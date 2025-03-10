ADVERTISEMENT

A young British woman revealed how losing her virginity was not just a milestone moment but also a hefty business deal.

Laura, 22, became rich overnight by auctioning off her virginity in a highly competitive bidding process.

An “extremely well-known Hollywood actor from Los Angeles” emerged as the winner of the bid, she claimed.

It’s “amazing how many famous people like virgins,” the university student added.

RELATED:

A young British woman lost her virginity as part of a hefty business deal

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

The Manchester-based woman revealed that she first thought about getting paid to lose her virginity in December, 2023.

“[I] never wanted to be still single and broke,” she told the Daily Mail.

She believed the likelihood of losing her virginity to someone she wouldn’t end up marrying was “very high,” and it “wasn’t worth it,” she said.

So, she found a way to make it worth as much as possible—£1.6 million (about $2.07 million) to be exact.

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

Although her parents raised her in a “very strict” household, she said her family eventually supported her decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura also firmly believed that nobody could “interfere” and tell her who she should be physical with.

“It’s my body and I’m a free and independent woman,” she said.

After submitting her application to the escort site Cinderella Escorts, the bidding process for her virginity began.

Laura, 22, kicked off the competitive auction for her virginity after submitting her application to an escort site

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

A London politician and a businessman from Dubai participated in the auction, becoming the second and third highest bidders. A businessman from Geneva and a rapper from Berlin were also part of the top five bidders, according to the escort site.

But it was a popular Hollywood actor who emerged as the winner of the highly competitive bidding process.

When it was time to meet the actor, she said a member of the escort site accompanied her to a five-star hotel. The actor was waiting there for her, along with a doctor.

“We arranged a day where I was invited to a hotel to spend the night with him,” she told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had brought a doctor with him on the same day to confirm the authenticity of my virginity beforehand,” she added.

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

The college student insisted that the whole interaction with the virginity-buyer was “harmless.”

They also spoke about her preferences beforehand and ensured she felt “comfortable” before the main event.

She described the experience as “nothing more than an escort booking,” but at a price that was “a lot higher” and with the involvement of a woman who had never been intimate with a man before.

A Hollywood actor emerged as the highest bidder over a London politician, a Dubai businessman, and others

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

Cinderella Escorts explained to Bored Panda via email how the relationship between virginity buyers and sellers are built.

“Women apply and then there are online auctions, member club auctions (for verified members with a minimum net worth of 10 million) and live auctions in cities like London for celebrities and very wealthy clients that want to get the opportunity to meet and talk to girls before bidding on them,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

Once a client makes an offer, the woman can decide “whether she wants to accept an offer directly or whether she wants to start as his sugar girl” with no intercourse involved.

“This means they start dating, while he spoils her financially and they get to know each other better. This service (sugar dating) is, as well, just for verified members,” the escort service added.

A doctor was present to “confirm” the authenticity before the main event

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking Laura’s case as an example, Cinderella Escorts explained that she first dated a UK politician through the website and went shopping with him before finalizing her virginity auction sale.

“’I’m glad that I made this decision, as I think very rationally as a person,” Laura told the Daily Mail.

She said she has “no regrets” about the experience. “I could hardly believe that I suddenly had so much money,” she added, saying the experience felt like “a dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ensuring she didn’t spend all of the money right away, she said she used some of the money to travel, buy herself some new clothes, and buy apartments to rent out.

The Manchester-based woman has been dating politicians and sports players since the virginity sale

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

The young woman, who is thoroughly enjoying her current lifestyle, said she wants to be a sugar baby, with rich men taking care of her whims and fancies.

The virginity-losing experience opened up her access to A-list celebrity circles. She has since been dating politicians, NBA players, and Premier League sportspeople.

The price for her company comes at around £30,000 ($38,800) a month.

Laura charges a heavy price for her company and wants rich men to treat her like their sugar baby

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

While Laura was happy with her virginity sale, she warned other women, “Never plan something like this on your own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said there are “a lot of risks involved” and one should “definitely contact a renowned agency” and have discussions about “taboos” beforehand.

Cinderella Escorts revealed to Bored Panda that there can be situations where the seller is uncomfortable with a buyer’s demands, “for example an*l, without condom or something else.”

Share icon

Image credits: Cinderella Escorts

“It’s not forbidden to let us know what [the client] expects for his money, and on the other side, it is not forbidden” for a girl to “deny when she is not feeling comfortable with it.”

When asked whether anyone has expressed regret over such a sale, the site said they “send all [their] girls to a psychotherapist” to make sure they are “fully aware of their decision” and to “avoid such situations.”

“Further, we have long conversations with each girl to discuss everything in detail,” they added.

“That’s even better than giving it free,” a social media user said about Laura’s business deal

ADVERTISEMENT