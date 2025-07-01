Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Reality Star Charged With Murder After Boyfriend’s Headless Body Discovered At Their Home
Reality star with braided hair posing in front of a wooden wall, linked to murder investigation keywords.
Crime

Reality Star Charged With Murder After Boyfriend’s Headless Body Discovered At Their Home

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser, a former contestant on Beauty and the Geek Australia, has been charged with the murder of her partner in what authorities have described as one of the most gruesome crime scenes they’ve encountered.

Firefighters had initially responded to reports of a minor blaze in the couple’s Port Lincoln apartment on June 17. What they discovered instead was a scene so harrowing it left a permanent mark on their psyche. 

Highlights
  • Former Beauty and the Geek Australia star Tamika Chesser charged with murder after her partner's burnt, decapitated body was found.
  • Julian Story’s head remains missing despite extensive searches, hindering the police’s efforts to provide closure for the family.
  • Chesser remains in custody under mental health detention; committal hearing set for December to decide trial eligibility.

The body of 39-year-old Julian Storyburnt and decapitated.

RELATED:

    Former reality TV star was charged with murder after her partner was found burnt and decapitated

    Reality star with blonde hair wearing a pink top, posing for a selfie related to a murder charge news story.

    Image credits: tamikachesser / Instagram

    South Australia Police confirmed the crime as the horrifying details spread, sending shockwaves across the nation.

    “It was a confronting scene for police and emergency services personnel as Julian’s body had been dismembered,” authorities said in a statement. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Julian’s head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located.”

    Reality star wearing sunglasses and black outfit holding a plate of food at an outdoor restaurant setting.

    Image credits: tamikachesser / Instagram

    According to official documents, 34-year-old Tamika Chesser was discovered two days later in a garden chair outside the residence, alive but appearing “catatonic and unresponsive.” She was arrested on the spot.

    Two police officers at a nighttime crime scene investigating after reality star charged with murder arrest.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    Chesser allegedly snapped and became violent as police tried to apprehend her, assaulting an officer in the process. As a result, she’s facing charges of murder, tampering with human remains in an effort to hinder justice, and the aforementioned altercation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The motives behind the attack have yet to be established, as investigators focus on locating the victim’s head

    Forensic investigators in protective suits examining evidence related to reality star charged with murder case.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    Before the shocking incident, Chesser was known not for violence, but for her beauty. A model with aspirations of stardom, her life changed dramatically after she appeared on the second season of Beauty and the Geek Australia in 2010. 

    Young man crouching outside with a golden retriever dog, related to reality star charged with murder case.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    Cast as one of the show’s “beauties,” she quickly became a fan favorite and finished the season as runner-up. The exposure launched her into the public eye, opening doors to modeling gigs, and magazine spreads.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post discussing a chilling true crime story involving a reality star charged with murder.

    Comment by Amanda Leigh expressing sympathy for the family, related to reality star charged with murder case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two forensic investigators in protective suits and masks at crime scene of reality star charged with murder case.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    Almost 15 years after her appearance, the former reality TV star’s image has been irreparably damaged as the investigation into the murder continues.

    Forensic investigators examining a crime scene near a parked van where a reality star is charged with murder.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities believe the incident occurred around midnight on June 17. Surveillance footage captured shortly after the estimated time of Story’s passing shows Chesser walking outside with her dogs. Police have since released the footage to the public in hopes it might yield new leads.

    Person dressed in black walking three dogs on leashes near a green building, related to reality star charged with murder news.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    “I’m appealing to local residents to review CCTV or dash cam footage which they may have, which may assist the investigation,” Superintendent Darran Fielke urged.

    For now, the motive remains unclear. Detectives say there is currently “no obvious reason” behind the attack.

    Chesser will remain behind bars until a committal hearing in December

    Blonde reality star in a pink top with flower accessory, speaking in front of a purple patterned background.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fielke explained that authorities are currently focusing their efforts on locating the victim’s missing head in order to provide his family with much needed dignity and closure.

    Reality star wearing oversized red sunglasses and a flower lei performing with a microphone at an event.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    “I can only imagine, and I want you to imagine, the grief this news is causing Julian’s family,” Fielke said in a public appeal.

    “Recovering Julian’s head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral and lay him to rest is a really important aspect for us.”

    Comment by Jo White about mental health struggles related to reality star charged with murder case.

    Reality star charged with murder speaking in a casual setting wearing a blue shirt near a bar counter.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    Chesser, on the other hand, remains in custody under a mental health detention order. She has not entered a plea and was denied bail by the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

    Her next court date, a committal hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, is scheduled for December.

    Reality star with long hair and floral top, trending news about murder charges after boyfriend’s headless body found.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

    In the wake of the arrest, Chesser’s family has spoken out in her defense, claiming the former TV personality was in a severe state of mental decline while at the same time trying to reconcile the image they had in their head of the model and her actions.

    “My sister is in a mental psychosis,” her sister, Kiya-May Chesser, told local media. 

    “This is not her… She would never do these things.”

    Story’s family released a statement thanking South Australia Police:

    “On behalf of our family, we want to sincerely thank the South Australian Police, emergency services, and first responders for their compassion and professionalism during this devastating time.”

    “Crazy.” The violent nature of the murder shocked netizens around the world.

    Text screenshot of a social media comment by Cody Peaster stating staying single sounds better and better.

    Comment by Alisha Casey Gold discussing reality star charged with murder and boyfriend's headless body case.

    Comment from Jenn Shiner reacting to reality star charged with murder after boyfriend’s headless body discovered at their home, discussing mental health crisis.

    Comment from Cindy Csoboth expressing shock and disbelief about a tragic event involving a reality star charged with murder.

    Comment by Andrea Paula Leite saying she would never do it but she did, related to reality star charged with murder case.

    Comment from Jay Roberts mentioning excitement for a Netflix documentary about a reality star charged with murder case.

    Comment text on screen stating she has a devilish look in her eyes, related to reality star charged with murder case.

    Comment describing discovery of boyfriend’s headless body and reality star charged with murder in residential neighborhood.

    Reality star reacting with shock and emotion on social media amid murder charge news.

    Comment from Jessi Gamboa discussing the difficulty of chopping off a head related to reality star murder case.

    Comment by Jack Gould about a reality star charged with murder after boyfriend’s headless body discovered at their home.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Katie Verret reacting to news about a reality star charged with murder.

    Comment by Gigo Neichev stating a whole generation with weak mentality on a social media platform.

    Text comment on social media saying what is wrong with people, relating to reality star charged with murder incident.

    Comment from Erica Lee Jacobs expressing sadness about people doing crazy things, related to reality star charged with murder.

    Comment reading "How sad R.I.P." on a social media post about a reality star charged with murder.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    mental health
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Almost 15 years after her appearance, the former reality TV star’s image has been irreparably damaged as the investigation into the murder continues." Well, I'd say THAT is the fu‍ck‍ing understatement of the year.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, a "reality" TV star who is an awful person and a m******r. How unusual.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Almost 15 years after her appearance, the former reality TV star’s image has been irreparably damaged as the investigation into the murder continues." Well, I'd say THAT is the fu‍ck‍ing understatement of the year.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, a "reality" TV star who is an awful person and a m******r. How unusual.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda