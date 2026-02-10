Epstein Files Reveal Naomi Campbell Was Offered “Two Playmates” By Ghislaine Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently released files from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes have drawn attention to supermodel Naomi Campbell, one of the late financier’s friends.

The email correspondence unsealed by the US Department of Justice shows that Campbell and Epstein stayed in touch over a 15-year period, from 2001 to 2016.

While being mentioned in the “Epstein files” is no proof of wrongdoing, the documents shed light on Epstein’s powerful orbit and on those who continued to communicate with him long after he was convicted of his crimes in 2008.

Naomi Campbell seated at a table with candlelight, highlighting Epstein files mentioning Ghislaine Maxwell's offer.

Naomi Campbell’s links to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were exposed in emails released by the US Department of Justice



Image credits: naomi

According to the emails, Campbell attended various lavish parties with Epstein, traveled with him, asked to borrow his jet, and visited his home in New York.

In 2010, two years after Epstein’s conviction for procuring a child for pr*stitution, Campbell’s boyfriend, Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, invited the disgraced financier to join the couple on a private boat trip along the Nile in Egypt.

That same year, Epstein asked Doronin if two of his friends could attend his party in Moscow.

Woman in a green military-style jacket in an indoor setting related to Epstein files and Ghislaine Maxwell reports.

Image credits: Department of Justice

“Vlad, when are you coming back,” he wrote. “How is N? My two friends [name redacted] and [name redacted] are in Moscow can they attend your party, thanks.” He added that the friends “work for my foundation.”

Another exchange shows Epstein’s associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, offering to bring the London-born supermodel two “playmates.”

“Hey – why are you not in NY? Remember I have two playmates for you,” the message read.

Naomi Campbell in conversation with a woman at an event, Epstein files reveal involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell playmates.

The British supermodel attended various parties with Epstein and was seemingly close to Maxwell



Image credits: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Campbell did not ask what she was referring to. Instead, she replied, “I’m in Miami heading to LA in a few. Let’s meet up somewhere soon to [word redacted].”

Maxwell, who recruited underage girls for Epstein, was found guilty of child s*x trafficking in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Epstein was found lifeless in his jail cell in 2019 after being arrested on federal charges related to the s*x trafficking of minors.

Email excerpt showing Ghislaine Maxwell offering two playmates, linked to Epstein files mentioning Naomi Campbell.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Comment mentioning Epstein files revealing Naomi Campbell was offered two playmates by Ghislaine Maxwell in a discussion context.

One of Campbell’s friends said the reference to “playmates” likely referred to male, not female, companions, according to The Daily Mail.

Campbell was also pictured with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre at the model’s 31st birthday party, which was held on a boat in the South of France in 2001.

According to Giuffre, who took her own life last year, she flew out for the party with Epstein and Maxwell and was s*xually ab*sed that night by a man introduced to her by the financier.



Naomi Campbell at a crowded event with Epstein files revealing offers involving Ghislaine Maxwell and playmates.

Campbell was pictured with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims



Image credits: LAFARGUE/LENHOF/Getty Images

Text excerpt from Epstein files discussing Victoria Giuffre and referencing revelations involving Naomi Campbell and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Campbell invited Epstein to three parties, including one in St. Tropez in 2004, a Fashion for Relief party in 2010, and an event hosted by Dolce & Gabbana in Paris in that same year, the documents show.

After Epstein served 13 months in jail from June 2008 to July 2009, he was placed on probation under house arrest for a further year. The model reportedly attended a dinner at Epstein’s New York home four months after his release.

An email from the party organizer, publicist Peggy Siegal, notes that Campbell and her boyfriend are “coming for dinner at 9.” The dinner was also attended by the former Prince Andrew.

Epstein files reveal Naomi Campbell offered two playmates by Ghislaine Maxwell, shown sitting in a dark polo shirt.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Comment screenshot discussing Naomi Campbell in Epstein files revealing Ghislaine Maxwell offered two playmates to her.

The 55-year-old model reportedly signed off her emails to the financier with “Love & Light.”

In 2016, she reportedly asked to use Epstein’s private plane. “Naomi is following up on using the plane…she said she spoke to you about this and hopes you can call her soon …she needs to know,” wrote one of Epstein’s employees.

“Naomi has called back twice now saying she doesn’t have any back up plan as she really thought from you this would work,” another message read.



Naomi Campbell attending an event in a black dress alongside a man in a black suit, Epstein files reveal involving Ghislaine Maxwell.

She and her then-boyfriend, Vladislav Doronin, invited Epstein to travel with them to Egypt in 2010



Image credits: Ron Galella/Getty Images

A few days later, the employee wrote to Campbell, “I hope all worked out the other day. Jeffrey wanted me to let you know he will be in New York tomorrow Wed Jan 27th and Thu Jan 28th…might you be around?”

In her testimony, an alleged Epstein victim, whose name has been redacted, said Campbell was present when she met the criminal at a party at his New York mansion.

Another woman alleged that Epstein told her he could get her work with Victoria’s Secret because “he knew Naomi Campbell.”



Email excerpt mentioning Naomi Campbell and Vladimir related to Epstein files revealing offers from Ghislaine Maxwell including two playmates.

Image credits: Department of Justice

Comment discussing Naomi Campbell wanting to go underground amid Epstein files revealing Ghislaine Maxwell’s involvement.

Maxwell said Epstein and Campbell were “friends” in an interview she gave before being sentenced to prison.

“I believe she may have gone to the island and she may have gone to see his house in New York …They were friends. Her friendship with Mr. Epstein was independent of me,” the jailed socialite claimed.

Campbell, who was reportedly introduced to Epstein by her former fiancé, Flavio Briatore, has consistently denied knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

In 2019, after the child predator took his own life in his jail cell, the model posted a video in which she said, “What he’s done is indefensible. When I heard what he had done, it sickened me to my stomach, just like everybody else.”



Naomi Campbell posing with a group of people at an event, related to Epstein files and Ghislaine Maxwell offer.

Campbell has denied any wrongdoing, stating that she was unaware of Epstein’s crimes when she socialized with him



Image credits: Thos Robinson/Getty Images



Campbell said she had her “fair share of s*xual predators” and that she was thankful that she had “good people around who protected” her.

“I stand with the victims. They’re scarred for life,” she added.

She also insisted to The Guardian that socializing with Epstein and being pictured with him does not mean that she knew of his illegal activities.

“I’ve met thousands of people at events and been photographed with them – there are pictures of me with everyone,” she stated.

“Are you going to single me out, when there are hundreds of people pictured with the same people, who you don’t care to mention? Do me a f***ing favour. I won’t sit there and roll over and take that s**t.”

Campbell has been convicted of a*sault on four occasions between 1998 and 2009, including the a*sault of two employees, a personal assistant and a housekeeper, during arguments.



