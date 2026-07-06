ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a good photo isn't always easy. I mean, have you seen our list of 40 Family Pictures That Were Clearly A Mistake? And when there's an animal in the frame, the challenge becomes even greater. After all, it's not like you can convince a squirrel to wait until you've found the perfect angle. But of course, that's where all the fun is!

So for your entertainment, we collected the most ridiculous animal photos we could find. Some feature pets during a studio shoot, while others capture wild critters at exactly the wrong—or perhaps the right—moment.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A tiny chihuahua peeking over a chair, holding UNO cards in its paws, one of the funniest animal photos.

Ok-Needleworker1734 Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A man reading a book with two funny animal magpies perched nearby, illustrating a humorous interaction.

    animalunusual Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    A golden retriever looking up through a clear container, a humorous animal photo.

    hulldailymail Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Funny animal photos: Two penguins on a sandy beach by the ocean, one looking surprised with outstretched wings.

    Jennifer Hadley Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Funny animal photos: A polar bear cub riding on its mother's back in a snowy landscape with small trees.

    Daisy Gilardini Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A black and white cat lounging by a dock, a funny and ridiculous animal photo.

    Kenichi Morinaga Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    A black dog playfully emerging from a flock of sheep, among the funniest animal photos.

    Charles Mackinnon/Solent News & Photo Agency Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Funny animal photos: Two elephant seals on a sandy beach, one with a surprised expression and wide eyes.

    George Cathcart Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A funny animal photo of a bear standing on its hind legs, hugging a tree, reflected in a pond.

    Esa Ringbom Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Me, My Cat, And The Space Cone Chronicles

    A woman and two cats wearing cones of shame, superimposed on a space background, creating a ridiculous animal photo.

    pinterest Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    The Happiness Of The Owners Is Proportional To The Fear Of The Poor Cat

    A laughing couple holding up their cat against a blue backdrop, capturing a funny and adorable animal photo.

    pinterest Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    The Cat Is Clearly Not Interested In Your Magic Tricks

    A man with a magic wand and a giant cat head in the background, one of the funniest animal photos.

    pinterest Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    The Weirdest Face Swap Ever

    A man with a cat head and a cat with a human face, among the most ridiculous animal photos.

    pinterest Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence."

    A black, white, and brown dog with wide eyes and a long tongue, looking surprised in a car, a ridiculous animal photo.

    schmerbert Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Two adorable kittens sit in a box of donuts, one black with powdered sugar, a funny animal photo.

    animalunusual Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Ridiculous animal photos: A large, grumpy-looking frog being held in two hands.

    animalunusual Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A happy yellow labrador dog jumps out of water, splashing, in a funny and ridiculous animal photo.

    hulldailymail Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A fluffy grey rabbit yawns widely, showing its teeth, in a funny and ridiculous animal photo.

    hulldailymail Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    A tabby cat squeezed between two wooden fence boards, one of the funniest animal photos.

    hulldailymail Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Two funny animal photos of dogs shaking off water, their faces comically distorted by the motion.

    Carli Davidson Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    This Is Every Cat’s Dream

    A giant cat chasing people down a street, one of the most ridiculous animal photos.

    pinterest Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    When You Turned Your Dog Into Your Own Chewbacca Wig

    A boy with a dog face superimposed on his head, showcasing funny animal photos.

    pinterest Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    That Cat Looks Petrified By Hermione

    A man in a green sweater and glasses holding an orange cat under a full moon, one of the funniest animal photos.

    pinterest Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Are You A Cat Lover?

    A woman in a pink suit sitting on a gold chair, holding a small dog in front of a wall of cat photos.

    pinterest Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Their Album Comes Out This Summer

    Two men and a woman posing with a fluffy dog wearing a gold chain, creating a humorous animal photo.

    pinterest Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My Husband Took This Amazing Photo Of My Dog And Our Friends Suggested To Have People Photoshop Him In Different Situations. So I Present To You, Ickis

    A funny animal photo of a dog mid-jump, looking like it's dancing in a snowy forest scene.

    xombi8mybaby Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    My Dog Also Has A Portrait

    A black and white pit bull mix curled up asleep on a patterned armchair, with a framed painting of the dog on the wall.

    BenPistlewizard Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

    A funny animal photo of a woman holding a small dog under her nose, creating a humorous dog-face illusion.

