitals because routine for the mother-of-three since the life-changing dinner

Social media post by mom sharing her ongoing health struggles after restaurant's brutal mistake with her drink.

Image credits: Holly Hill/Facebook

Facebook comment discussing concerns over a mom, 30, passing away after a restaurant's drink mistake.

The mother-of-three sued the local restaurant and reached a settlement with them before her last medical procedure on October 17 this year. She initially seemed to be recovering well.

The “hole in her esophagus wasn’t healed but it was a bit better and not as inflamed, so they were able to call in a pulmonologist to assist in stitching it up,” Kelly wrote on social media.

“She will have to continue tube feeds for a while longer,” she continued. “She will have to come back in a few weeks for a swallow study with contrast to check on progress.”

But Holly’s condition changed a few days later, with doctors noticing severe complications.

“As they were trying to get her ready to transport her, they lost her pulse,” her grieving mother said.

Exterior view of Hacienda Las Margaritas Mexican restaurant where a mom passed away after a brutal drink mistake.

Image credits: Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill

Comment from Sofie Marie Macleod expressing anger about a restaurant's fatal mistake when making a drink for a mom.

The passionate school teacher passed away on October 24.

Kelly revealed that the family now wants justice, which would include the restaurant being held accountable.

“The number one thing that we really want at this point, and out of this, is we want people to be aware of what happened at that restaurant and to quit supporting them,” Kelly told the outlet.

“We want them to be held accountable for taking my daughter’s life; because they did,” she added. “It might have been a long fight, but ultimately, they are the cause.”

Young mom with brown hair sitting in car wearing seatbelt, highlighting story about restaurant's brutal mistake with drink.

Image credits: Holly Hill/Facebook

Comment about restaurant's brutal mistake involving a drink linked to a tragic mom's passing at age 30.

The Elgin Police Department announced on social media that Holly’s passing was being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Back in 2023, the restaurant shared a statement acknowledging how a woman’s life was turned upside down by a drink they served.

“Good afternoon Elgin community. Please accept our apologies for our delay in addressing the situation we encountered a few months ago,” the restaurant said at the time.

They apologized for the incident and continued to say, “we feel deeply since the moment it occurred because during these ten years we have never had a situation like this, a situation that should not have occurred in the first place.”

The local restaurant shared a statement in 2023 after a drink they served put a woman's life on the line

Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar apologizing to community after restaurant's brutal mistake involving a drink served to a mom.

Image credits: Hacienda Las Margaritas Bar & Grill

Holly’s obituary said she met her husband and “love of her life” while studying at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, according to the obituary.

They were described as “inseparate from the start” and tied the knot in July, 2018.

She and Brandon shared three children, Paisley, Finn, and Brady.

Family portrait of a mom with her husband and children, highlighting a tragic restaurant drink mistake story.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Netizens found the news of Holly’s passing “sad” and said, “this is so awful.”

“They did that to her on purpose,” one claimed.

“Who would sit cleaning supplies next to the drink mix? I hope the family got a good settlement from the restaurant owners,” said one.

Another wrote, “You’d think the margaritas would be safe at a resturant called the house of margaritas.”

“Not passing judgment, but for those still here, it’s a reminder to sip your drink and wait rather than gulping,” one suggested. “I have a problem with taking very big gulps myself. It’s best to verify what is with a small sip.

