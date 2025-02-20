Woman’s Fiancé Demands She Prove Her Love With A Public Virginity Test In Front Of Male Relatives
Most people look forward to their wedding day, imagining a future filled with love and happiness.
This Redditor was no different—until her fiancé revealed a stomach-turning family tradition. Before they could marry, his father and male relatives needed to inspect her for “purity.” Just a little test to prove she loved him.
Horrified, she turned to the internet, desperate for advice.
Read the full story below.
The woman was looking forward to her wedding day, excited to start a new life with the man she loved
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Until her fiancé revealed a stomach-turning family tradition
Image credits: patty-photo / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FarReference3
Appalled by the fiancé’s demand, readers told the woman to run and cancel the wedding
Later, she updated that she had refused to take the test and broke things off for good
Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FarReference3
Readers were relieved and glad she got rid of him
The whole premise was f****d up. And No, you are not perfect for each other! EDIT: Just read the Update. See, not perfect. If someone demands that he is a mysoginistic backward-thinking prick. And he showed his true colors with physical violence. Glad that OP got out of it, sad that she didn't realize it sooner. I hope that a*****e never finds a woman
The whole premise was f****d up. And No, you are not perfect for each other! EDIT: Just read the Update. See, not perfect. If someone demands that he is a mysoginistic backward-thinking prick. And he showed his true colors with physical violence. Glad that OP got out of it, sad that she didn't realize it sooner. I hope that a*****e never finds a woman
30
19