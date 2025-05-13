Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Reality Show ‘Virgin Island’ Has 12 Singles Performing Raunchy Challenges To Lose Their Virginity
Three young men from the reality show Virgin Island sitting indoors during a raunchy challenge to lose their virginity.
Movies&TV, News

New Reality Show ‘Virgin Island’ Has 12 Singles Performing Raunchy Challenges To Lose Their Virginity

Channel 4’s latest reality TV production, Virgin Island, has been slammed by viewers after debuting last Monday (May 12). Some have branded the show as “absolutely excruciating” and a “new low” for British television.

The six-part series follows 12 adults, aged between 22 and 30, who have never had intimate relations. Set at a retreat in Croatia, the show challenges them to confront their fears around intimacy through a variety of tasks—many of them raunchy and deeply personal—all in a bid to lose their virginity.

Highlights
  • Channel 4’s reality show 'Virgin Island' features 12 singles facing raunchy challenges to lose their virginity.
  • The show uses 'surrogate partner therapy' under sexologists to help contestants overcome intimacy fears.
  • Sexologists argue the show offers authentic depictions of intimacy, but viewers slammed it as "exploitative."

“It feels wrong to be watching this,” one user wrote on X. “This is so exploitative. I can’t even imagine being one of them right now.”

RELATED:

    New British reality show Virgin Island was labeled a “new low” by viewers after its debut last Monday

    Group of 12 singles on a tropical beach filming new reality show Virgin Island performing raunchy challenges to lose virginity

    Image credits: Channel 4

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the show involves the guidance of sexologists and the use of “surrogate partner therapy,” a controversial treatment in which a person acts as an intimate partner to the patient, employing a range of therapeutic experiences of various levels of intensity, from relaxation to intimate contact.

    Group of singles in robes taking part in raunchy challenges on the reality show Virgin Island to lose their virginity

    Image credits: Channel 4

    The opening episode introduced viewers to participants like 29-year-old receptionist Taylor, who broke down in tears during an eye contact exercise with another contestant, and 28-year-old Zac, who jumped at the chance of having intimacy with his assigned surrogate during their first session.

    Three young men sitting indoors wearing light shirts and microphones, participating in a Virgin Island singles challenge show.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    Anticipating the backlash, Channel 4 has insisted that the show ultimately aims to create a supportive and therapeutic environment—a claim that was thoroughly rejected by viewers.

    “When you couldn’t think TV would get any lower, then pops along Virgin Island,” one user wrote. “That was excruciating to watch.”

    The show aims to provide viewers with a more realistic and healthy depiction of what intimacy looks like

    Young man speaking on a reality show about singles taking raunchy challenges to lose their virginity on Virgin Island.

    Image credits: www.youtube.com

    At the heart of Virgin Island is the work of sexologists Dr. Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschman, co-founders of the Somatica Institute.

    Both professionals defend the show’s concept, arguing that mainstream depictions of s*x are far more damaging than what Virgin Island could ever portray.

    Two singles lying closely on a couch, participating in a scene from the new reality show Virgin Island challenges.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    “The quality of s*x on television is abysmal,” Hirschman said. “It’s like three kisses up against the wall, pulling off the pants, sticking it in, and then it’s over.”

    For the sexologists, the show serves as a chance to portray “realistic and connected” intimate experiences on television, framing the production as a much-needed paradigm shift.

    “If they portrayed s*x that was more authentic and at a pace people actually experience, it might be a boon to have that much s*x on television,” Hirschman continued.

    A woman whispering into a man's ear while he closes his eyes in a scene from the reality show Virgin Island.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    Touching on the controversy surrounding the usage of surrogate partner therapy, a process critics argue should not be filmed for entertainment purposes, Hirschman stated that it is an essential part of the show, as it goes hand-in-hand with their goal of showing authentic relationships.

    “That authenticity is what actually prepares people to have real relationships out in the world,” she explained. “It’s not just trying to force something.”

    The show comes at a moment when virginity among young adults is at an all-time high, as per study

    Twelve singles sitting in a cozy room on a reality show Virgin Island, engaging in social and raunchy challenges.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    The controversial therapy involves a client, a surrogate, and a therapist. The therapist is there to ensure boundaries are respected, and emotional developments are handled professionally, especially if the client ends up developing real feelings towards their “partner.”

    “If feelings become developed, the therapist is available to talk the client through whatever feelings they have around it,” Hirschman added.

    Dr. Harel then followed by assuring the public that the show’s participants never misunderstood the nature of their sessions. “They felt like, ‘Okay, this is a therapeutic modality that’s going to help me grow,’ and that’s how it was set up for them.”

    Despite the controversy surrounding it, the show comes at a time where young adult virginity seems to be on the rise. For instance, a University College London study cited in the show reveals that one in eight 26-year-olds remain virgins, up from one in 20 in previous generations.

    The study mainly blames social media and the ease of access to explicit content online for creating a fear of intimacy among young people.

    As Susanna Abse, a psychotherapist at Balint Consultancy, puts it: “Millennials have been brought up in a culture of hypers*xuality which has bred a fear of intimacy.”

    “Predatory.” Despite the show’s intentions, viewers felt perturbed by what they saw

    Tweet from user Tim responding to a discussion about raunchy challenges on new Virgin Island reality show with 12 singles.

    Image credits: V0ice_OfReason7

    Tweet criticizing the new reality show Virgin Island, calling it exploitative of vulnerable singles.

    Image credits: _N47H4N

    Tweet from verified user Mindset Seek replying to Dexerto with laughing emojis, posted May 13, 2025.

    Image credits: mindsetSeek

    Social media reaction to reality show Virgin Island featuring 12 singles facing raunchy challenges to lose virginity.

    Image credits: lenasloyalty

    Tweet text on a social media interface questioning a scene involving a man lying in bed with an older woman while others watch.

    Image credits: vborovikov

    Tweet from user PretendDawn expressing disbelief at someone's insecurity in response to a discussion about the new reality show Virgin Island.

    Image credits: PretendDawn

    Tweet from Snowgard asking if they can say something mean, related to the new reality show Virgin Island singles challenges.

    Image credits: Snowgard_

    Tweet mentioning a reality show about 12 singles facing raunchy challenges on Virgin Island to lose their virginity.

    Image credits: MayoMonkey515

    Tweet from user chucky expressing dislike for the new reality show Virgin Island with 12 singles performing raunchy challenges.

    Image credits: randomname6956

    Tweet expressing preference for virginity over participating in a new reality show featuring singles in raunchy challenges.

    Image credits: Majewra

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning the nature of the new reality show Virgin Island with singles and raunchy challenges.

    Image credits: downlowfarming

    Tweet on a social media platform reacting to a new reality show featuring singles in raunchy challenges to lose their virginity.

    Image credits: yosoymario91

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

