Each year, thousands of wedding photographers from around the world submit their most impactful images to Junebug Weddings' Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest. From quiet, intimate moments to grand, heartfelt celebrations, these photos showcase the artistry and connection that make wedding photography so powerful.

After careful review, we’ve selected 40 extraordinary images that capture love stories in their most authentic form. Explore this year’s collection and get ready to be inspired!

More info: junebugweddings.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Image By Henry Tieu Of Henry Tieu Photography Taken In Alaska, USA

Bride and groom lying on a glacier, captured as one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

JunebugWeddings
    #2

    Image By Ashley Brown Of Brownie Photography & Production Taken In New Braunfels, Texas, USA

    Emotional wedding moment with a bride holding flowers and shedding tears, capturing one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #3

    Image By Jennifer Mattera Of Tree Of Life Films & Photos Taken In Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

    A couple in a playful wedding scene, the bride on a chair drinking from a bottle, showcasing top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #4

    Image By Felix Yu Of Felix Image Taken In Tyndall Glacier, Wanaka, New Zealand

    Bride and groom snowboarding in wedding attire, capturing a top 2024 wedding moment in the snowy mountains.

    JunebugWeddings
    #5

    Image By Becca Dahl Of Becca Photo

    A couple on a motorcycle in a desert landscape, capturing a unique wedding photo moment.

    JunebugWeddings
    #6

    Image By Gusmank Of Gusmank Photography Taken In Tirtha, Uluwatu, Bali

    Bride and groom in a field, holding a parasol, showcasing top wedding photo of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #7

    Image By Emett Joseph Of Emett Joseph Photography Taken In Fremont Foundry, Seattle, Washington, USA

    Two brides laughing, covered in colorful streamers, holding flower bouquets at a vibrant wedding celebration.

    JunebugWeddings
    #8

    Image By Heather K Purdy Taken In Big Sur, California, USA

    Bride and groom joyfully running through ocean waves, showcasing one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #9

    Image By Sergio Alcala Of Henry Tieu Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, USA

    Brides in wedding dresses dancing on a mountain cliff with a scenic view in 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #10

    Image By Aimée Flynn Of Aimée Flynn Photo Taken In Kanab, Utah, USA

    Bride and groom on a rock formation under a starry sky, highlighting a top wedding photo of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #11

    Image By Katie Bergmann Of Katie Berg Photo Taken In Leavenworth, Washington, USA

    Couple in dark setting holding candelabra amidst smoke, capturing one of 2024's top wedding photo moments.

    JunebugWeddings
    #12

    Image By Kate Weinbender Of Katherine Elyse Media Taken In Covington, Kentucky, USA

    Joyful wedding ceremony with couple celebrating, surrounded by guests and flower petals, capturing 2024's top moments.

    JunebugWeddings
    #13

    Image By Amber Sovorsky Of Story Maker Photo Taken In Estes Park, Colorado, USA

    Silhouette of a couple under a shooting star, capturing a top wedding photo of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #14

    Image By Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow Taken In Moab, Utah, USA

    Brides in elegant gowns lie amid vibrant florals, exemplifying top wedding photography of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #15

    Image By Erica Miller Of Erica Miller Photography Taken In Granville Island, Bc, Canada

    Brides at a market, surrounded by apples and oranges, capturing a unique wedding photo moment.

    JunebugWeddings
    #16

    Image By Dean Snushall Of Dean Snushall Photography Taken In Ascoli Piceno, Italy

    Bride in flowing gown and veil, ascending stone staircase, showcasing top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #17

    Image By Elsa Maria Romo Of Freesouls Taken In Monterrey, Mexico

    Bride and groom pouring champagne over a glass tower at an elegant wedding celebration.

    JunebugWeddings
    #18

    Image By The Chaffins Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, USA

    Tender embrace between bride and groom, highlighting top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #19

    Image By Caragh Isla Camack Of Caragh Isla Photography Taken In Donegal, Ireland

    Couple walking on the beach at sunset, viewed from inside a vehicle, highlighting top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #20

    Image By Jeff Chang Of The Apartment Photo Taken In Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, Canada

    Elegant wedding photo of a bride in a white dress with pearls and a groom in silhouette, capturing a timeless moment.

