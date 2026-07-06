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Humans are often considered the smartest species in the animal kingdom. What sets us apart from the rest is our ability to reason and deduce to understand the world around us.

However, there are moments that defy logic and leave things unexplained. These are often the eerie coincidences and strange déjà vus that keep us in a state of bewilderment for days, perhaps even weeks. In recent years, society has referred to it as a “Glitch in the Matrix” as a nod to the 1999 sci-fi film.

If you’re scratching your head as you read, here are some images to help you understand better.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pixelated Shadows

An optical illusion of tire tracks in the shape of a skull on a paved path in a forest at night, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #2

    Building Glitch In Chicago

    Skyscrapers with two nearly identical buildings next to each other, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #3

    Interesting Silhouette Or Outline Over A Bird

    Two birds flying in the sky appear to be the same, a glitch in the matrix showing an unusual duplication.

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    Déjà vu is one of those instances in which our brains cannot fully comprehend what is happening. It’s that feeling that you’ve already seen or experienced something, bringing a sense of familiarity to something supposedly new. 

    But according to Dr. Akira O'Connor, a senior psychology lecturer at the University of St. Andrews, there is no phenomenon here. It’s simply a case of misplaced feelings. 

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    #4

    Neighbor Brings Owner Identical Cat

    Two identical orange and white cats on a light wood floor, illustrating glitches in the matrix in real life.

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    #5

    A Balding Bus

    The back of a man's head on a bus, showing multiple bald men in a row, a glitch in the Matrix.

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    #6

    Cool Ice Effect After Flood

    Ice shelves clinging to tree trunks in a snowy landscape, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    “Déjà vu is basically a conflict between the sensation of familiarity and the awareness that the familiarity is incorrect. And it’s the awareness that you're being tricked that makes déjà vu so unique compared to other memory events,” Dr. O’Connor explained to BBC Science Focus
    #7

    This Is 100% Flat Farmland. Several Years Ago I Snapped This Pic Out Of The Plane Window In Eastern Co. The Snow Drifts And Melt On The Crops Had Created An Illusion Of Endless Cubism

    An aerial view of snow-covered fields forming a bizarre pattern, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #8

    Flying Cruise Ships Illusion (Fata Morgana)spotted Today 23/06/21 On The South East Shores Of Cyprus

    Three ships seem to float in the air above the horizon, a strange glitch in the matrix.

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    #9

    Glitch In The Matrix

    Glitches in the Matrix: A fluffy gray cat looking out a window, with its reflection visible in the glass.

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    Dr. O’Connor clarified that experiencing déjà vu is perfectly normal for a healthy-brained individual. As he noted, misremembering details is a common occurrence because our memories involve “millions and billions of neurons.” 

    “For the vast majority of people, experiencing déjà vu is probably a good thing. It's a sign that the fact-checking brain regions are working well, preventing you from misremembering events,” he said.
    #10

    Glitch In Real Life

    A Tampa Police car submerged in floodwaters on a street, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #11

    Glitch In Real Life

    A dark grey SUV appears to be hovering slightly above the ground, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #12

    I Guess I'm Still Dreaming

    A woman wearing sunglasses and a scarf sitting on a train, looking serious. Glitches in the matrix.

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    Another “Glitch in the Matrix” is the Mandela Effect. The concept came into existence in 2009 when a group of people mistakenly thought former South African president Nelson Mandela met his demise in the 1980s in prison. In reality, Mandela passed away in 2013.
    #13

    Thought My Car Ornament Broke When I Found A Piece In My Pocket, But It’s Perfectly Intact In My Car. What?

    A hand holding two small red bow car air fresheners matching a larger one hanging from the rearview mirror, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #14

    A Person Adopted A Puppy (Right), And A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door, And He Looks Like He Is The Same Dog From The Future Trying To Warn Himself About Something

    A large and a small Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog looking at the camera, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #15

    The Guy Is Playing For Both Teams, And Still Watching It From The Grandstand

    Two identical soccer players on the field at the same time, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's not the worst looking guy. Both teams probably like him playing for them.

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    According to Verywell Mind, confabulation is one plausible explanation for the Mandela Effect. Simply put, it’s when the brain fills in gaps in memories to make them make more sense, regardless of accuracy. 

    The formulation of false memories is the most common explanation for the Mandela Effect. This only proves that our memories, especially when recalled rather than vividly remembered, will more than likely lead to conflicting recollections. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Who In The World Put This?

    A standalone window frame with a ladder in a grassy field, showcasing a glitch in the matrix.

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    #17

    Error Initializing Gravity-Loader.dll - Gravity Temporarily Disabled

    A car appearing to float above traffic, a real life glitch in the Matrix caught on camera.

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    #18

    When You Getting Too High And Clouds Stops To Render

    From an airplane window, a clear line separates a cloudy sky from a clear sky, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #19

    On My Second Try Trying To Pop A Balloon With A Finger I Ended Up Piercing It Without Poping It

    A hand holding a bright pink rubber ball, an example of glitches in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #20

    My Cat Seems To Have Misplaced His Body Somewhere

    A cat appearing to be half-submerged in concrete, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #21

    Shadow And Slope Makes It Look Like He’s Floating

    A man stands by a building, looking at his phone, a glitch in the matrix in a city street.

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    #22

    Spotted A Glitch In The Matrix Today

    Two elderly men in identical checkered sweaters walk in a street, a glitch in the matrix moment.

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    #23

    Glitch In The Matrix

    A glitch in the matrix with two older women on a subway, both wearing similar patterned tops and writing in notebooks.

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    #24

    I Think The Clouds Stole The Ocean Wave Script

    A sky with unusual, wavy cloud formations over houses and trees, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #25

    Glitch In The Matrix..took Me A Second

    A person with a dog's head on a human body, a glitch in the Matrix or a timeline jump.

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    #26

    My Son’s Sock When He Was 3 Showed Up In The Laundry After Removing From The Dryer Today. My Son Is Turning 21

    A single white sock, crumpled on a light-colored table. Glitches in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #27

    Same Same But Different

    Two women wearing identical outfits sitting in booths facing each other at a restaurant, a glitch in the matrix.

    tarnished095 Report

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    #28

    My Dryer Gave Out A New Sock!

    Three polka dot socks with an extra, unmatching sock, indicating a glitch in the matrix.

    some_1_rand Report

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    #29

    A Lilac Flower With 16 Petals That I Found

    Three small white flowers on a wooden surface, with an unusual arrangement, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #30

    Outside My Home In Ab, Canada

    A strange cloud formation in the sky resembling a dollar sign, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #31

    These Toys Look Photoshopped? Took At Atchison Kansas Sally House

    An empty room with a window, showcasing a glitch in the Matrix with an impossible reflection.

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    #32

    I Just Moved Houses. Personally Packed And Unpacked Everything. Only Had 1 Spider-Man Mug, Now There’s 2!?

    Two identical Spider-Man mugs on a shelf, a glitch in the matrix creating an odd duplication.

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    #33

    A Rainbow.. On Rainbow

    A vibrant rainbow arches over a busy street intersection, a glitch in the matrix with cars stopped at traffic lights.

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    #34

    Grass Area Looks Like It's In A Cup

    A symmetrical photo of a park with a person standing in the middle, creating a glitch in the matrix.

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    #35

    This Reflection Of The Sky On A Building Looks Like The Sky

    An alleyway with buildings on either side creating an illusion, a glitch in the matrix in real life.

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    #36

    The Floor Color Scheme Makes It Look Like The Chair Is Stuck In A Strange Dimension

    A simple wooden school chair appears to be floating slightly above the floor, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #37

    Overcast Made It Look Like I Photoshoped In A Few Orange Barrels

    Three barrels overflowing with oranges in a cobblestone square in front of a white building, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #38

    Today I Witnessed A Glitch In The Matrix

    A glitch in the matrix with two identical girls, with long blonde hair, walking away from the camera on a sidewalk, carrying red bags.

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    #39

    Strange??

    Glitches in the Matrix: A hand holding a dark, polished ring, with another similar ring on a finger.

    I was getting my eggs from the stove when I saw my ring on the floor I picked it up thinking I had dropped it then I realized I hadn't dropped it I asked my mom, my siblings and my sister boyfriend, non of them bought the ring, my ring was specially given to me by my gf?? This is just so weird

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    #40

    "Our TV Remote Has Been Missing All Christmas. When We Took Tree Down And Moved Sofa We Found Two! Both Working. Never Been Two Of This"

    Two identical black remote controls are shown side by side, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #41

    Sections Of Texas On Google Maps Look Like A Glitch

    An aerial view of farmlands with circular crop fields, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #42

    Glitch In Real Life

    A straw in a cup appearing to go through the table, a glitch in the Matrix or a timeline jump.

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    #43

    There’s A Glitch In The Matrix

    A charging cable's shadow forming a perfect loop, a glitch in the Matrix or a timeline jump.

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    #44

    Years Ago, I Bought One Pair Of Totoro Ankle Socks. Recently, I Lost Half Of The Pair But I’ve Kept The Lone Sock Waiting For Its Mate To Return. Why And How Did I Just Pull A Full Pair Out Of The Dryer? Now I Have Three Totoro Socks. This Is Unreal….

