“She’s Still Alive”: First Person To Use Euthanasia Pod Found With “Strangulation Marks” On Neck

A secluded forest near Merishausen, Switzerland, became the center of controversy when a so-called “suicide capsule” claimed its first life under deeply questionable circumstances.

The death of an unnamed 64-year-old woman from the U.S. Midwest led to multiple arrests after she became the first person to use the “Sarco” pod—a high-tech device promising a “peaceful, dignified” end to life.

Dr. Florian Willet, president of The Last Resort—the organization behind the Sarco pod—was arrested by Swiss police shortly after the woman’s death inside the nitrogen-filled capsule.

The doctor, who was the only individual present when the woman died, currently remains in custody, according to UK news outlet LBC.

Philip Nitschke, inventor of the Sarco pod and founder of the Netherlands-based assisted suicide group Exit International, was present via video call during the woman’s death. However, due to technical issues, he was reportedly unable to observe the entire event.

Exit International is also the organization behind the development of the $1 million device.

An autopsy reportedly revealed “strangulation marks” on the woman’s neck, prompting Schaffhausen’s public prosecutor, Peter Sticher, to “broaden the investigation to consider the possibility of murder,” according to local news outlets.

LBC reported that about six-and-a-half minutes after the American woman pressed the button to end her life, Dr. Florian told the pod’s designer over video call: “She’s still alive, Philip”.

Both groups, The Last Resort and Exit International, released a joint statement on Tuesday denying the claims of injuries on the woman’s neck.

“The Last Resort and Exit International maintain that the Sarco worked precisely as planned and the user died peacefully from nitrogen hypoxia,” read the statement. “The allegations of intentional homicide are ridiculous and absurd. The Last Resort and Exit International strongly reject these allegations.”

The groups maintain that the recorded film footage from two cameras, one inside and one outside the euthanasia pod, captured the woman entering the pod without any assistance.

“The woman closed the lid of the Sarco unaided. The woman pressed the internal activation button herself. The lid of the Sarco was not opened until forensic staff arrived at the scene of the Sarco at 19.22 on 23 September 2024,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, the level of oxygen was recorded and can be shown to have remained at lethal levels within the capsule until well after the woman had died,” the statement added.

The Last Resort previously told the Daily Mail that around 120 applicants wished to use the Sarco to bring their lives to an end. However, usage of the Sarco pod was suspended as the investigation into the first user’s death is currently underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available. _International Hotlines _provide resources.