    ShamPow20 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Psbattle: Dog Posing By A Cocktail

    A small, fluffy dog with its tongue out, leaning against a table with a red cocktail, a funny animal photo.

    armmmmmmmmmmm Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My Dog, Benji, Unsure How To Pose For Photos

    A collage of funny animal photos showing various dogs posing, some with humorous expressions, indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Do Your Dogs Ever Strike A Funny Pose?

    A funny animal photo of a dog looking up with its snout in the foreground.

    MeanGreenMother1986 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Daughter Found This Spicy Kitten After A Massive Storm. Funny, See 2nd Pic

    A black kitten held by hands, showing a funny expression on its face, from a collection of animal photos.

    bewenched Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Void Went To The Vet, Left His Trousers Behind

    A black cat with its lower half shaved, resting on a gray couch, one of many funny animal photos.

    S-L-F Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My Fiancee Hates The Pet Stairs I Bought For Our Dogs, Saying They Don't Even Use Them. After Weeks Of Attempted Training I Sent Her A Pic This Morning

    Two funny animal photos of dogs, one a white terrier mix and the other a small brown dog, creating a ridiculous pose.

    thejohnblog Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Dogs Are So Underrated

    Three dogs looking up at the camera, including a golden retriever and a yellow lab, from a collection of funny animal photos.

    liyax Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    A close-up of a dog's face, looking up with a wide nose, one of many funny animal photos.

    Delicious-Bet-1087 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Two funny animal brothers, a deer and a dog, standing side by side in a field, with the dog comically sticking its tongue out.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A funny cockatoo with fanned feathers peeks into a pot, one of the most ridiculous animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Hands hold a tiny yellow chick next to a strawberry, among the most ridiculous animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    A happy quokka with open arms, a funny animal photo. The quokka is looking at the camera with a big smile.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A cat looking up, with its reflection in a toilet flush button creating a funny glasses effect, one of the funniest animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Two fluffy cats sitting side by side, showcasing their unique fur patterns, among the most ridiculous animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    A white calf with brown heart-shaped markings, making for one of the funniest animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Funny animal photos: A fluffy brown dog on a beach with a rainbow behind it.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Funny animal photos: A tiny creature with large, round eyes peeking from behind a twig.

    animalunusual Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    A man takes a selfie with a funny horse making a ridiculous face, capturing a moment from hilarious animal photos.

    hulldailymail Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Three brown horses, one of which is yawning widely, in a funny and ridiculous animal photo showing their expressions.

    hulldailymail Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Funny animal photos: A dog with a wide nose and tongue sticking out, next to a sign saying guard dog on duty.

    hulldailymail Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Funny animal photos: A close-up, split-level shot of an elephant's trunk in water, with its head visible above.

    Suliman Alatihttps Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    A parrotfish with a big smile, one of the funniest animal photos shared.

    Arturo Telle Thiemann Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    A white egret perched on the head of a buffalo, making for a ridiculous animal photo.

    Tom Stables Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Funny animal photos: A pelican mid-air with its mouth open, losing a fish, against a blue sky.

    Nicolas de Vaulx Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Two tiny mice fighting on a subway platform, one of many ridiculous animal photos.

    Sam Rowley Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A dapper beagle sitting in a leather armchair, part of a collection of funny animal photos.

    Patrick Reymer Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    A funny animal photo of a squirrel with wide eyes and open mouth, hands out, near a tree.

    Mary McGowan Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    A funny animal photo of a kangaroo standing upright in a field of yellow flowers, looking at its hand.

    Jason Moore Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    The Big Dog: “I Didn’t Sign Up For This”

    A family with two adults and two dogs wearing funny animal costumes, a turtle, a lobster, a shark, and a mermaid.

    pinterest Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    That “Shark” Is Angrier Than You Think

    A person with a mustache sitting on a wooden floor with a cat dressed as a shark, a funny animal photo.

    pinterest Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    When You Combine All Your Passions In One Photo

    A man in a martial arts uniform holding nunchucks, with a translucent cat overlay behind him, a ridiculous animal photo.

    pinterest Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    This Failed Panorama Photo Of A Dog

    A funny animal photo of a dog with a long neck and body, appearing stretched and distorted, standing on grass.

    Bomber_Max Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Does Anyone Else Have A Really Un Photogenic Cat 😭😭

    A funny animal photo of a cat with a slightly open mouth, looking at the camera indoors.

    SpellCrafty238 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Smile

    A funny animal photo of a person stretching a corgi's cheeks into a wide, happy smile.

    mymodernmet Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Eyes Closed, Heart Open: A Moment Of Pure Trust

    A ridiculous animal photo close-up of a person gently squishing a dog's face, creating a humorous expression.

