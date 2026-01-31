Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Disturbing Images Of Prince Andrew And Emails To Epstein Spark Outrage
Prince Andrew crouching over a person lying face down on a tiled floor in a casual indoor setting.
Other

New Disturbing Images Of Prince Andrew And Emails To Epstein Spark Outrage

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
8

31

8

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents has once again pulled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor under intense scrutiny.

On January 30, the U.S. Department of Justice released new documents that included unsettling photographs showing the disgraced royal kneeling over an unidentified woman on the floor, alongside email exchanges with Epstein.

Highlights
  • Newly released DOJ files contained photographs showing Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman.
  • Email exchange from 2010 revealed Andrew inviting Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace.
  • Documents detailed Epstein arranging a meeting between the Prince and a 26-year-old Russian woman.
  • The release followed Andrew's recent eviction from Royal Lodge and rumors of a permanent move to Bahrain as the monarchy continues to distance itself.

The photos and emails form part of a massive disclosure totaling more than three million pages and roughly 180,000 images tied to Epstein and his associates.

While the documents do not allege new crimes, their content has reignited public outrage and raised fresh questions about Andrew’s past claims that he severed ties with Epstein years earlier.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    New pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to kneeling over an unidentified woman revealed in a new Epstein-related batch

    Prince Andrew in a formal black suit and tie, surrounded by people, amid controversy over emails to Epstein.

    Prince Andrew in a formal black suit and tie, surrounded by people, amid controversy over emails to Epstein.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among the most disturbing materials in the document dump was a series of undated photographs that appear to show Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman lying flat on a striped carpet.

    In two images, he is seen touching her stomach, while another shows him staring directly into the camera.

    The woman’s face is fully redacted, and a third individual’s legs can be seen in the background, resting casually on furniture.

    Prince Andrew with two individuals at a formal event, highlighting new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein outrage.

    Prince Andrew with two individuals at a formal event, highlighting new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein outrage.

    Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

    Twitter user Gulmohar demands Prince Andrew face jail amid new disturbing images and emails involving Epstein controversy.

    Twitter user Gulmohar demands Prince Andrew face jail amid new disturbing images and emails involving Epstein controversy.

    Image credits: Bekaarbaate

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Prince Andrew and Epstein emails controversy with criticism of the Royal house.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Prince Andrew and Epstein emails controversy with criticism of the Royal house.

    Image credits: XFactor079

    Outlets, including Sky News and the BBC, confirmed that no additional context was supplied with the photographs.

    As soon as the images went online, social media users shared their reactions quickly.

    “He can’t lie his way out of this one,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Bet he’s sweating now.”

    The revelations also comprehended an email from 2020 from Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell that stated Andrew “tortured” a young girl before “forcing” another individual to carry out her m*rder.

    Beyond the images, the dump also included an email exchange where Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010

    Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein smiling and socializing with two women at a dimly lit event.

    Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein smiling and socializing with two women at a dimly lit event.

    Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    New disturbing images of Prince Andrew walking with Jeffrey Epstein alongside alleged email evidence spark outrage.

    New disturbing images of Prince Andrew walking with Jeffrey Epstein alongside alleged email evidence spark outrage.

    Image credits: BROKENBRITAIN0

    The DOJ files also contained email exchanges between Andrew and Epstein from 2010.

    In one message, Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace, writing that he would be free in the late afternoon.

    “Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomever, and I’ll be here free from 1600ish to 2000.” 

    Prince Andrew with family outdoors, new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein causing public outrage.

    Prince Andrew with family outdoors, new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein causing public outrage.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Prince Andrew and the Royal Family amid new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Prince Andrew and the Royal Family amid new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein controversy.

    Image credits: BF3960265415420

    Email screenshots referencing Prince Andrew and Epstein spark outrage with new disturbing images and allegations revealed.

    Email screenshots referencing Prince Andrew and Epstein spark outrage with new disturbing images and allegations revealed.

    Image credits: TheMaineWonk

    Epstein responded, “See you at 4.”

    Another exchange revealed Epstein arranging a potential dinner meeting between Andrew and a 26-year-old Russian woman, whom he described as “clever, beautiful, and trustworthy.”

    Andrew followed up by asking what Epstein had told her about him and whether she had been given his personal email address.

    Prince Andrew leaning over a person lying on the floor, related to new disturbing images and emails controversy.

    Prince Andrew leaning over a person lying on the floor, related to new disturbing images and emails controversy.

    Image credits: DOJ

    The emails were dated just weeks after Epstein was released from house arrest and two years after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

    Although the messages do not explicitly reference illegal activity, their tone prompted sharp criticism online.

    “And this is a surprise, how?” one commenter asked.

    Disturbing images related to Prince Andrew show a man lying on the floor with another person leaning over him indoors.

    Disturbing images related to Prince Andrew show a man lying on the floor with another person leaning over him indoors.

