So for your entertainment, we collected the most ridiculous animal photos we could find. Some feature pets during a studio shoot, while others capture wild critters at exactly the wrong—or perhaps the right—moment.

Taking a good photo isn't always easy. I mean, have you seen our list of 40 Family Pictures That Were Clearly A Mistake ? And when there's an animal in the frame, the challenge becomes even greater. After all, it's not like you can convince a squirrel to wait until you've found the perfect angle. But of course, that's where all the fun is!

RELATED:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Me, My Cat, And The Space Cone Chronicles

#11 The Happiness Of The Owners Is Proportional To The Fear Of The Poor Cat

#12 The Cat Is Clearly Not Interested In Your Magic Tricks

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The Weirdest Face Swap Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Wife Sent This After Picking Up Our Dog After Surgery Today. Says He's "Still Under The Influence."

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 This Is Every Cat’s Dream

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When You Turned Your Dog Into Your Own Chewbacca Wig

#23 That Cat Looks Petrified By Hermione

#24 Are You A Cat Lover?

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Their Album Comes Out This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Husband Took This Amazing Photo Of My Dog And Our Friends Suggested To Have People Photoshop Him In Different Situations. So I Present To You, Ickis

#27 My Dog Also Has A Portrait

#28 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Psbattle: Dog Posing By A Cocktail

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My Dog, Benji, Unsure How To Pose For Photos

#31 Do Your Dogs Ever Strike A Funny Pose?

#32 Daughter Found This Spicy Kitten After A Massive Storm. Funny, See 2nd Pic

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Void Went To The Vet, Left His Trousers Behind

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My Fiancee Hates The Pet Stairs I Bought For Our Dogs, Saying They Don't Even Use Them. After Weeks Of Attempted Training I Sent Her A Pic This Morning

#35 Dogs Are So Underrated

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 The Big Dog: “I Didn’t Sign Up For This”

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 That “Shark” Is Angrier Than You Think

#59 When You Combine All Your Passions In One Photo

#60 This Failed Panorama Photo Of A Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Does Anyone Else Have A Really Un Photogenic Cat 😭😭

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Smile

#63 Eyes Closed, Heart Open: A Moment Of Pure Trust

#64 Apparently This Lady’s Dog Pooped A Self Portrait Of Himself On Her Wall

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Portrait Of Dog As It Shakes Off Water

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Got My Portrait Of My Two Dogs In Today!

#67 My Girlfriend And I Bought A Groupon For Sears Portrait Studio. This Was The Result

#68 My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Service Dog Poses For School Picture

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I'm Pretty Sure My Girlfriend's Favorite Hobby Is Getting My Dog To Pose Using My Computer

#71 Look At This Pile Of 30 Dogs Posing And Looking Straight At The Camera

#72 Psbattle: Puppy Posing For The Camera At The Dog Park

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Dogs Posing In Chiba, Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 This Is Pickle, A Certified Search Dog For Bc Search & Rescue. Here He Is Posing Proudly With A Shoe He Found

#75 This Dog Posing For A Pic

#76 When Your Cat And You Pose The Same. This Is My Parrot, Roxy

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Mama Cat & Daughter Posing For A Photo...😸

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Psbattle: Cat In An Unusual Pose

#79 Taking The Cat Eye Trend Literally

#80 Ctrl C + Ctrl V

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 Step 1: Try To Take Cute Pic Of Dog And Baby. Step 2: Dog Sneezes During Pic. Step 3: Accidentally Capture My Dogs Inner Demon, And My Son Thinks It's Funny

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 The Rabbit Was The Only Happy Member In This Portrait

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 I Submitted A Picture Of Me And My Dog For Our Humane Society’s Pet Portrait Fundraiser, Thinking I’d Get A Sweet Drawing From An Elementary School Student. I Got This

#95 Playful Souls: Where Love Meets Laughter

#96 Happiness Unleashed: A Smile You Can’t Fake

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 Tried To Take A Portrait Of My Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Photographer's Hilarious Portrait Captured Dog Trying To Catch Treats

#99 Finally Got The Portrait Of Our Dog

#100 Dachsund Dog Ross Paints A Self Portrait

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 Schenectady "Laser Cat" Senior Portrait Compromise With High School Principal And Her Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 Attempt At Family Portrait

#103 Friend Did A Portrait With His Cat Today

#104 This Picture I Took Of My Cat Ended Up Looking Like He Was Trying To Take A Selfie! 🐈‍⬛🤳😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#105 Our Dogs Enjoy Posing By The Lake Too

ADVERTISEMENT

#106 My Dog Literally Lives For These Photo Sessions. He Runs Over, Waits For Me To Put On Accessories And Strikes A Pose. How He Ended Up In Shelters 3 Times Prior To Me Is Beyond Me. How Does Anyone Find This And Let It Go?!

#107 My Wife’s Been Taking Pictures Of Our Dog Malcom For Years. He Loves To Pose

#108 Couple Posing For A Studio Seaside Portrait With Their Dog, Circa 1900

ADVERTISEMENT

#109 My Husband Who Can’t Hold A Camera Steady And Has All Of 6 Photos On His Phone Took This Perfectly Posed Picture Of Our Cat. I’m A Photographer And 100% Jealous

ADVERTISEMENT

#110 Does Your Cat Do This Too?

#111 My Friend Swears He Didn’t Pose His Cat This Way. The Cat Did It On Its Own

ADVERTISEMENT