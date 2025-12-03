Eerie New Images From Epstein’s Private Island Home Reveal What’s Inside

Newly released photos and video footage from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private island home reveal what House Democrats are calling a “disturbing look” into the life and inner world of the disgraced financier and convicted offender.
The images were released by the House Oversight Committee following a subpoena to the US Virgin Islands Department of Justice.
- A new set of photos and video show a never before seen look into Jeffrey Epstein’s island mansion.
- The rooms contained strange details, such as masks fashioned after older people, and a chalkboard full of cryptic words.
- President Trump’s deadline for the release of the Epstein files expires on December 19.
They offer an eerie, close-up view of the bedrooms, spa rooms, and offices of Little St. James, the 90-acre island where multiple victims say Epstein trafficked underage girls. The property had been sealed off for years.
“This is what nightmares are made of,” a viewer wrote.
New footage from inside Epstein’s island home shock viewers with bizarre and unsettling rooms
Image credits: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Among the most unsettling photos is one of a chalkboard covered in strange words such as “power,” “deception,” “mirror in face,” “truth,” and “time.” Some words are redacted, while others are connected by lines, suggesting a kind of mind map or some sort of coded manifesto.
Elsewhere, the rooms appear frozen in time, otherwise normal save for inexplicable and bizarre details.
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
For instance, one image shows what looks like a dentist’s chair in a small, sterile room with theatrical masks in the shape of older men hanging from the wall.
Another shows a neatly made four-poster bed, with toiletries still stocked in the adjoining bathroom. A video walkthrough reveals a swimming pool tucked behind manicured hedges and blue-roofed villas.
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
There is also a photo of a landline phone with speed-dial buttons labeled with redacted names and phrases like “NY Office,” “Darren Off,” and “Darren Cell.”
An image shows a “No Trespassing” sign, and another a massage bed.
“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.
“We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”
Prosecutors said Epstein strategically chose the island for its ability to deny victims any form of outside help
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
Little St. James and its larger sister island, Great St. James, were privately owned by Epstein for more than 25 years. Both islands are located southwest of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands and have long been at the center of allegations of trafficking.
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
According to the territory’s former Attorney General, Denise George, Epstein used the islands to hide his criminal activity. She told CBS News that airport staff reported seeing Epstein land with girls who, in her words, appeared to be preteens.
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
“Remember, he owns a whole island,” George said. “So it wasn’t a situation where a child or a young woman would be able to just break away and run down the street to the nearest police station.”
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
An alleged victim described being held captive on the island with a firearm strapped to Epstein’s bedpost. “The only means of getting off the island was either helicopter or boat,” she said.
In 2022, the property was put up for sale. A lawyer for the Epstein estate confirmed that part of the proceeds would go toward settling victim lawsuits.
The timing of the release comes as public pressure mounts on the federal government to publish the Epstein files
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
President Donald Trump signed a bill on November 19 giving the Justice Department 30 days to declassify and release the remaining Epstein files “in a searchable and downloadable format.”
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
While the President previously dismissed the push for full disclosure as a Democrat-led “hoax,” he later changed his stance, saying, “We have nothing to hide,” and encouraging Republicans to support the release. That deadline expires two weeks from now, on December 19.
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
However, the law includes multiple exceptions, chief among them the Justice Department’s ability to delay publication if the files could interfere with an ongoing federal investigation or redact anything that could violate victims’ privacy.
For now, Democrats said they will continue to apply pressure.
“It’s time for President Trump to release all the files, now,” Rep. Robert Garcia said in his statement. “We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors.”
The photos also come as Epstein’s former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, prepares to file a legal petition from prison
Image credits: House Oversight Democrats
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer said the 63-year-old plans to submit a habeas petition challenging the legality of her detention. She claimed that the public release of Epstein-related materials, especially those involving untested allegations, would unfairly prejudice a potential retrial.
“Releasing the grand jury materials from her case… would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial,” her filing reads.
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for her role in luring underage girls into Epstein’s orbit. She was arrested in mid-2020, one year after Epstein allegedly sustained fatal wounds in his Manhattan jail cell.
Despite the photo drop’s impact, experts say it’s not the bombshell many were expecting.
“There does not appear to be anything politically explosive,” noted BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher. “If nothing else, this stirs the political pot and hints at revelations to come.”
Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons
In a parallel development, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is now demanding an update from US Attorney General Pam Bondi on the Epstein Files Disclosure Act.
The lawmakers requested a briefing no later than December 5 to discuss the full contents of the newly obtained materials.
INSIDE Epstein’s Island — NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN footage
Oversight Dems behind closed doors with ‘HARROWING’ look
Nothing too out of place so far https://t.co/Eo6Rjq9SuVpic.twitter.com/dh0c8XTqfw
— RT (@RT_com) December 3, 2025
For now, what the images offer is a glimpse behind the heavily guarded gates of Epstein’s Caribbean lair, and the bizarre rooms inside of which many girls were allegedly taken advantage of and harmed.
“Creepy.” Netizens were disturbed by the images
“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Trump-6930...d6984b.jpg