    Image credits: DOJ

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Image credits: Jedger007

    Another user claimed, “The royals were obviously fully aware of the contents of the files and cut him dry before more came out,” referencing his removal from royal duties, military ranks, and imperial patronages in October 2025.

    As reported by Bored Panda, he was evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge, owned by the Crown Estate, on January 25. The younger son of the late Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly planning a move to Bahrain.

    The new revelations added to years of constant scrutiny over Andrew’s relationship with Epstein

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing new images of Prince Andrew and emails related to Epstein sparking outrage.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing new images of Prince Andrew and emails related to Epstein sparking outrage.

    Image credits: constant1ne_sol

    Disturbing image linked to Prince Andrew and controversial emails to Epstein causing public outrage.

    Disturbing image linked to Prince Andrew and controversial emails to Epstein causing public outrage.

    Image credits: DOJ

    Andrew’s name has appeared repeatedly throughout the million-page release, alongside earlier images showing him sprawled across women’s laps and correspondence involving Maxwell.

    Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing and has insisted that he cut off contact with Epstein years before the financier’s passing in 2019.

    However, the resurfacing of friendly, informal exchanges, particularly those involving private meetings and introductions, has further undermined those claims in the eyes of critics.

    Prince Andrew and a woman standing outdoors in formal attire, linked to disturbing images and emails controversy.

    Prince Andrew and a woman standing outdoors in formal attire, linked to disturbing images and emails controversy.

    Image credits: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

    Furthermore, the former royal has faced allegations for years from Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of s*xually assaulting her when she was 17.

    Again, Andrew has denied the allegations but reached a multimillion-pound settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability. She passed away in April 2025 by su*cide.

    While authorities have stressed that the newly released documents do not prove criminal conduct, the release of these disturbing photographs has dealt another blow to his credibility.

    “No crown, title, or fortune should outrank accountability,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Image credits: ChatDMCTide

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails related to Epstein, sparking outrage.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails related to Epstein, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: txgermanbre

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing the rich in a discussion related to Prince Andrew and Epstein emails outrage.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing the rich in a discussion related to Prince Andrew and Epstein emails outrage.

    Image credits: JoeyS54018

    Tweet from AMOO JACOB expressing that no crown or title should outrank accountability amid Prince Andrew and Epstein emails outrage.

    Tweet from AMOO JACOB expressing that no crown or title should outrank accountability amid Prince Andrew and Epstein emails outrage.

    Image credits: youngblesstmoni

    Tweet by Mussarat Zia discussing the need for extra coverage on Epstein files amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew.

    Tweet by Mussarat Zia discussing the need for extra coverage on Epstein files amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew.

    Image credits: mussarat_zia

    Alt text: Social media post discussing new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking public outrage.

    Alt text: Social media post discussing new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking public outrage.

    Image credits: Odelora_

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Image credits: PicassoMediaTv

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein causing outrage.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein causing outrage.

    Image credits: PervyHerby1

    Social media post sparking outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Social media post sparking outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Image credits: Hutch_Online

    Tweet from user XraypcVO calling to lock up the royal family amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and Epstein emails.

    Tweet from user XraypcVO calling to lock up the royal family amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and Epstein emails.

    Image credits: XrayPC

    Tweet expressing outrage in response to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Tweet expressing outrage in response to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

    Image credits: phreeamerican

    Tweet expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails involving Epstein reveals shocking depravity.

    Tweet expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails involving Epstein reveals shocking depravity.

    Image credits: spongeblogx

    Screenshot of a tweet demanding arrest amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking outrage.

    Screenshot of a tweet demanding arrest amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking outrage.

    Image credits: glacierptrading

    Tweet from user yourweb3guy replying to Daily Mail with text monster in human form on a social media platform.

    Tweet from user yourweb3guy replying to Daily Mail with text monster in human form on a social media platform.

    Image credits: beggarboyy

    Tweet by Amarachukwu responding to DailyMail about new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking outrage.

    Tweet by Amarachukwu responding to DailyMail about new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking outrage.

    Image credits: Daccgeneral

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    31

    8

    31

    8

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Starting to think that copies are out and are being used to blackmail people. Just how else can so much s**t be happening?

    2
    2points
    reply
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rich and powerful @ssholes have always been a law upon themselves... I will be most surprised if any of the people involved in this "scandal" will ever face justice (and by that I mean that their punishment will match the crimes they committed).

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting that there are so many pix of Trump and Melania with Epstein but no MAGAts seem upset about that.

    2
    2points
    reply
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know, right?

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Starting to think that copies are out and are being used to blackmail people. Just how else can so much s**t be happening?

    2
    2points
    reply
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rich and powerful @ssholes have always been a law upon themselves... I will be most surprised if any of the people involved in this "scandal" will ever face justice (and by that I mean that their punishment will match the crimes they committed).

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting that there are so many pix of Trump and Melania with Epstein but no MAGAts seem upset about that.

    2
    2points
    reply
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know, right?

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT