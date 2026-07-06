“Did I Jump Timelines?”: 80 Glitches In The Matrix Caught In Real Life
Humans are often considered the smartest species in the animal kingdom. What sets us apart from the rest is our ability to reason and deduce to understand the world around us.
However, there are moments that defy logic and leave things unexplained. These are often the eerie coincidences and strange déjà vus that keep us in a state of bewilderment for days, perhaps even weeks. In recent years, society has referred to it as a “Glitch in the Matrix” as a nod to the 1999 sci-fi film.
If you’re scratching your head as you read, here are some images to help you understand better.
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Pixelated Shadows
Building Glitch In Chicago
Interesting Silhouette Or Outline Over A Bird
Déjà vu is one of those instances in which our brains cannot fully comprehend what is happening. It’s that feeling that you’ve already seen or experienced something, bringing a sense of familiarity to something supposedly new.
But according to Dr. Akira O'Connor, a senior psychology lecturer at the University of St. Andrews, there is no phenomenon here. It’s simply a case of misplaced feelings.
Neighbor Brings Owner Identical Cat
A Balding Bus
Cool Ice Effect After Flood
“Déjà vu is basically a conflict between the sensation of familiarity and the awareness that the familiarity is incorrect. And it’s the awareness that you're being tricked that makes déjà vu so unique compared to other memory events,” Dr. O’Connor explained to BBC Science Focus.
This Is 100% Flat Farmland. Several Years Ago I Snapped This Pic Out Of The Plane Window In Eastern Co. The Snow Drifts And Melt On The Crops Had Created An Illusion Of Endless Cubism
Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana)spotted Today 23/06/21 On The South East Shores Of Cyprus
Glitch In The Matrix
Dr. O’Connor clarified that experiencing déjà vu is perfectly normal for a healthy-brained individual. As he noted, misremembering details is a common occurrence because our memories involve “millions and billions of neurons.”
“For the vast majority of people, experiencing déjà vu is probably a good thing. It's a sign that the fact-checking brain regions are working well, preventing you from misremembering events,” he said.
Glitch In Real Life
Glitch In Real Life
I Guess I'm Still Dreaming
Another “Glitch in the Matrix” is the Mandela Effect. The concept came into existence in 2009 when a group of people mistakenly thought former South African president Nelson Mandela met his demise in the 1980s in prison. In reality, Mandela passed away in 2013.
Thought My Car Ornament Broke When I Found A Piece In My Pocket, But It’s Perfectly Intact In My Car. What?
A Person Adopted A Puppy (Right), And A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door, And He Looks Like He Is The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something
The Guy Is Playing For Both Teams, And Still Watching It From The Grandstand
He's not the worst looking guy. Both teams probably like him playing for them.
According to Verywell Mind, confabulation is one plausible explanation for the Mandela Effect. Simply put, it’s when the brain fills in gaps in memories to make them make more sense, regardless of accuracy.
The formulation of false memories is the most common explanation for the Mandela Effect. This only proves that our memories, especially when recalled rather than vividly remembered, will more than likely lead to conflicting recollections.
Who In The World Put This?
Error Initializing Gravity-Loader.dll - Gravity Temporarily Disabled
When You Getting Too High And Clouds Stops To Render
On My Second Try Trying To Pop A Balloon With A Finger I Ended Up Piercing It Without Poping It
My Cat Seems To Have Misplaced His Body Somewhere
Shadow And Slope Makes It Look Like He’s Floating
Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today
Glitch In The Matrix
I Think The Clouds Stole The Ocean Wave Script
Glitch In The Matrix..took Me A Second
My Son’s Sock When He Was 3 Showed Up In The Laundry After Removing From The Dryer Today. My Son Is Turning 21
Same Same But Different
My Dryer Gave Out A New Sock!
A Lilac Flower With 16 Petals That I Found
Outside My Home In Ab, Canada
These Toys Look Photoshopped? Took At Atchison Kansas Sally House
I Just Moved Houses. Personally Packed And Unpacked Everything. Only Had 1 Spider-Man Mug, Now There’s 2!?
A Rainbow.. On Rainbow
Grass Area Looks Like It's In A Cup
This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky
The Floor Color Scheme Makes It Look Like The Chair Is Stuck In A Strange Dimension
Overcast Made It Look Like I Photoshoped In A Few Orange Barrels
Today I Witnessed A Glitch In The Matrix
Strange??
I was getting my eggs from the stove when I saw my ring on the floor I picked it up thinking I had dropped it then I realized I hadn't dropped it I asked my mom, my siblings and my sister boyfriend, non of them bought the ring, my ring was specially given to me by my gf?? This is just so weird
"Our TV Remote Has Been Missing All Christmas. When We Took Tree Down And Moved Sofa We Found Two! Both Working. Never Been Two Of This"
Sections Of Texas On Google Maps Look Like A Glitch
Glitch In Real Life
There’s A Glitch In The Matrix
Years Ago, I Bought One Pair Of Totoro Ankle Socks. Recently, I Lost Half Of The Pair But I’ve Kept The Lone Sock Waiting For Its Mate To Return. Why And How Did I Just Pull A Full Pair Out Of The Dryer? Now I Have Three Totoro Socks. This Is Unreal….
