TikToker Claims To Have Spotted ‘Ghislaine Maxwell’ In Canada Amid Viral Identity Theory
A recently surfaced video of an individual closely resembling Ghislaine Maxwell has sparked a new set of conspiracy theories online.
Maxwell, a British socialite and close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, is serving jail time at Federal Prison Camp, a minimal-security facility for female inmates in Bryan, Texas. In 2022, she was convicted of child s*x trafficking and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
- A TikTok video claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell was walking the streets of Quebec, Canada, with her brother, Philip.
- Netizens argued that the video was fake, and the original poster’s reaction to the allegation further fueled the debate.
- The accusation came on the heels of leaks of Maxwell’s prison photos, sparking questions about her identity.
The TikTok clip featured a woman in a blue jacket and a black beanie who looks strikingly similar to Maxwell on a sidewalk in Quebec, Canada.
“None of these people will be jailed or executed,” one person commented.
A TikToker alleged Ghislaine Maxwell was spending time in Canada with her brother, Philip
In the video, the Maxwell doppelganger was asked by the person recording whether she was “Ghislaine” and whether he knew her. She shook her head and said, “No, sorry.” The recorder added that he used to “order pizza” from her and “she always delivered.”
The mention of “pizza” is likely a reference to the conspiracy theory surrounding Bill and Hillary Clinton that went viral before the latter’s 2016 presidential race loss to Donald Trump. Mentions of a youth sports team’s “pizza party” in the disclosed Epstein Files, released by the US Department of Justice on January 30, revived the theory.
There was a man in the video as well, who many believed to be her brother, Philip.
“Her brother is also in the clip,” a user said.
The TikToker added the location where he allegedly bumped into the pair. “1029 Rue Saint-Jean,” the location tag read, in front of a diner called Snack Queb (Snacks Exotiques).
He also added a video of himself running a photo of the woman through FaceCheck, and the result showed a complete match with Ghislaine and Philip Maxwell.
Netizens debated over the authenticity of the TikTok video
Many people believed the video was real and explained why.
“If it were just her, I’d say maybe, but BOTH of them?? Come on!” one person said, referring to the lookalike of Maxwell’s brother in the video.
Another commented, “The way he covered his face with his finger was because he knew she could be identified by proximity to him. Depraved demons.”
“She responded to the name,” argued a third. “It’s her.”
However, several thought the video was an AI-generated deepfake.
“It’s a deepfake,” a commenter argued. “Look at the first frame before it flips back to her. Also, the entire IG account that posted this has similar videos where they deepfake people.”
One content creator, going by Marnie, claimed in the comments under the original post the video was made with an “AI face swap” tool.
“I messaged the video creator, he said so, and in a very douchey way too. I can provide receipts.”
In their story, Marnie shared screenshots of their conversation with the original poster, in which they requested the original, unedited video be released.
“Bro let it go,” the reply read. “She’s in jail, you’re losing your mind. Get a f***Ing grip.” In another screenshot, the creator bragged about making a “sh*t ton” of money out of the post.
The original poster then responded to another request to release the unedited video with: “No, I want to respect the woman’s ounce of privacy she may have left.”
Several conspiracy theories are circulating social media about whether the person being held in prison is the real Ghislaine Maxwell
This is wild.
It looks like her, AI says it’s her…and it also looks like her brother.
The prison that Ghislaine is staying in should do a DNA test to settle this. I’m certain she knew she’d be sent to prison for her crimes and likely planned ahead. pic.twitter.com/AmGuZPzlcF
— Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 22, 2026
As Bored Panda previously reported, recent prison footage of Maxwell prompted netizens to compare her current appearance with older photos. Many argued that the individual presented as Maxwell in prison is a “fake” or a “lookalike.”
The deep-faker (instagram: clump.qc) confessed.https://t.co/FGvrOxpuOMpic.twitter.com/nqS5DcWiBg
— ಠ_ಠ (@Cadratin) February 23, 2026
Others were more skeptical of jumping to such conclusions. They said her appearance in publicly available images was enhanced by cosmetic treatments and makeup. Natural aging and loss of high-end procedures led to her now “unrecognizable” look, critics of the theory claimed.
Similar theories exist about Epstein’s demise as well. A popular theory claims that he did not take his own life but was assassinated instead. Another says that he is still alive.
In early February, a set of AI-generated photos spread the rumor that he had been spotted in Israel.
In the recently released Epstein files, there were previously unseen photos of his body lying on a stretcher, being attended to by medics.
The photos were part of a declassified FBI report on his demise at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was being held on s*x trafficking and conspiracy charges.
The investigation into his demise shows that after he was found unresponsive in his cell, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 6:39 a.m. on August 10, 2019.
“They don’t need to do a DNA test.” Netizens voiced their opinions on the viral conspiracy theory about the real Ghislaine Maxwell being out of prison.
