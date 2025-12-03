Eerie New Images From Epstein’s Private Island Home Reveal What’s Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly released photos and video footage from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private island home reveal what House Democrats are calling a “disturbing look” into the life and inner world of the disgraced financier and convicted offender.

The images were released by the House Oversight Committee following a subpoena to the US Virgin Islands Department of Justice.

Highlights A new set of photos and video show a never before seen look into Jeffrey Epstein’s island mansion.

The rooms contained strange details, such as masks fashioned after older people, and a chalkboard full of cryptic words.

President Trump’s deadline for the release of the Epstein files expires on December 19.

They offer an eerie, close-up view of the bedrooms, spa rooms, and offices of Little St. James, the 90-acre island where multiple victims say Epstein trafficked underage girls. The property had been sealed off for years.

“This is what nightmares are made of,” a viewer wrote.

New footage from inside Epstein’s island home shock viewers with bizarre and unsettling rooms

Eerie new images revealing the inside of Epstein’s private island home show a man in casual attire indoors.

Image credits: Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Among the most unsettling photos is one of a chalkboard covered in strange words such as “power,” “deception,” “mirror in face,” “truth,” and “time.” Some words are redacted, while others are connected by lines, suggesting a kind of mind map or some sort of coded manifesto.

Elsewhere, the rooms appear frozen in time, otherwise normal save for inexplicable and bizarre details.

Eerie new images from Epstein’s private island home showing a dimly lit study with patterned armchairs and bookshelves.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

For instance, one image shows what looks like a dentist’s chair in a small, sterile room with theatrical masks in the shape of older men hanging from the wall.

Another shows a neatly made four-poster bed, with toiletries still stocked in the adjoining bathroom. A video walkthrough reveals a swimming pool tucked behind manicured hedges and blue-roofed villas.

Eerie new images from Epstein’s private island show a blackboard with cryptic writings and sculptures inside the home.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

There is also a photo of a landline phone with speed-dial buttons labeled with redacted names and phrases like “NY Office,” “Darren Off,” and “Darren Cell.”

An image shows a “No Trespassing” sign, and another a massage bed.

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.

“We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

Prosecutors said Epstein strategically chose the island for its ability to deny victims any form of outside help

Landline phone with multiple labeled buttons inside Epstein’s private island home, showing eerie new images of the interior.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

Little St. James and its larger sister island, Great St. James, were privately owned by Epstein for more than 25 years. Both islands are located southwest of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands and have long been at the center of allegations of trafficking.

Eerie new images from Epstein’s private island home showing stone buildings with blue roofs and tall palm trees outside

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

According to the territory’s former Attorney General, Denise George, Epstein used the islands to hide his criminal activity. She told CBS News that airport staff reported seeing Epstein land with girls who, in her words, appeared to be preteens.

Spacious bathroom inside Epstein’s private island home featuring wicker chairs, twin sinks, and a large bathtub.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

“Remember, he owns a whole island,” George said. “So it wasn’t a situation where a child or a young woman would be able to just break away and run down the street to the nearest police station.”

Dental chair and eerie face masks on walls in Epstein’s private island home, revealing unsettling interior details.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

An alleged victim described being held captive on the island with a firearm strapped to Epstein’s bedpost. “The only means of getting off the island was either helicopter or boat,” she said.

In 2022, the property was put up for sale. A lawyer for the Epstein estate confirmed that part of the proceeds would go toward settling victim lawsuits.

The timing of the release comes as public pressure mounts on the federal government to publish the Epstein files

Eerie new images from Epstein’s private island home showing a bright bedroom with white canopy bed and patterned rug.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

President Donald Trump signed a bill on November 19 giving the Justice Department 30 days to declassify and release the remaining Epstein files “in a searchable and downloadable format.”

Sterile tiled bathroom inside Epstein’s private island home with shower and stacked pillows and storage containers.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

While the President previously dismissed the push for full disclosure as a Democrat-led “hoax,” he later changed his stance, saying, “We have nothing to hide,” and encouraging Republicans to support the release. That deadline expires two weeks from now, on December 19.

No trespassing sign on sandy ground near large rock at Epstein’s private island home, eerie restricted area view.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

However, the law includes multiple exceptions, chief among them the Justice Department’s ability to delay publication if the files could interfere with an ongoing federal investigation or redact anything that could violate victims’ privacy.

For now, Democrats said they will continue to apply pressure.

“It’s time for President Trump to release all the files, now,” Rep. Robert Garcia said in his statement. “We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors.”

The photos also come as Epstein’s former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, prepares to file a legal petition from prison

Spacious bedroom inside Epstein’s private island home with a large bed, desk, and soft, dim lighting at night.

Image credits: House Oversight Democrats

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer said the 63-year-old plans to submit a habeas petition challenging the legality of her detention. She claimed that the public release of Epstein-related materials, especially those involving untested allegations, would unfairly prejudice a potential retrial.

“Releasing the grand jury materials from her case… would create undue prejudice so severe that it would foreclose the possibility of a fair retrial,” her filing reads.

Former President signing documents in an official setting with two men standing nearby, symbolizing Epstein’s private island home reveal.

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for her role in luring underage girls into Epstein’s orbit. She was arrested in mid-2020, one year after Epstein allegedly sustained fatal wounds in his Manhattan jail cell.

Despite the photo drop’s impact, experts say it’s not the bombshell many were expecting.

“There does not appear to be anything politically explosive,” noted BBC correspondent Anthony Zurcher. “If nothing else, this stirs the political pot and hints at revelations to come.”

Woman with shoulder-length dark hair in front of a gray cinder block wall, relating to eerie new images of Epstein’s private island.

Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons

In a parallel development, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is now demanding an update from US Attorney General Pam Bondi on the Epstein Files Disclosure Act.

The lawmakers requested a briefing no later than December 5 to discuss the full contents of the newly obtained materials.

INSIDE Epstein's Island — NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN footage Oversight Dems behind closed doors with 'HARROWING' look

For now, what the images offer is a glimpse behind the heavily guarded gates of Epstein’s Caribbean lair, and the bizarre rooms inside of which many girls were allegedly taken advantage of and harmed.

“Creepy.” Netizens were disturbed by the images

