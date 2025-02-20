Woman’s Fiancé Demands She Prove Her Love With A Public Virginity Test In Front Of Male Relatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people look forward to their wedding day, imagining a future filled with love and happiness.

This Redditor was no different—until her fiancé revealed a stomach-turning family tradition. Before they could marry, his father and male relatives needed to inspect her for “purity.” Just a little test to prove she loved him.

Horrified, she turned to the internet, desperate for advice.

The woman was looking forward to her wedding day, excited to start a new life with the man she loved

Until her fiancé revealed a stomach-turning family tradition

Appalled by the fiancé’s demand, readers told the woman to run and cancel the wedding

Later, she updated that she had refused to take the test and broke things off for good

Readers were relieved and glad she got rid of him

