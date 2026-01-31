New Disturbing Images Of Prince Andrew And Emails To Epstein Spark Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents has once again pulled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor under intense scrutiny.

On January 30, the U.S. Department of Justice released new documents that included unsettling photographs showing the disgraced royal kneeling over an unidentified woman on the floor, alongside email exchanges with Epstein.

Highlights Newly released DOJ files contained photographs showing Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman.

Email exchange from 2010 revealed Andrew inviting Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace.

Documents detailed Epstein arranging a meeting between the Prince and a 26-year-old Russian woman.

The release followed Andrew's recent eviction from Royal Lodge and rumors of a permanent move to Bahrain as the monarchy continues to distance itself.

The photos and emails form part of a massive disclosure totaling more than three million pages and roughly 180,000 images tied to Epstein and his associates.

While the documents do not allege new crimes, their content has reignited public outrage and raised fresh questions about Andrew’s past claims that he severed ties with Epstein years earlier.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

New pictures of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to kneeling over an unidentified woman revealed in a new Epstein-related batch

Prince Andrew in a formal black suit and tie, surrounded by people, amid controversy over emails to Epstein.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the most disturbing materials in the document dump was a series of undated photographs that appear to show Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman lying flat on a striped carpet.

In two images, he is seen touching her stomach, while another shows him staring directly into the camera.

The woman’s face is fully redacted, and a third individual’s legs can be seen in the background, resting casually on furniture.

Prince Andrew with two individuals at a formal event, highlighting new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein outrage.

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Twitter user Gulmohar demands Prince Andrew face jail amid new disturbing images and emails involving Epstein controversy.

Image credits: Bekaarbaate

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Prince Andrew and Epstein emails controversy with criticism of the Royal house.

Image credits: XFactor079

Outlets, including Sky News and the BBC, confirmed that no additional context was supplied with the photographs.

As soon as the images went online, social media users shared their reactions quickly.

“He can’t lie his way out of this one,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Bet he’s sweating now.”

The revelations also comprehended an email from 2020 from Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell that stated Andrew “tortured” a young girl before “forcing” another individual to carry out her m*rder.

Beyond the images, the dump also included an email exchange where Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein smiling and socializing with two women at a dimly lit event.

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

New disturbing images of Prince Andrew walking with Jeffrey Epstein alongside alleged email evidence spark outrage.

Image credits: BROKENBRITAIN0

The DOJ files also contained email exchanges between Andrew and Epstein from 2010.

In one message, Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace, writing that he would be free in the late afternoon.

“Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomever, and I’ll be here free from 1600ish to 2000.”

Prince Andrew with family outdoors, new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein causing public outrage.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Prince Andrew and the Royal Family amid new disturbing images and emails related to Epstein controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BF3960265415420

Email screenshots referencing Prince Andrew and Epstein spark outrage with new disturbing images and allegations revealed.

Image credits: TheMaineWonk

Epstein responded, “See you at 4.”

Another exchange revealed Epstein arranging a potential dinner meeting between Andrew and a 26-year-old Russian woman, whom he described as “clever, beautiful, and trustworthy.”

Andrew followed up by asking what Epstein had told her about him and whether she had been given his personal email address.

Prince Andrew leaning over a person lying on the floor, related to new disturbing images and emails controversy.

Image credits: DOJ

The emails were dated just weeks after Epstein was released from house arrest and two years after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

Although the messages do not explicitly reference illegal activity, their tone prompted sharp criticism online.

“And this is a surprise, how?” one commenter asked.

Disturbing images related to Prince Andrew show a man lying on the floor with another person leaning over him indoors.

Image credits: DOJ

Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

Image credits: Jedger007

Another user claimed, “The royals were obviously fully aware of the contents of the files and cut him dry before more came out,” referencing his removal from royal duties, military ranks, and imperial patronages in October 2025.

As reported by Bored Panda, he was evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge, owned by the Crown Estate, on January 25. The younger son of the late Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly planning a move to Bahrain.

The new revelations added to years of constant scrutiny over Andrew’s relationship with Epstein

Screenshot of a tweet discussing disturbing new images of Prince Andrew and emails related to Epstein sparking outrage.

Image credits: constant1ne_sol

Disturbing image linked to Prince Andrew and controversial emails to Epstein causing public outrage.

Image credits: DOJ

Andrew’s name has appeared repeatedly throughout the million-page release, alongside earlier images showing him sprawled across women’s laps and correspondence involving Maxwell.

Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing and has insisted that he cut off contact with Epstein years before the financier’s passing in 2019.

However, the resurfacing of friendly, informal exchanges, particularly those involving private meetings and introductions, has further undermined those claims in the eyes of critics.

Prince Andrew and a woman standing outdoors in formal attire, linked to disturbing images and emails controversy.

Image credits: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Furthermore, the former royal has faced allegations for years from Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of s*xually assaulting her when she was 17.

Again, Andrew has denied the allegations but reached a multimillion-pound settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability. She passed away in April 2025 by su*cide.

While authorities have stressed that the newly released documents do not prove criminal conduct, the release of these disturbing photographs has dealt another blow to his credibility.

“No crown, title, or fortune should outrank accountability,” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of a social media post expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

Image credits: ChatDMCTide

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails related to Epstein, sparking outrage.

Image credits: txgermanbre

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing the rich in a discussion related to Prince Andrew and Epstein emails outrage.

Image credits: JoeyS54018

Tweet from AMOO JACOB expressing that no crown or title should outrank accountability amid Prince Andrew and Epstein emails outrage.

Image credits: youngblesstmoni

Tweet by Mussarat Zia discussing the need for extra coverage on Epstein files amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew.

Image credits: mussarat_zia

Alt text: Social media post discussing new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking public outrage.

Image credits: Odelora_

Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

Image credits: PicassoMediaTv

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein causing outrage.

Image credits: PervyHerby1

Social media post sparking outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

Image credits: Hutch_Online

Tweet from user XraypcVO calling to lock up the royal family amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and Epstein emails.

Image credits: XrayPC

Tweet expressing outrage in response to new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein.

Image credits: phreeamerican

Tweet expressing outrage over new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails involving Epstein reveals shocking depravity.

Image credits: spongeblogx

Screenshot of a tweet demanding arrest amid new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking outrage.

Image credits: glacierptrading

Tweet from user yourweb3guy replying to Daily Mail with text monster in human form on a social media platform.

Image credits: beggarboyy

Tweet by Amarachukwu responding to DailyMail about new disturbing images of Prince Andrew and emails to Epstein sparking outrage.

Image credits: Daccgeneral