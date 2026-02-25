Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
TikToker Claims To Have Spotted ‘Ghislaine Maxwell’ In Canada Amid Viral Identity Theory
Woman with short dark hair holding a phone, linked to viral TikToker claims of spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.
TikToker Claims To Have Spotted ‘Ghislaine Maxwell’ In Canada Amid Viral Identity Theory

Anwesha Nag
A recently surfaced video of an individual closely resembling Ghislaine Maxwell has sparked a new set of conspiracy theories online.

Maxwell, a British socialite and close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is serving jail time at Federal Prison Camp, a minimal-security facility for female inmates in Bryan, Texas. In 2022, she was convicted of child s*x trafficking and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Highlights
  • A TikTok video claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell was walking the streets of Quebec, Canada, with her brother, Philip.
  • Netizens argued that the video was fake, and the original poster’s reaction to the allegation further fueled the debate.
  • The accusation came on the heels of leaks of Maxwell’s prison photos, sparking questions about her identity.

The TikTok clip featured a woman in a blue jacket and a black beanie who looks strikingly similar to Maxwell on a sidewalk in Quebec, Canada.

“None of these people will be jailed or executed,” one person commented.

RELATED:

    A TikToker alleged Ghislaine Maxwell was spending time in Canada with her brother, Philip

    Woman with short dark hair in white tank top speaking on phone, linked to TikToker Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory in Canada.

    Woman with short dark hair in white tank top speaking on phone, linked to TikToker Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory in Canada.

    Image credits: DoJ

    In the video, the Maxwell doppelganger was asked by the person recording whether she was “Ghislaine” and whether he knew her. She shook her head and said, “No, sorry.” The recorder added that he used to “order pizza” from her and “she always delivered.”

    Man and woman in white tops outdoors on street, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory in Canada.

    Man and woman in white tops outdoors on street, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory in Canada.

    Image credits: DoJ

    The mention of “pizza” is likely a reference to the conspiracy theory surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton that went viral before the latter’s 2016 presidential race loss to Donald Trump. Mentions of a youth sports team’s “pizza party” in the disclosed Epstein Files, released by the US Department of Justice on January 30, revived the theory.

    There was a man in the video as well, who many believed to be her brother, Philip.

    “Her brother is also in the clip,” a user said.

    Person wearing glasses and beige shirt sitting at a table with a water bottle amid TikToker Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory.

    Person wearing glasses and beige shirt sitting at a table with a water bottle amid TikToker Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory.

    Image credits: BBC News

    The TikToker added the location where he allegedly bumped into the pair. “1029 Rue Saint-Jean,” the location tag read, in front of a diner called Snack Queb (Snacks Exotiques).

    He also added a video of himself running a photo of the woman through FaceCheck, and the result showed a complete match with Ghislaine and Philip Maxwell.

    Netizens debated over the authenticity of the TikTok video

    Side-by-side images comparing a woman to Ghislaine Maxwell amid TikToker’s viral identity theory in Canada.

    Side-by-side images comparing a woman to Ghislaine Maxwell amid TikToker’s viral identity theory in Canada.

    Image credits: robinmonotti

    Many people believed the video was real and explained why.

    “If it were just her, I’d say maybe, but BOTH of them?? Come on!” one person said, referring to the lookalike of Maxwell’s brother in the video.

    Another commented, “The way he covered his face with his finger was because he knew she could be identified by proximity to him. Depraved demons.”

    Woman wearing a knitted hat in a TikTok video discussing Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada identity theory.

    Woman wearing a knitted hat in a TikTok video discussing Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada identity theory.

    Image credits: liz_churchill10

    “She responded to the name,” argued a third. “It’s her.”

    However, several thought the video was an AI-generated deepfake.

    “It’s a deepfake,” a commenter argued. “Look at the first frame before it flips back to her. Also, the entire IG account that posted this has similar videos where they deepfake people.”

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing a TikToker's claim about spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada amid identity theories.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing a TikToker's claim about spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada amid identity theories.

    Image credits: WisdomWalker

    Split image showing a TikToker claiming to spot Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada and a historic photo of Maxwell smiling indoors.

    Split image showing a TikToker claiming to spot Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada and a historic photo of Maxwell smiling indoors.

    Image credits: liz_churchill10

    One content creator, going by Marnie, claimed in the comments under the original post the video was made with an “AI face swap” tool.

    “I messaged the video creator, he said so, and in a very douchey way too. I can provide receipts.”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a viral identity theory about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a viral identity theory about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada.

    Image credits: nomansland314z

    Woman in a blue coat and hat outdoors in Canada, linked to viral TikToker claim about Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory

    Woman in a blue coat and hat outdoors in Canada, linked to viral TikToker claim about Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory

    Image credits: liz_churchill10

    In their story, Marnie shared screenshots of their conversation with the original poster, in which they requested the original, unedited video be released.

    “Bro let it go,” the reply read. “She’s in jail, you’re losing your mind. Get a f***Ing grip.” In another screenshot, the creator bragged about making a “sh*t ton” of money out of the post.

    FaceCheck.ID search screen with a photo in queue, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    FaceCheck.ID search screen with a photo in queue, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Image credits: liz_churchill10

    The original poster then responded to another request to release the unedited video with: “No, I want to respect the woman’s ounce of privacy she may have left.”

    Several conspiracy theories are circulating social media about whether the person being held in prison is the real Ghislaine Maxwell

    As Bored Panda previously reported, recent prison footage of Maxwell prompted netizens to compare her current appearance with older photos. Many argued that the individual presented as Maxwell in prison is a “fake” or a “lookalike.”

    Tweet by user Adrian suggesting to give prisoner Ghislaine Maxwell a DNA test amid identity theory discussions.

    Tweet by user Adrian suggesting to give prisoner Ghislaine Maxwell a DNA test amid identity theory discussions.

    Image credits: Adrian513689822

    Others were more skeptical of jumping to such conclusions. They said her appearance in publicly available images was enhanced by cosmetic treatments and makeup. Natural aging and loss of high-end procedures led to her now “unrecognizable” look, critics of the theory claimed.

    Close-up comparison of facial features in a viral TikToker claim about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada.

    Close-up comparison of facial features in a viral TikToker claim about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada.

    Image credits: robinmonotti

    Similar theories exist about Epstein’s demise as well. A popular theory claims that he did not take his own life but was assassinated instead. Another says that he is still alive.

    In early February, a set of AI-generated photos spread the rumor that he had been spotted in Israel.

    Two people sitting outdoors at a table with food, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Two people sitting outdoors at a table with food, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Image credits: DoJ

    In the recently released Epstein files, there were previously unseen photos of his body lying on a stretcher, being attended to by medics.

    The photos were part of a declassified FBI report on his demise at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was being held on s*x trafficking and conspiracy charges.

    The investigation into his demise shows that after he was found unresponsive in his cell, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:39 a.m. on August 10, 2019.

    “They don’t need to do a DNA test.” Netizens voiced their opinions on the viral conspiracy theory about the real Ghislaine Maxwell being out of prison.

    Side-by-side images comparing a woman in a winter hat to Ghislaine Maxwell amid TikTok viral identity theory.

    Side-by-side images comparing a woman in a winter hat to Ghislaine Maxwell amid TikTok viral identity theory.

    Image credits: kenjiruoka_Dog

    Tweet screenshot discussing TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada linked to viral identity theory.

    Tweet screenshot discussing TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada linked to viral identity theory.

    Image credits: SevenAllardyce

    Tweet from user PhillyFour4Four replying about identity, discussing a TikToker claim of spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Tweet from user PhillyFour4Four replying about identity, discussing a TikToker claim of spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Image credits: WakeThe_FukUp

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada amid identity theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada amid identity theories.

    Image credits: AnthonySonOfGod

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with user urging to investigate a TikToker claim spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with user urging to investigate a TikToker claim spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Image credits: jonalea7

    Tweet by Claudia Armani Health Coach denying the spotted person's identity as Ghislaine Maxwell, discussing body shape differences.

    Tweet by Claudia Armani Health Coach denying the spotted person's identity as Ghislaine Maxwell, discussing body shape differences.

    Image credits: HealthCoachLond

    Tweet by Christie replying to a claim about spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada, discussing the age of a photo.

    Tweet by Christie replying to a claim about spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada, discussing the age of a photo.

    Image credits: ChristieLatina

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment discussing claims about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada amid viral identity theory.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment discussing claims about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada amid viral identity theory.

    Image credits: Ashfreehappy

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a user, discussing a viral TikToker claim about spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a user, discussing a viral TikToker claim about spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Image credits: countDeMonay789

    Tweet from user Thrashark expressing skepticism about a government-administered DNA test amid Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory.

    Tweet from user Thrashark expressing skepticism about a government-administered DNA test amid Ghislaine Maxwell identity theory.

    Image credits: Thrashark64

    Tweet from Tom Schneider discussing a prison-related claim amid TikToker viral identity theory on Ghislaine Maxwell sightings.

    Tweet from Tom Schneider discussing a prison-related claim amid TikToker viral identity theory on Ghislaine Maxwell sightings.

    Image credits: tomschneider

    Tweet discussing a resemblance to Ghislaine Maxwell with bleached hair and possible plastic surgery amid identity theories.

    Tweet discussing a resemblance to Ghislaine Maxwell with bleached hair and possible plastic surgery amid identity theories.

    Image credits: JamiethaFounder

    Tweet from DonkeyWrangler discussing a theory involving TikToker claims on Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada.

    Tweet from DonkeyWrangler discussing a theory involving TikToker claims on Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada.

    Image credits: wrangler_donkey

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on control, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on control, related to TikToker claims spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada.

    Image credits: ConnRefugee

    Screenshot of a tweet from Faith Hope expressing disbelief about Ghislaine Maxwell being in prison amid TikToker's Canada sighting claim.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Faith Hope expressing disbelief about Ghislaine Maxwell being in prison amid TikToker's Canada sighting claim.

    Image credits: FaithHope75

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a TikToker’s claim spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada amid viral identity theory.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a TikToker’s claim spotting Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada amid viral identity theory.

    Image credits: marc02200

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