    121clicks Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Apparently This Lady’s Dog Pooped A Self Portrait Of Himself On Her Wall

    A funny animal photo showing a dog-shaped mud splat on a wall next to two real dogs relaxing on a porch.

    zaquerie Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Portrait Of Dog As It Shakes Off Water

    A funny animal photo of a dog shaking its head vigorously, captured in a comical, blurry moment.

    petapixel Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Got My Portrait Of My Two Dogs In Today!

    Funny animal photos: A painting of two dogs dressed in argyle sweaters, resembling a human portrait.

    Harry_pugger Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    My Girlfriend And I Bought A Groupon For Sears Portrait Studio. This Was The Result

    A couple gazes up at a floating image of a black cat, one of the funniest animal photos.

    riffmasterflash Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year

    Funny animal photos: A couple with a yelling cat in a vintage portrait, with a cat head floating above them.

    wayofcain Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Service Dog Poses For School Picture

    Funny animal photos: A service dog getting its photo taken on a blue background and the result on a camera screen.

    fyflate89 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

    A shaggy golden-haired dog sitting at a desk, paw on a computer mouse, matching its image on screen, a funny animal photo.

    Joey333 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Look At This Pile Of 30 Dogs Posing And Looking Straight At The Camera

    A large group of various dog breeds and sizes posing for a photo. These are funny animal photos.

    omgflamingo Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Psbattle: Puppy Posing For The Camera At The Dog Park

    A funny animal photo of a small brown dog sitting like a human against a tree trunk.

    damagedmonkey Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Dogs Posing In Chiba, Japan

    Two funny animal photos, a black and white dog and a cream-colored dog, sit in a field of pink flowers.

    unfonfortable Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    This Is Pickle, A Certified Search Dog For Bc Search & Rescue. Here He Is Posing Proudly With A Shoe He Found

    A funny animal photo of a brown dog sitting in a forest, holding a shoe in its mouth.

    ehabanks Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    This Dog Posing For A Pic

    A small white dog stands on its hind legs looking out at a city skyline, one of the funniest animal photos.

    JoFknLines Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    When Your Cat And You Pose The Same. This Is My Parrot, Roxy

    A man with a surprised expression and a funny animal, a kitten, on his shoulder.

    BeardedCatman Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Mama Cat & Daughter Posing For A Photo...😸

    A pair of bengal cats, an adult and a kitten, looking at the camera. These are funny animal photos.

    sh0tgunben Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Psbattle: Cat In An Unusual Pose

    A funny animal photo of an orange tabby cat caught mid-air, striking a ridiculous pose in a grassy field.

    WhyMentionMyUsername Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Taking The Cat Eye Trend Literally

    A funny animal photo close-up of a gray cat with a painted fingernail with an eye design held near its green eye.

    katmelon Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Ctrl C + Ctrl V

    Two small, striped kittens curled up on a black office chair, resembling loaves of bread, among many funny animal photos.

    Merumi0906 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    A brown and white dog sitting upright on a couch with a contemplative expression, a funny animal photo.

    wiifitears Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Step 1: Try To Take Cute Pic Of Dog And Baby. Step 2: Dog Sneezes During Pic. Step 3: Accidentally Capture My Dogs Inner Demon, And My Son Thinks It's Funny

    A white husky with blue eyes showing its teeth next to a crawling baby, one of the most ridiculous animal photos.

    FluffyBicepz Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    A black cat sits beside an augmented reality Toothless dragon, one of the funniest animal photos shared.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    A green and red lovebird does a split next to a teddy bear, among the funniest animal photos shared.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    A large striped cat lying inside a terrarium, next to a small turtle, one of the funniest animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    A funny orange animal cat with a bored expression, resting its head on a laptop next to a messy desk.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    A funny animal cat with gray and white fur sitting next to a framed drawing with human hair for a comical effect.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    A small brown bunny wearing a crown and a royal cape, one of the most ridiculous animal photos.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Ridiculous animal photos: Three cats on a cat tree, two with glowing eyes.

    animalunusual Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Unny-Ridiculous-Pet-Photos

    An orange cat lies on its back on an orange rug, yawning widely in a funny and ridiculous animal photo.

    hulldailymail Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    A green chameleon striking a funny pose on a tree branch, featured in a collection of animal photos.

