Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Fiancé Demands She Prove Her Love With A Public Virginity Test In Front Of Male Relatives
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman’s Fiancé Demands She Prove Her Love With A Public Virginity Test In Front Of Male Relatives

Open list comments 19
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

19

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people look forward to their wedding day, imagining a future filled with love and happiness.

This Redditor was no different—until her fiancé revealed a stomach-turning family tradition. Before they could marry, his father and male relatives needed to inspect her for “purity.” Just a little test to prove she loved him.

Horrified, she turned to the internet, desperate for advice.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman was looking forward to her wedding day, excited to start a new life with the man she loved

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Until her fiancé revealed a stomach-turning family tradition

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: patty-photo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: FarReference3

    Appalled by the fiancé’s demand, readers told the woman to run and cancel the wedding

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Later, she updated that she had refused to take the test and broke things off for good

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: FarReference3

    Readers were relieved and glad she got rid of him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    19
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    19

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many things wrong with this. However, I would say "in my culture the MIL shoves her fist up the future husband's arsehole and has a good dig around with sharp nails to see how much búllshít is up there... you go first".

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have insisted that he goes into the market square and flops his c**k out so everybody can inspect it. And laugh.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole premise was f****d up. And No, you are not perfect for each other! EDIT: Just read the Update. See, not perfect. If someone demands that he is a mysoginistic backward-thinking prick. And he showed his true colors with physical violence. Glad that OP got out of it, sad that she didn't realize it sooner. I hope that a*****e never finds a woman

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many things wrong with this. However, I would say "in my culture the MIL shoves her fist up the future husband's arsehole and has a good dig around with sharp nails to see how much búllshít is up there... you go first".

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    myronmog avatar
    moggie63
    moggie63
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have insisted that he goes into the market square and flops his c**k out so everybody can inspect it. And laugh.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole premise was f****d up. And No, you are not perfect for each other! EDIT: Just read the Update. See, not perfect. If someone demands that he is a mysoginistic backward-thinking prick. And he showed his true colors with physical violence. Glad that OP got out of it, sad that she didn't realize it sooner. I hope that a*****e never finds a woman

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda