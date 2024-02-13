"Dead" Woman Wakes Up Moments Before Her Own Cremation

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there a better comeback than coming back from the dead?

A 52-year-old woman in India made the ultimate comeback after she woke up just moments before she was about to be cremated.

A woman named Bujji Aamma from the Indian state of Odisha decided she wasn’t quite ready for her cremation and woke up in the nick of time at the cremation ground in a hearse.

On February 1, after an accident at home, Aamma was taken to the hospital with burns covering about half of her body. A recovery seemed out of sight, as her family could not afford to transfer her to a better hospital.

The woman was taken to the hospital with half her body covered in burns

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Aamma returned home, but her condition did not improve.

A few days later, her family members found her unresponsive, and her eyes weren’t opening. Consequently, Aamma was presumed dead, leading her family members to begin making arrangements for her cremation.

“We thought she was dead and informed others in the locality to arrange a hearse van to carry the body to the cremation ground,” Sibaram Palo, Aamma’s 54-year-old husband, told the Indian news outlet, Times of India.

Family members prepared for her final rites after they found her unresponsive

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Aamma was taken in the hearse to the cremation ground, and arrangements were made for her final rites. However, moments before she was about to be cremated, Aamma opened her eyes, according to a local resident, K Chiranjibi.

“Just then, Bujji opened her eyes and responded to our calls, which shocked us,” Chiranjibi told the outlet.

“Initially, we were scared, as we had never seen such an incident, though we had heard some stories,” added the 50-year-old resident.

The woman’s eyes fluttered open just in the nick of time before her own cremation

Image credits: The Good Funeral Guide

Chiranjibi said they took Aamma back home in the very same hearse that brought her to the cremation ground.

The hearse’s driver said he drove the woman back within half an hour of bringing her to the cremation ground. “We took her back home in the same vehicle,” he said.

Following the unexpected turn of events, the woman was once again admitted to the hospital, another news outlet reported.

People wondered why nobody had checked for the woman’s pulse before presuming her dead

