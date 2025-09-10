Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Here Is Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, A Collection Of Suggestive Photos And More
Jeffrey Epstein and a woman in a swimming pool, part of a suggestive photo collection from his 50th birthday book.
Crime, Society

Here Is Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, A Collection Of Suggestive Photos And More

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

For Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell compiled a book featuring a collection of suggestive photos, drawings, and messages that offered a glimpse into the convicted s*x offender’s elite social circle.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the existence of the book in July.

Last month, the US House oversight committee subpoenaed the birthday book, created in 2003, along with other documents from Epstein’s estate, including bank records, as part of its investigation into the handling of Epstein’s case

Highlights
  • Ghislaine Maxwell compiled a suggestive 238-page scrapbook for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003, revealing his elite social circle.
  • The US House oversight committee subpoenaed and published the scrapbook.
  • Entries feature messages from high-profile figures like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton and photos bikini-clad women.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    A US congressional panel has released a book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday

    Jeffrey Epstein smiling in a light blue shirt standing in front of a blackboard with scientific equations and diagrams.

    Image credits: Rick Friedman / Getty Images

    Close-up of a vintage book spine titled The First Fifty Years, related to Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book photos.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The committee published the entire 238-page scrapbook on Monday (September 8). Its contents were split into sections based on the relationship each person had with Epstein, from family and friends to “girlfriends,” which appears to include messages from former employees who became his s*xual partners.

    The disgraced financier took his own life in prison while awaiting trial on s*x-trafficking charges in 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child s*x trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein in 2021. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

    Scroll down to see some entries from Epstein’s “birthday files.”

    Donald Trump

    Sketch of a female torso with a scripted dialogue inside, part of Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book with suggestive content.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    The book includes a letter Donald Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein, accompanied by a sketch of a woman’s torso. 

    The sketch is signed “Donald” beneath the pelvis and features a conversation between Trump and Epstein. One message quotes the US President saying, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” and wishing that “every day be another wonderful secret.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The White House has denied the authenticity of the birthday note.

    Ghislaine Maxwell

    Jeffrey Epstein in a pool with a woman, part of his 50th birthday book featuring suggestive photos and more.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another entry shows Epstein and Maxwell together in a pool.

    The 63-year-old British socialite had a romantic relationship with Epstein for several years in the 1990s and remained closely associated with him for more than 25 years until 2019.

    “What a great country!”

    Illustrated pages from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book featuring suggestive photos and provocative scenes.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    One page features a drawing of the financier handing balloons and a lollipop to young girls in 1983. Two decades later, in 2003, the drawing depicts Epstein relaxing on a lounge chair while being massaged by topless women, one of whom has “JE” tattooed on her bottom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What a great country!” reads the caption at the bottom.

    Bill Clinton

    Handwritten note from Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday included in birthday book collection.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    Bill Clinton is listed in the “friends” section. A message seemingly written by the former president references Epstein’s “childlike curiosity” and his “drive to make a difference.”

    “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing… and also to have your childlike curiosity,” the note reads.

    The politician previously admitted to traveling on Epstein’s jet but denied ever visiting his homes and having knowledge of his crimes, claiming he stopped contacting the financier a decade before his arrest.

    George W. Bush

    Man in suit with American flag pin and red tie, gesturing with finger, representing Jeffrey Epstein 50th birthday book content.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A page shows an image of George W. Bush, who was the US president at the time.

    The photo appears to have been included without any accompanying message.

    An unnamed assistant

    Black page with white scripted text listing cities visited, famous people met, and experiences had, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    Text page from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book revealing a personal story before meeting Jeffrey.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    An unnamed woman in the “assistant” section thanked Epstein for radically changing her life.

    She mentions that she went from a “divorcee working as a hostess in a hotel restaurant” to traveling around the world, sitting on the “Queen of England’s throne,” and meeting celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Early talents with money + women”

    Group holding oversized check made out to Jeffrey Epstein, featured in Epstein 50th birthday book photos.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    A photo from the book shows Epstein holding a check for $22,500 with a ‘Trump’ signature on it, though it does not resemble Trump’s signature.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Writing below the image says that the financier showed “early talents with money + women” and had sold a “fully depreciated [redacted] to Donald Trump.”

    Women in bikinis

    Collage of suggestive photos partially obscured in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book collection displayed on a wall.

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    An additional page is filled with photos of women in bikinis taken in various locations.

    “Waiting for my foot massage”

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Waiting for my foot massage,” reads the caption of an image of Epstein reading in a jacuzzi.

    Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, said she met the financier and his co-conspirator while working as a spa attendant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Afterward, Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse.

    In 2019, she told the BBC  that she was “passed around like a platter of fruit” to Epstein’s friends.

    Another suggestive message

    Image credits: US committee on oversight and government reform

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Are you sure this will make my ‘winkie’ grow?” reads another caption of a picture of Epstein buying spices.

    “Monsters, all of them,” one person concluded after reading the book entries

    Facebook comment by Christine Conlon expressing disgust related to Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book and suggestive photos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Diane Breitenbach saying Donnie won’t be happy with this, on a social media platform with 83 reactions.

    Here Is Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th Birthday Book, A Collection Of Suggestive Photos And More

    Sean Posey sharing a message in a comment box referencing a wonderful secret, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book discussing suggestive photos and other content.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing signatures related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book with suggestive photos.

    Comment by Mark Stevens saying Monsters, all of them in a social media post discussing Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book.

    Comment by Frank Burghardt on social media, discussing Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book with suggestive photos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Brian Ó Murchú on social media, mentioning a naughty boy named Donnie with 10 likes visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Pam J Knox saying everyone knew, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book and suggestive photos.

    Comment by Laurie Jean asking how many dots people need to connect related to Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book.

    Facebook comment from Jill Margaret expressing dislike of someone's face, related to Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Olga Humphrey discussing connections related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book and suggestive photos.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Linda Mose skeptical about Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book.

    Comment by David Rangel criticizing Donnie, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book and suggestive photos controversy.

    Comment by Francesca Ballabio suggesting Clinton provide a detailed summary of who was involved in Epstein’s 50th birthday book.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Meire Ricarda stating "This is so rotten" with 34 likes on a white background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kathy McPeake discussing timing of Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book and related controversies.

    Comment by Yondela Blaq Milk stating money makes people do things, referencing Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book with suggestive photos.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Barış Demir calling someone the pimpiest pimp of all times.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Melanie Nguyen saying Get me a bucket with a nauseated face emoji in a light blue chat bubble.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ollie Brady, a top fan, stating It's all of em. All of em in a light blue highlighted chat bubble.

    Comment by Carlo Loto describing narcissism and sexual perversion as extreme traits related to Jeffrey Epstein’s suggestive photo collection.

    Comment by Christian Zelle stating It will get sicker for sure, related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book and suggestive photos discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Steven Chippendale discussing elite contacts and desires related to Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    crime
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Bush's face blurred? Is it blurred in the book? Or did BP blur it? How did it get blurred?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth is Bush's face blurred? Are you trying to hide the identity of the most powerful and famous person on Earth of his time? Also rather pointless including photos that all have to be redacted. We get it - Epstein was a bad guy who wormed his way into the lives of the rich and powerful. They're all at it, always have been. Power corrupts, and all that. People who can't manipulate others don't get into power.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is a monster, but I find it odd that only men are guilty by association. The one picture has a woman's face blocked who is standing in front of the man and a woman sitting next to a man in the background blacked out but Either everyone who knew him is on the same page or not. Hundreds did business with him so the "list" is not an easy release and we will vilify the men and ignore the women, as Ghiselle is a women. All guilty or all need independent investigations.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only person who has gone to jail because of the association is Maxwell, a woman. But in general the creepy old men hanging out with the p3d0, there no chance they are victims. The same can't be said for many of the women and girls. There have been no men stepping forward and claiming to be victims.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is Bush's face blurred? Is it blurred in the book? Or did BP blur it? How did it get blurred?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth is Bush's face blurred? Are you trying to hide the identity of the most powerful and famous person on Earth of his time? Also rather pointless including photos that all have to be redacted. We get it - Epstein was a bad guy who wormed his way into the lives of the rich and powerful. They're all at it, always have been. Power corrupts, and all that. People who can't manipulate others don't get into power.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is a monster, but I find it odd that only men are guilty by association. The one picture has a woman's face blocked who is standing in front of the man and a woman sitting next to a man in the background blacked out but Either everyone who knew him is on the same page or not. Hundreds did business with him so the "list" is not an easy release and we will vilify the men and ignore the women, as Ghiselle is a women. All guilty or all need independent investigations.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only person who has gone to jail because of the association is Maxwell, a woman. But in general the creepy old men hanging out with the p3d0, there no chance they are victims. The same can't be said for many of the women and girls. There have been no men stepping forward and claiming to be victims.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT