New Disturbing Images Of Prince Andrew And Emails To Epstein Spark Outrage
The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents has once again pulled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor under intense scrutiny.
On January 30, the U.S. Department of Justice released new documents that included unsettling photographs showing the disgraced royal kneeling over an unidentified woman on the floor, alongside email exchanges with Epstein.
- Newly released DOJ files contained photographs showing Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman.
- Email exchange from 2010 revealed Andrew inviting Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace.
- Documents detailed Epstein arranging a meeting between the Prince and a 26-year-old Russian woman.
- The release followed Andrew's recent eviction from Royal Lodge and rumors of a permanent move to Bahrain as the monarchy continues to distance itself.
The photos and emails form part of a massive disclosure totaling more than three million pages and roughly 180,000 images tied to Epstein and his associates.
While the documents do not allege new crimes, their content has reignited public outrage and raised fresh questions about Andrew’s past claims that he severed ties with Epstein years earlier.
New pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to kneeling over an unidentified woman revealed in a new Epstein-related batch
Among the most disturbing materials in the document dump was a series of undated photographs that appear to show Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman lying flat on a striped carpet.
In two images, he is seen touching her stomach, while another shows him staring directly into the camera.
The woman’s face is fully redacted, and a third individual’s legs can be seen in the background, resting casually on furniture.
Outlets, including Sky News and the BBC, confirmed that no additional context was supplied with the photographs.
As soon as the images went online, social media users shared their reactions quickly.
“He can’t lie his way out of this one,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Bet he’s sweating now.”
The revelations also comprehended an email from 2020 from Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell that stated Andrew “tortured” a young girl before “forcing” another individual to carry out her m*rder.
Beyond the images, the dump also included an email exchange where Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010
The DOJ files also contained email exchanges between Andrew and Epstein from 2010.
In one message, Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace, writing that he would be free in the late afternoon.
“Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomever, and I’ll be here free from 1600ish to 2000.”
Epstein responded, “See you at 4.”
Another exchange revealed Epstein arranging a potential dinner meeting between Andrew and a 26-year-old Russian woman, whom he described as “clever, beautiful, and trustworthy.”
Andrew followed up by asking what Epstein had told her about him and whether she had been given his personal email address.
The emails were dated just weeks after Epstein was released from house arrest and two years after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.
Although the messages do not explicitly reference illegal activity, their tone prompted sharp criticism online.
“And this is a surprise, how?” one commenter asked.
Another user claimed, “The royals were obviously fully aware of the contents of the files and cut him dry before more came out,” referencing his removal from royal duties, military ranks, and imperial patronages in October 2025.
As reported by Bored Panda, he was evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge, owned by the Crown Estate, on January 25. The younger son of the late Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly planning a move to Bahrain.
The new revelations added to years of constant scrutiny over Andrew’s relationship with Epstein
Andrew’s name has appeared repeatedly throughout the million-page release, alongside earlier images showing him sprawled across women’s laps and correspondence involving Maxwell.
Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing and has insisted that he cut off contact with Epstein years before the financier’s passing in 2019.
However, the resurfacing of friendly, informal exchanges, particularly those involving private meetings and introductions, has further undermined those claims in the eyes of critics.
Furthermore, the former royal has faced allegations for years from Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of s*xually assaulting her when she was 17.
Again, Andrew has denied the allegations but reached a multimillion-pound settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability. She passed away in April 2025 by su*cide.
While authorities have stressed that the newly released documents do not prove criminal conduct, the release of these disturbing photographs has dealt another blow to his credibility.
“No crown, title, or fortune should outrank accountability,” wrote one netizen
Starting to think that copies are out and are being used to blackmail people. Just how else can so much s**t be happening?
Rich and powerful @ssholes have always been a law upon themselves... I will be most surprised if any of the people involved in this "scandal" will ever face justice (and by that I mean that their punishment will match the crimes they committed).
Interesting that there are so many pix of Trump and Melania with Epstein but no MAGAts seem upset about that.