    JunebugWeddings
    #21

    Image By Matt Pocknell Of Matt Pocknell Photography Taken In Glencoe, Scotland, UK

    Bride and groom walking on an empty road surrounded by mountains under cloudy skies, from top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #22

    Image By Daniel Lopez Perez Of Daniel Lopez Perez Photography Taken In Antigua, Guatemala

    Groom smiling as hands with henna cover his eyes, showcasing creative wedding photography.

    JunebugWeddings
    #23

    Image By Kelly Shoul Of In Love And Adventure Taken In Moab, Utah, USA

    Silhouette of a bride and groom holding hands under a crescent moon at sunset, top wedding photo of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #24

    Image By Sean Bell Of Sean Bell Photography Taken In Scotland

    Bride and groom embrace on a cliff with a castle backdrop, showcasing top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #25

    Image By Ionut Lucian Ianos Of Lens Stories Taken In Bucharest, Romania

    Cat eyes a ring box beside wedding shoes, embodying top wedding trends of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #26

    Image By Emilie Ford Of Lonely Wolf Productions Taken In Hycroft Manor, Vancouver, Canada

    Bridesmaids help a bride get ready, capturing a top 2024 wedding moment by a window.

    JunebugWeddings
    #27

    Image By Mario De Luzio Of De Luzio Fotografi Taken In Massa Lubrense, Naples, Italy

    Bride and groom celebrating outdoors, capturing joyful moments from top 2024 wedding photos.

    JunebugWeddings
    #28

    Image By Krishna Pradana Of Berawal Dari Teman Taken In Siri House, Singapore

    Elegant bride in veil, captured in a top 2024 wedding photo, sitting gracefully in a dimly lit setting.

    JunebugWeddings
    #29

    Image By Paulo Lopes Of Aguiam Wedding Photography Taken In Penha Longa Resort, Sintra, Portugal

    Bride and groom dancing under warm light with performers, capturing a top wedding photo moment of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #30

    Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead Taken In Greenland

    Aerial view of a couple on a boat surrounded by icebergs, capturing one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #31

    Image By Will Khoury Of Will Khoury Photography

    Elegant wedding couple embracing in a modern setting with ambient lighting, showcasing one of the top photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #32

    Image By Tesnim Karisik Spahic Of Tesnim Photography Taken In Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina

    Bride and groom in a heartfelt pose, showcasing one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #33

    Image By Anton Kross Of Across The Forest Taken In Sydney, Nsw, Australia

    Bride and groom in elegant attire under bougainvillea, showcasing top wedding photo trends of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #34

    Image By Vivek Krishnan Of Vivek Krishnan Photography Taken In Hyderabad, India

    A bride in a traditional ceremony, smiling while water is poured over her, featured in top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #35

    Image By Brianna Parks Of Brianna Parks Photography Taken In Artist Point, Washington, USA

    Mountain wedding photo with a couple walking on rocks by a reflective lake under a cloudy sky.

    JunebugWeddings
    #36

    Image By Daniel Alonso Méndez Of People Truelove Tellers Taken In Madrid, Spain

    Bride and groom in stylish attire pose in front of COOL Madrid sign, showcasing top wedding photography of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #37

    Image By Eline Tasma Of North Wind Elopements Taken In Cabane Mont Fort, Verbier, Switzerland

    Rustic wooden cabin with wedding attire displayed outside, featuring one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #38

    Image By Matteo Lomonte Of Matteo Lomonte Photography

    A dramatic lighting effect illuminates a group of classical figures on a wedding photo backdrop.

    JunebugWeddings
    #39

    Image By Bree Lion Of Breeze Photography Taken In Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada

    Bride and groom walking on a scenic road with mountains in the background, one of the top wedding photos of 2024.

    JunebugWeddings
    #40

    Image By Adriana Ortiz Of Adriana & Christian Taken In Guayaquil, Ecuador

    Bride joyously being lifted by guests, exemplifying one of the top wedding photos of 2024 in a lively celebration.

    JunebugWeddings