    Three gray socks with Totoro character faces laid out on a striped towel. Glitches in the matrix.

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    #45

    1 Month Old Bananas Haven't Ripened

    A bunch of green bananas with some black spots, lying on a wooden surface. Glitches in the matrix.

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    #46

    (Not Related) My Kindergarten Teacher And I Who Hadn't Seen Each Other In Years

    A woman and a young person, both with long brown hair, smiling into the camera. Glitches in the matrix.

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    #47

    Is The Real Timeline Piercing Through The Veil?

    A phone screen showing a Google search for What year is it? with the result Saturday, February 21, 2569 BE, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #48

    Can Someone Explain This? Am I Just An Idiot? How Does The Reflection Come Out Like This? Several Photos. All The Same

    A glowing Carolina sign, reflecting on a glass building, suggesting a glitch in the matrix.

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    #49

    There Was A Clipping Issue Today

    Yellow scaffolding on wheels inside a building, with its reflection visible, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #50

    (Story) Shirt Missing For 4+ Years Showed Up Again

    A white T-shirt with astronaut cats from the US Space & Rocket Center, a glitch in the matrix.

    As a kid, I went to a summer camp, and I fell in love with a tshirt I got there. Over time, it started looking ratty, but I still kept it to sleep in. About 4 years ago, I took it to a hotel, and after getting home couldn’t find it in my luggage anywhere. Not my backpack, not my suitcase, nothing. It’s a white shirt, so my mom and I reasoned that I left it turned inside out on the bed and missed it during our final sweep of the room.

    Well… I just finished my first year of college and moved back home from my dorm. I’m currently unpacking all my clothes and just found that tshirt. I didn’t see or wear it the entire school year, nor do I remember packing it, but it’s here.

    Just thought I’d share.

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    #51

    Duplication Glitch Confirmed

    A row of identical silver cars parked along a street at night, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #52

    Old, Young. Original Credit To

    A baseball scoreboard showing two players named Wyatt, a curious glitch in the matrix.

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    #53

    Saw This In The Spider-Man Subreddit. Posted By U/Hodorsmoobs

    A close-up of a Spider-Man action figure with a tiny spider web between its arm and torso, a real-life glitch.

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    #54

    This Moon Visible On Another Hilariously Perfect Street

    A Moon street sign points towards the moon in the sky, a glitch in the matrix showing an unusual alignment.

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    #55

    Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69

    A basketball game scoreboard showing both teams with a score of 69, highlighting glitches in the matrix.

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    #56

    In The Netherlands, Two Trucks Got Stuck On Opposite Sides Of The Same Bridge At The Same Time

    Two trucks entering tunnels on either side of a tree, creating a visual glitch in the Matrix.

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    #57

    Character In The Show I Was Watching Had The Same Mug I Was Drinking Out Of

    A hand holding a striped mug with a TV playing a man in the background, a glitch in the Matrix.

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    #58

    Flying Kayak

    A young man in a kayak appears to float above water, a surreal glitch in the matrix.

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    #59

    Super Trippy Plant I Walked By Today. No Filter Or Nothin

    A tree with leaves displaying unusual color gradients, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #60

    Zig Zagged Bricks Making A Zig Zagged Shadow

    A peculiar shadow on a brick wall resembling a person, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #61

    Glitch In The Matrix. Again

    Three women with long blonde hair sit in a row on a bus, a strange glitch in the matrix.

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    #62

    The Matrix Is Glitching Again

    A glitch in the matrix with two identical men standing on a subway platform, both looking at their phones.

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    #63

    My Nails Matched My Smoothie So It Had To Be Documented

    A hand holds a vibrant pink and white layered smoothie, a glitch in the matrix against a leafy green outdoor background.

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    #64

    Glitch In The Matrix

    A hand holds two identical keychains with the same childs photo, a glitch in the matrix.

    I’m Cali 23F, my dad Frankie passed away when he was only 34 and I was 12. When his mom, my grandma passed away, my aunt was cleaning out her apartment and found this keychain with a photo of my dad from when he was little on it and gave it to me. Old school keychain the photo of him was cut out and pasted onto the keychain base. I adored this photo and had it hanging from my rear view mirror in my car, without thinking and after years of it hanging it started to get sun bleached, I took it down to try and preserve what was left. One day I was going through some things and all of sudden a brand new keychain identical to the original except in better condition than the original ever was popped up out of no where. My aunt who gave it to me was just as confused as me because when she found it she knew there was only one no doubts about it. I even asked my grandpa and he’s never seen either of the keychains before so he didn’t even know 1 existed. Where I found it was something I’ve gone through multiple times before and it was never there, I actually had recently moved when I first found it and it was not there before. My family and I were going through a VERY rough patch and my dad always knows when I need a sign from him he’s still there. My dad’s said hi to me in many ways since he’s passed this one is one of my favorites. He was my absolute best friend and I was heartbroken when I realized how sun damaged the first one was knowing it was something irreplaceable. Whatever force brought the “new” keychain to me I’m forever grateful for🤞❤️

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    #65

    The Way This Light Seems To Have Melted

    Glitches in the Matrix: An upward shot of an outdoor light fixture with light spilling downwards on a textured wall.

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    #66

    Asking For It Back Worked!

    Glitches in the Matrix: A hand holding two small, sparkling diamond stud earrings against a light brown wall.

    For Christmas my husband got me studded lab grown diamond earrings, something I had been wanting for a while. They were lab grown but I know they were still a few hundred bucks, which is a big deal for us. I loved them and only wore them occasionally and with 2 backs on them because I was so scared to lose them as I have a bad habit of losing one earring.


    Well it happened. I came home and noticed I only had one. I was devastated. I didn't want to tell my husband because I knew he would be sad and I felt really bad for losing something so precious and sentimental to me.


    I immediately began asking for it back, to be returned, etc. I asked nearly every day and daily I would check all of the drawers of my jewelry box where the single one was hoping maybe it would just show back up.


    Last night I walked into my room and there it was, lying on the floor right before the entrance to my bathroom. I walk that spot multiple times a day, the earring has been gone a month. I know there is probably a normal explanation for this but I am just so happy and thankful.


    Thank you universe 🥰

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    #67

    Texture Glitch

    A textured brown surface shows an unusual, repetitive pattern, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #68

    "25 Years Ago My Mil Gifted Me One Fancy Decorative Egg For Christmas. She Passed Away 6 Years Ago. Now I Was Cleaning My Cabinets And I Find Two Eggs Exactly The Same!! I'm Absolutely Certain There Was Always One. I Know My Memory Is Correct. I Remember Starring At It Many Times. It Was Only One! "

    Two ornate golden eggs with red and green designs, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #69

    "My Son Just Came Up Asking Where This Leg Goes Because His Toy Already Has 2 Legs. This Is The Only Little Transformers Toy He Has Like This. What The Flip?!? I'm So Stumped. All Of The Kids That Have Been Over Are Older Girls. He's 5 And They're Tweens And Teens"

    A disassembled Megatron toy figure with detached legs, illustrating glitches in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #70

    Glitch In Real Life

    A building appears to have a large section missing, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #71

    A Glitch In The Matrix

    Three capybaras appearing identical, suggesting a glitch in the Matrix or a timeline jump.

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    #72

    I Had To Stop And Step A Few Steps Back And Reach In My Pocket And Take A Photo

    A hand holding a small tube with an identical tube on the asphalt, a glitch in the matrix caught in real life.

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    #73

    Sky Glitches July 4th 2024, South Dakota

    A sky split with bright orange sunset on one side and blue sky on the other, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #74

    Apple Stuck At 66%

    An apple perfectly split in color, half red and half yellow, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #75

    My Wife's Car Is On The Left. We Saw The Car On The Right In A Parking Lot Tonight. She Thought Her Car Was Stolen

    Two identical Subaru Ascent SUVs with similar OCTOBR license plates, a glitch in the matrix.

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    #76

    These Kids’ Shoes On A Fair Ride

    Four pairs of feet wearing identical black and white sneakers on a carnival ride, a glitch in the Matrix.

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    #77

    Matrix Glitch X 2

    A glitch in the matrix with two women with long blonde hair, seen from behind, walking down a street with a shopping cart.

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    #78

    Did I Jump Timelines?? Bath Bomb Evidence

    Glitches in the Matrix: Two bath bombs, one blue crescent, two purple stars, on a bathroom shelf and in a box.

    I recently realised I had a Lush gift card from Christmas that I hadn’t spent. I ordered something for my girlfriends birthday and at the same time, I ordered 4 bath bombs for me/ my kids. I sent a photo to my sister if the 4 bath bombs (two moons, one star and a green round one) my son used the round one, leaving two moons and a star. Today I have found that I have two stars

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    #79

    Found A Duplicate Pair Of My Sunglasses On My Back Porch Buried Under Things

    A person wears two pairs of heart-shaped sunglasses, a glitch in the Matrix caught in real life.

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    #80

    Various Glitches In Real Life

    Two women with identical blue hair and scarves in a crowd, a glitch in the Matrix or a timeline jump.

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