1 Month Old Bananas Haven't Ripened
(Not Related) My Kindergarten Teacher And I Who Hadn't Seen Each Other In Years
Is The Real Timeline Piercing Through The Veil?
Can Someone Explain This? Am I Just An Idiot? How Does The Reflection Come Out Like This? Several Photos. All The Same
There Was A Clipping Issue Today
(Story) Shirt Missing For 4+ Years Showed Up Again
As a kid, I went to a summer camp, and I fell in love with a tshirt I got there. Over time, it started looking ratty, but I still kept it to sleep in. About 4 years ago, I took it to a hotel, and after getting home couldn’t find it in my luggage anywhere. Not my backpack, not my suitcase, nothing. It’s a white shirt, so my mom and I reasoned that I left it turned inside out on the bed and missed it during our final sweep of the room.
Well… I just finished my first year of college and moved back home from my dorm. I’m currently unpacking all my clothes and just found that tshirt. I didn’t see or wear it the entire school year, nor do I remember packing it, but it’s here.
Just thought I’d share.
Duplication Glitch Confirmed
Old, Young. Original Credit To
Saw This In The Spider-Man Subreddit. Posted By U/Hodorsmoobs
This Moon Visible On Another Hilariously Perfect Street
Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69
In The Netherlands, Two Trucks Got Stuck On Opposite Sides Of The Same Bridge At The Same Time
Character In The Show I Was Watching Had The Same Mug I Was Drinking Out Of
Flying Kayak
Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin
Zig Zagged Bricks Making A Zig Zagged Shadow
Glitch In The Matrix. Again
The Matrix Is Glitching Again
My Nails Matched My Smoothie So It Had To Be Documented
Glitch In The Matrix
I’m Cali 23F, my dad Frankie passed away when he was only 34 and I was 12. When his mom, my grandma passed away, my aunt was cleaning out her apartment and found this keychain with a photo of my dad from when he was little on it and gave it to me. Old school keychain the photo of him was cut out and pasted onto the keychain base. I adored this photo and had it hanging from my rear view mirror in my car, without thinking and after years of it hanging it started to get sun bleached, I took it down to try and preserve what was left. One day I was going through some things and all of sudden a brand new keychain identical to the original except in better condition than the original ever was popped up out of no where. My aunt who gave it to me was just as confused as me because when she found it she knew there was only one no doubts about it. I even asked my grandpa and he’s never seen either of the keychains before so he didn’t even know 1 existed. Where I found it was something I’ve gone through multiple times before and it was never there, I actually had recently moved when I first found it and it was not there before. My family and I were going through a VERY rough patch and my dad always knows when I need a sign from him he’s still there. My dad’s said hi to me in many ways since he’s passed this one is one of my favorites. He was my absolute best friend and I was heartbroken when I realized how sun damaged the first one was knowing it was something irreplaceable. Whatever force brought the “new” keychain to me I’m forever grateful for🤞❤️
The Way This Light Seems To Have Melted
Asking For It Back Worked!
For Christmas my husband got me studded lab grown diamond earrings, something I had been wanting for a while. They were lab grown but I know they were still a few hundred bucks, which is a big deal for us. I loved them and only wore them occasionally and with 2 backs on them because I was so scared to lose them as I have a bad habit of losing one earring.
Well it happened. I came home and noticed I only had one. I was devastated. I didn't want to tell my husband because I knew he would be sad and I felt really bad for losing something so precious and sentimental to me.
I immediately began asking for it back, to be returned, etc. I asked nearly every day and daily I would check all of the drawers of my jewelry box where the single one was hoping maybe it would just show back up.
Last night I walked into my room and there it was, lying on the floor right before the entrance to my bathroom. I walk that spot multiple times a day, the earring has been gone a month. I know there is probably a normal explanation for this but I am just so happy and thankful.
Thank you universe 🥰
Texture Glitch
"25 Years Ago My Mil Gifted Me One Fancy Decorative Egg For Christmas. She Passed Away 6 Years Ago. Now I Was Cleaning My Cabinets And I Find Two Eggs Exactly The Same!! I'm Absolutely Certain There Was Always One. I Know My Memory Is Correct. I Remember Starring At It Many Times. It Was Only One! "
"My Son Just Came Up Asking Where This Leg Goes Because His Toy Already Has 2 Legs. This Is The Only Little Transformers Toy He Has Like This. What The Flip?!? I'm So Stumped. All Of The Kids That Have Been Over Are Older Girls. He's 5 And They're Tweens And Teens"
Glitch In Real Life
A Glitch In The Matrix
I Had To Stop And Step A Few Steps Back And Reach In My Pocket And Take A Photo
Sky Glitches July 4th 2024, South Dakota
Apple Stuck At 66%
My Wife's Car Is On The Left. We Saw The Car On The Right In A Parking Lot Tonight. She Thought Her Car Was Stolen
These Kids’ Shoes On A Fair Ride
Matrix Glitch X 2
Did I Jump Timelines?? Bath Bomb Evidence
I recently realised I had a Lush gift card from Christmas that I hadn’t spent. I ordered something for my girlfriends birthday and at the same time, I ordered 4 bath bombs for me/ my kids. I sent a photo to my sister if the 4 bath bombs (two moons, one star and a green round one) my son used the round one, leaving two moons and a star. Today I have found that I have two stars