Reality Star Charged With Murder After Boyfriend’s Headless Body Discovered At Their Home

Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser, a former contestant on Beauty and the Geek Australia, has been charged with the murder of her partner in what authorities have described as one of the most gruesome crime scenes they’ve encountered.

Firefighters had initially responded to reports of a minor blaze in the couple’s Port Lincoln apartment on June 17. What they discovered instead was a scene so harrowing it left a permanent mark on their psyche.

Highlights Former Beauty and the Geek Australia star Tamika Chesser charged with murder after her partner's burnt, decapitated body was found.

Julian Story’s head remains missing despite extensive searches, hindering the police’s efforts to provide closure for the family.

Chesser remains in custody under mental health detention; committal hearing set for December to decide trial eligibility.

The body of 39-year-old Julian Story—burnt and decapitated.

Image credits: tamikachesser / Instagram

South Australia Police confirmed the crime as the horrifying details spread, sending shockwaves across the nation.

“It was a confronting scene for police and emergency services personnel as Julian’s body had been dismembered,” authorities said in a statement.

“Julian’s head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located.”

Image credits: tamikachesser / Instagram

According to official documents, 34-year-old Tamika Chesser was discovered two days later in a garden chair outside the residence, alive but appearing “catatonic and unresponsive.” She was arrested on the spot.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Chesser allegedly snapped and became violent as police tried to apprehend her, assaulting an officer in the process. As a result, she’s facing charges of murder, tampering with human remains in an effort to hinder justice, and the aforementioned altercation.

The motives behind the attack have yet to be established, as investigators focus on locating the victim’s head

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Before the shocking incident, Chesser was known not for violence, but for her beauty. A model with aspirations of stardom, her life changed dramatically after she appeared on the second season of Beauty and the Geek Australia in 2010.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Cast as one of the show’s “beauties,” she quickly became a fan favorite and finished the season as runner-up. The exposure launched her into the public eye, opening doors to modeling gigs, and magazine spreads.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Almost 15 years after her appearance, the former reality TV star’s image has been irreparably damaged as the investigation into the murder continues.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Authorities believe the incident occurred around midnight on June 17. Surveillance footage captured shortly after the estimated time of Story’s passing shows Chesser walking outside with her dogs. Police have since released the footage to the public in hopes it might yield new leads.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

“I’m appealing to local residents to review CCTV or dash cam footage which they may have, which may assist the investigation,” Superintendent Darran Fielke urged.

For now, the motive remains unclear. Detectives say there is currently “no obvious reason” behind the attack.

Chesser will remain behind bars until a committal hearing in December

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Fielke explained that authorities are currently focusing their efforts on locating the victim’s missing head in order to provide his family with much needed dignity and closure.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

“I can only imagine, and I want you to imagine, the grief this news is causing Julian’s family,” Fielke said in a public appeal.

“Recovering Julian’s head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral and lay him to rest is a really important aspect for us.”

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

Chesser, on the other hand, remains in custody under a mental health detention order. She has not entered a plea and was denied bail by the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

Her next court date, a committal hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, is scheduled for December.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia / YouTube

In the wake of the arrest, Chesser’s family has spoken out in her defense, claiming the former TV personality was in a severe state of mental decline while at the same time trying to reconcile the image they had in their head of the model and her actions.

“My sister is in a mental psychosis,” her sister, Kiya-May Chesser, told local media.

“This is not her… She would never do these things.”

Story’s family released a statement thanking South Australia Police:

“On behalf of our family, we want to sincerely thank the South Australian Police, emergency services, and first responders for their compassion and professionalism during this devastating time.”

“Crazy.” The violent nature of the murder shocked netizens around the world.