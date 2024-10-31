Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She’s Still Alive”: First Person To Use Euthanasia Pod Found With “Strangulation Marks” On Neck
Celebrities, Entertainment

“She’s Still Alive”: First Person To Use Euthanasia Pod Found With “Strangulation Marks” On Neck

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
A secluded forest near Merishausen, Switzerland, became the center of controversy when a so-called “suicide capsule” claimed its first life under deeply questionable circumstances.

The death of an unnamed 64-year-old woman from the U.S. Midwest led to multiple arrests after she became the first person to use the “Sarco” pod—a high-tech device promising a “peaceful, dignified” end to life.

  • A U.S. woman became the first to use the Sarco pod—a high-tech device that promises a “peaceful, dignified” end to life.
  • The death of the mother-of-two raised disturbing questions after an autopsy reportedly found “strangulation marks” on her neck
  • Dr. Florian Willet, president of The Last Resort—the organization behind the Sarco pod—was arrested.
  • Exit International was the organization behind the development of the $1 million device.

The mother-of-two was reportedly found with strangulation marks on her neck, raising suspicions of an intentional homicide.

A 64-year-old American woman became the first person to use the Sarco pod—a high-tech device that promises a “peaceful, dignified” end to life

Image credits: The Last Resort

Image credits: The Last Resort

Dr. Florian Willet, president of The Last Resort—the organization behind the Sarco pod—was arrested by Swiss police shortly after the woman’s death inside the nitrogen-filled capsule.

The doctor, who was the only individual present when the woman died, currently remains in custody, according to UK news outlet LBC.

Philip Nitschke, inventor of the Sarco pod and founder of the Netherlands-based assisted suicide group Exit International, was present via video call during the woman’s death. However, due to technical issues, he was reportedly unable to observe the entire event.

Exit International is also the organization behind the development of the $1 million device.

An autopsy reportedly revealed “strangulation marks” on the woman’s neck, prompting Schaffhausen’s public prosecutor, Peter Sticher, to “broaden the investigation to consider the possibility of murder,” according to local news outlets.

The death of the mother-of-two raised disturbing questions after an autopsy reportedly found “strangulation marks” on her neck

Image credits: The Last Resort

Image credits: The Last Resort

LBC reported that about six-and-a-half minutes after the American woman pressed the button to end her life, Dr. Florian told the pod’s designer over video call: “She’s still alive, Philip”.

Both groups, The Last Resort and Exit International, released a joint statement on Tuesday denying the claims of injuries on the woman’s neck.

“The Last Resort and Exit International maintain that the Sarco worked precisely as planned and the user died peacefully from nitrogen hypoxia,” read the statement. “The allegations of intentional homicide are ridiculous and absurd. The Last Resort and Exit International strongly reject these allegations.”

Both The Last Resort and Exit International deny foul play, releasing a joint statement asserting the pod functioned as intended

Image credits: The Last Resort

The groups maintain that the recorded film footage from two cameras, one inside and one outside the euthanasia pod, captured the woman entering the pod without any assistance.

“The woman closed the lid of the Sarco unaided. The woman pressed the internal activation button herself. The lid of the Sarco was not opened until forensic staff arrived at the scene of the Sarco at 19.22 on 23 September 2024,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, the level of oxygen was recorded and can be shown to have remained at lethal levels within the capsule until well after the woman had died,” the statement added.

The Last Resort previously told the Daily Mail that around 120 applicants wished to use the Sarco to bring their lives to an end. However, usage of the Sarco pod was suspended as the investigation into the first user’s death is currently underway.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available. _International Hotlines _provide resources.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please change the clickbait headline/title. There's nothing to those allegations.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So... what is being implied here? The nitrogen didn't work, so Dr. Florian ripped open the pod and strangled her himself? Or the pod has some secret built-in "ligature" feature that whips a rope noose over the person's neck when they press the "unalive me" button? Or maybe, just maybe, because it's DIFFICULT TO TEST A SUICIDE DEVICE, the nitrogen mixture perhaps wasn't perfect and the woman had a hypercapnic alarm response because she felt like she was suffocating, and clawed/grabbed at her own neck? I'm actually all for voluntary euthanasia and I believe in the right to die, especially in cases where the person is suffering from a terminal illness or condition or is suffering with no hope of recovery. I hope that the facts actually come out in this case, as terminally-ill patients have been fighting for the right to die on their own terms for a long time now.

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't false strangulation looking marks show up? I'm not in the medical field at all but, I mean, if there is untampered proof then maybe they should be looking at the medical examiner for incompetence