    Gurumoorthy K Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    A funny animal photo of a sea turtle swimming alongside a large fish in blue water.

    Troy Mayne Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    The Rabbit Was The Only Happy Member In This Portrait

    A man with a mullet holding two cats, part of a collection of funny animal photos.

    pinterest Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    I Submitted A Picture Of Me And My Dog For Our Humane Society’s Pet Portrait Fundraiser, Thinking I’d Get A Sweet Drawing From An Elementary School Student. I Got This

    A ridiculous animal photo featuring a golden retriever's head Photoshopped onto a royal portrait alongside a woman.

    mugglequeen Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    Playful Souls: Where Love Meets Laughter

    A woman playfully pulling the furry ears of a black and white dog with a happy expression.

    121clicks Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    Happiness Unleashed: A Smile You Can’t Fake

    A small brown and black dog with a wide smile, one eye winking, as hands playfully pull its ears up.

    121clicks Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Tried To Take A Portrait Of My Dog

    A focused brown and black dog with a white chest, looking directly at the camera, with a blurred baby in the foreground.

    henana Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Photographer's Hilarious Portrait Captured Dog Trying To Catch Treats

    A funny animal photo of a German Shepherd catching a treat in mid-air, showing its playful and ridiculous expression.

    batmanvjoker Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    Finally Got The Portrait Of Our Dog

    Funny animal photos: A portrait painting of a white dog in a regal, military-style uniform.

    drumdude92 Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Dachsund Dog Ross Paints A Self Portrait

    Funny animal photos: A dachshund wearing a floral shirt with human arms, sitting at a table with paints.

    MamaCasstaTroy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #101

    Schenectady "Laser Cat" Senior Portrait Compromise With High School Principal And Her Dog

    A retro-styled portrait of a family with a man holding a cat, a woman holding a chihuahua, and floating animal photos.

    leersobie Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Attempt At Family Portrait

    Various cats, guinea pigs, and a turtle lounge on a blue bed, making for ridiculous animal photos.

    kmackey68 Report

    2points
    POST
    #103

    Friend Did A Portrait With His Cat Today

    A man in a suit smiles while holding a gray cat with a matching bowtie, among the funniest animal photos.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #104

    This Picture I Took Of My Cat Ended Up Looking Like He Was Trying To Take A Selfie! 🐈‍⬛🤳😂

    A black cat with wide eyes wears a small shirt, featured in a collection of ridiculous animal photos.

    UngodlySockMonster Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #105

    Our Dogs Enjoy Posing By The Lake Too

    A funny animal photo of two dogs posing on a wooden dock by a lake with mountains in the background.

    innercityyouf Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    My Dog Literally Lives For These Photo Sessions. He Runs Over, Waits For Me To Put On Accessories And Strikes A Pose. How He Ended Up In Shelters 3 Times Prior To Me Is Beyond Me. How Does Anyone Find This And Let It Go?!

    A white dog wearing bunny ears sitting next to pink tulips. This is one of the funny animal photos.

    reddit.com Report

    2points
    POST
    #107

    My Wife’s Been Taking Pictures Of Our Dog Malcom For Years. He Loves To Pose

    A funny animal photo of a dog wearing glasses and a striped polo shirt.

    SMattMusic Report

    2points
    POST
    #108

    Couple Posing For A Studio Seaside Portrait With Their Dog, Circa 1900

    An old photo of a couple in swimsuits holding a small, funny animal, a dog.

    Str33twise84 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #109

    My Husband Who Can’t Hold A Camera Steady And Has All Of 6 Photos On His Phone Took This Perfectly Posed Picture Of Our Cat. I’m A Photographer And 100% Jealous

    A funny animal photo of a black and white cat with green eyes, resting on a shelf.

    Tarirae Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #110

    Does Your Cat Do This Too?

    A funny animal photo of a striped cat sitting precariously on a high ledge, looking ridiculous.

    xiongzhengxin Report

    2points
    POST
    #111

    My Friend Swears He Didn’t Pose His Cat This Way. The Cat Did It On Its Own

    A funny animal photo of a tabby cat lounging like a person on a miniature cardboard armchair, looking relaxed and ridiculous.

    Uminx Report

    2points
    POST
    #112

    A funny animal monkey taking a selfie with five young men in a lush green outdoor setting, capturing a funny moment.

    animalunusual Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #113

    A macaque monkey grinning widely, captured in one of the most ridiculous animal photos.

    David Slater Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow