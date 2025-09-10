Here Is Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, A Collection Of Suggestive Photos And More

ADVERTISEMENT

For Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell compiled a book featuring a collection of suggestive photos, drawings, and messages that offered a glimpse into the convicted s*x offender’s elite social circle.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the book in July.

Last month, the US House oversight committee subpoenaed the birthday book, created in 2003, along with other documents from Epstein’s estate, including bank records, as part of its investigation into the handling of Epstein’s case

A US congressional panel has released a book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday

Image credits: Rick Friedman / Getty Images

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

The committee published the entire 238-page scrapbook on Monday (September 8). Its contents were split into sections based on the relationship each person had with Epstein, from family and friends to “girlfriends,” which appears to include messages from former employees who became his s*xual partners.

The disgraced financier took his own life in prison while awaiting trial on s*x-trafficking charges in 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child s*x trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein in 2021. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Scroll down to see some entries from Epstein’s “birthday files.”



Donald Trump

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

The book includes a letter Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein, accompanied by a sketch of a woman’s torso.

The sketch is signed “Donald” beneath the pelvis and features a conversation between Trump and Epstein. One message quotes the US President saying, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” and wishing that “every day be another wonderful secret.”

The White House has denied the authenticity of the birthday note.



Ghislaine Maxwell

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

Another entry shows Epstein and Maxwell together in a pool.

The 63-year-old British socialite had a romantic relationship with Epstein for several years in the 1990s and remained closely associated with him for more than 25 years until 2019.

“What a great country!”

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

One page features a drawing of the financier handing balloons and a lollipop to young girls in 1983. Two decades later, in 2003, the drawing depicts Epstein relaxing on a lounge chair while being massaged by topless women, one of whom has “JE” tattooed on her bottom.

“What a great country!” reads the caption at the bottom.



Bill Clinton

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

Bill Clinton is listed in the “friends” section. A message seemingly written by the former president references Epstein’s “childlike curiosity” and his “drive to make a difference.”

“It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing… and also to have your childlike curiosity,” the note reads.

The politician previously admitted to traveling on Epstein’s jet but denied ever visiting his homes and having knowledge of his crimes, claiming he stopped contacting the financier a decade before his arrest.



George W. Bush

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

A page shows an image of George W. Bush, who was the US president at the time.

The photo appears to have been included without any accompanying message.



An unnamed assistant

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

An unnamed woman in the “assistant” section thanked Epstein for radically changing her life.

She mentions that she went from a “divorcee working as a hostess in a hotel restaurant” to traveling around the world, sitting on the “Queen of England’s throne,” and meeting celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross.

“Early talents with money + women”

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

A photo from the book shows Epstein holding a check for $22,500 with a ‘Trump’ signature on it, though it does not resemble Trump’s signature.

Writing below the image says that the financier showed “early talents with money + women” and had sold a “fully depreciated [redacted] to Donald Trump.”

Women in bikinis

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

An additional page is filled with photos of women in bikinis taken in various locations.



“Waiting for my foot massage”

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

“Waiting for my foot massage,” reads the caption of an image of Epstein reading in a jacuzzi.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, said she met the financier and his co-conspirator while working as a spa attendant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Afterward, Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse.

In 2019, she told the BBC that she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” to Epstein’s friends.

Another suggestive message

Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

“Are you sure this will make my ‘winkie’ grow?” reads another caption of a picture of Epstein buying spices.

