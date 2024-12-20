After careful review, we’ve selected 40 extraordinary images that capture love stories in their most authentic form. Explore this year’s collection and get ready to be inspired!

Each year, thousands of wedding photographers from around the world submit their most impactful images to Junebug Weddings' Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest. From quiet, intimate moments to grand, heartfelt celebrations, these photos showcase the artistry and connection that make wedding photography so powerful.

#1 Image By Henry Tieu Of Henry Tieu Photography Taken In Alaska, USA Share icon

#2 Image By Ashley Brown Of Brownie Photography & Production Taken In New Braunfels, Texas, USA Share icon

#3 Image By Jennifer Mattera Of Tree Of Life Films & Photos Taken In Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Share icon

#4 Image By Felix Yu Of Felix Image Taken In Tyndall Glacier, Wanaka, New Zealand Share icon

#5 Image By Becca Dahl Of Becca Photo Share icon

#6 Image By Gusmank Of Gusmank Photography Taken In Tirtha, Uluwatu, Bali Share icon

#7 Image By Emett Joseph Of Emett Joseph Photography Taken In Fremont Foundry, Seattle, Washington, USA Share icon

#8 Image By Heather K Purdy Taken In Big Sur, California, USA Share icon

#9 Image By Sergio Alcala Of Henry Tieu Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, USA Share icon

#10 Image By Aimée Flynn Of Aimée Flynn Photo Taken In Kanab, Utah, USA Share icon

#11 Image By Katie Bergmann Of Katie Berg Photo Taken In Leavenworth, Washington, USA Share icon

#12 Image By Kate Weinbender Of Katherine Elyse Media Taken In Covington, Kentucky, USA Share icon

#13 Image By Amber Sovorsky Of Story Maker Photo Taken In Estes Park, Colorado, USA Share icon

#14 Image By Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow Taken In Moab, Utah, USA Share icon

#15 Image By Erica Miller Of Erica Miller Photography Taken In Granville Island, Bc, Canada Share icon

#16 Image By Dean Snushall Of Dean Snushall Photography Taken In Ascoli Piceno, Italy Share icon

#17 Image By Elsa Maria Romo Of Freesouls Taken In Monterrey, Mexico Share icon

#18 Image By The Chaffins Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, USA Share icon

#19 Image By Caragh Isla Camack Of Caragh Isla Photography Taken In Donegal, Ireland Share icon

#20 Image By Jeff Chang Of The Apartment Photo Taken In Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, Canada Share icon

#21 Image By Matt Pocknell Of Matt Pocknell Photography Taken In Glencoe, Scotland, UK Share icon

#22 Image By Daniel Lopez Perez Of Daniel Lopez Perez Photography Taken In Antigua, Guatemala Share icon

#23 Image By Kelly Shoul Of In Love And Adventure Taken In Moab, Utah, USA Share icon

#24 Image By Sean Bell Of Sean Bell Photography Taken In Scotland Share icon

#25 Image By Ionut Lucian Ianos Of Lens Stories Taken In Bucharest, Romania Share icon

#26 Image By Emilie Ford Of Lonely Wolf Productions Taken In Hycroft Manor, Vancouver, Canada Share icon

#27 Image By Mario De Luzio Of De Luzio Fotografi Taken In Massa Lubrense, Naples, Italy Share icon

#28 Image By Krishna Pradana Of Berawal Dari Teman Taken In Siri House, Singapore Share icon

#29 Image By Paulo Lopes Of Aguiam Wedding Photography Taken In Penha Longa Resort, Sintra, Portugal Share icon

#30 Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead Taken In Greenland Share icon

#31 Image By Will Khoury Of Will Khoury Photography Share icon

#32 Image By Tesnim Karisik Spahic Of Tesnim Photography Taken In Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina Share icon

#33 Image By Anton Kross Of Across The Forest Taken In Sydney, Nsw, Australia Share icon

#34 Image By Vivek Krishnan Of Vivek Krishnan Photography Taken In Hyderabad, India Share icon

#35 Image By Brianna Parks Of Brianna Parks Photography Taken In Artist Point, Washington, USA Share icon

#36 Image By Daniel Alonso Méndez Of People Truelove Tellers Taken In Madrid, Spain Share icon

#37 Image By Eline Tasma Of North Wind Elopements Taken In Cabane Mont Fort, Verbier, Switzerland Share icon

#38 Image By Matteo Lomonte Of Matteo Lomonte Photography Share icon

#39 Image By Bree Lion Of Breeze Photography Taken In Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada Share icon