“Needs To Be Arrested”: Adult Star Sparks Fury For Sleeping With Elderly Men In Nursing Homes
“Needs To Be Arrested”: Adult Star Sparks Fury For Sleeping With Elderly Men In Nursing Homes

Lily Phillips, an adult star who is best known for bedding 100 men in one day, has broken headlines once again — but for all the wrong reasons.

Now the OF model has her sights set on elderly men in nursing homes for her latest stunt. 

In a recent TikTok announcement, Phillips said that she had plans on seeking out men who were over the age of 60 to fulfill their desire, as part of her “charity work.”

Highlights
  • Lily Phillips planned to fulfill the desires of elderly men in nursing homes, labeling it as 'charity work.'
  • Phillips' stunt with 82-year-old Steve, and two of his friends, sparked online outrage.
  • Some internet users argue her acts provide needed services to elderly men.
    Lily Phillips, an OF star, sparked backlash after sleeping with elderly men in nursing homes

    Young woman in black dress posing on a couch.

    Image credits: Lillian Phillips

    “This week, I am looking to be with my oldest fan ever,” she said on social media as an open invitation. “So, you know, if you’re hitting 60s and 70s, please hit me up. I will come visit you.” 

    She later explained, “I feel like the men at care homes don’t get their needs filled often. So, I would love to come visit them.”

    Not long after, she went on the social media platform again to boast that she had done exactly what she promised with her oldest fan: 82-year-old Steve, as well as two of his other elderly friends.

    Adult star taking a selfie with an elderly man using a walker in a cozy room.

    Image credits: Lillian Phillips

    Wearing just a miniskirt and a cardigan that showed off a fair bit of skin, Phillips posed with the “overjoyed geriatric,” as Daily Mail put it, who used a walking frame to balance himself for the shot.

    “Today I am at a care home, visiting my oldest fan,” the adult star said in another clip. “When I said I don’t mind guys any age or any size, I really meant it. 

    “I found my oldest fan via Facebook and when I asked for his address, he actually sent me an address of a care home. I am here with him and his friends, and I am gonna show him a good time.” 

    Unsurprisingly, the act itself infuriated people on the Internet.

    She posted an open invitation that she was looking for her ‘oldest fan’

    Adult star smiling with an elderly man in a cozy setting, sparking controversy online.

    Image credits: Lillian Phillips

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @lilyphillipsreels

    In a tweet that has gotten over 21 million views and upwards of 6,000 comments, one user on X simply wrote, “she needs to be arrested,” along with a news article of Phillip’s latest controversial stunt.

    “Not only arrested, she needs to be transported to Mars,” one person chimed in. 

    “She’s a virus,” another said. 

    A third wrote, “tryna make sure her 15 minutes of fame lasts as long as possible lol.”

    “She needs to be arrested,” one tweet claimed

    A person in a white dress taking a selfie on a patio, surrounded by outdoor furniture.

    Image credits: Lillian Phillips

    “If he [sic] man did this, he would already be in Jail for life,” someone claimed. “Everybody would have been speaking bad about it. But it is a female so…” 

    Others, however, thought her “charity work” was a needed service.

    “I see nothing wrong, most of them can’t get action anymore and she’s making them happy,” one person pointed out. 

    A netizen asked, “Arrested for what? Everyone needs to relax… 2 consenting adults having s*x is perfectly fine.”

    “you know what?” someone wrote. “I hope when im in an elder home, some lovely younger lady would help me out. Not all heros where [sic] clothes.”

    Woman in black puffer jacket taking a mirror selfie in a clothing store.

    Image credits: Lillian Phillips

    Phillips is no stranger to being in the center of the spotlight and has faced her fair share of backlash, especially after documenting her experience bedding 100 men in a single day. 

    “Sometimes you just dissociate… it’s not like normal s*x at all,” Phillips shared. “In my head I can think of five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember. And that’s it. It’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known that I’d done a hundred.”

    She later added, “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest. It was hard. I don’t know if I’d recommend it. It’s a different feeling. It’s just one in one out, it feels intense.”

    Comments were somewhat divided

    Comment criticizing adult star with "she needs to be arrested" text.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Tweet expressing outrage over adult star's actions in nursing homes.

    Image credits: HanaganTweets

    Tweet reacting to controversy of an adult star visiting elderly in nursing homes.

    Image credits: Fran_Kilinski

    Tweet reply screenshot with text: "Peak mental illness", related to controversy over adult star and elderly men.

    Image credits: TraderOrigins

    Tweet by Johnny DiamondHands expressing anger about crimes against humanity.

    Image credits: RMetaverse

    Tweet response by @fetakii, commenting on a controversial topic regarding an adult star and elderly men in nursing homes.

    Image credits: fetakii

    Tweet expressing outrage about a woman's actions involving elderly men in nursing homes.

    Image credits: AbhishekNe95994

    Tweet questioning nursing home policies, expressing disapproval with emojis.

    Image credits: akchamberlain

    Tweet expressing outrage over adult star’s actions in nursing homes.

    Image credits: kirawontmiss

    Tweet screenshot about elderly men in nursing homes, stating "Let the old man have this one" with 110 likes.

    Image credits: Karl0FKC

    Tweet by Andie Anderson defending adult star for sleeping with elderly men.

    Image credits: AndieTexasPeach

    Tweet expressing hope for companionship in nursing homes amid controversy over adult film star's visits.

    Image credits: brisology

    Tweet commenting on adult star sparking fury for nursing home visits.

    Image credits: wrknforwealth

    Michelle Tian

