I’m Cali 23F, my dad Frankie passed away when he was only 34 and I was 12. When his mom, my grandma passed away, my aunt was cleaning out her apartment and found this keychain with a photo of my dad from when he was little on it and gave it to me. Old school keychain the photo of him was cut out and pasted onto the keychain base. I adored this photo and had it hanging from my rear view mirror in my car, without thinking and after years of it hanging it started to get sun bleached, I took it down to try and preserve what was left. One day I was going through some things and all of sudden a brand new keychain identical to the original except in better condition than the original ever was popped up out of no where. My aunt who gave it to me was just as confused as me because when she found it she knew there was only one no doubts about it. I even asked my grandpa and he’s never seen either of the keychains before so he didn’t even know 1 existed. Where I found it was something I’ve gone through multiple times before and it was never there, I actually had recently moved when I first found it and it was not there before. My family and I were going through a VERY rough patch and my dad always knows when I need a sign from him he’s still there. My dad’s said hi to me in many ways since he’s passed this one is one of my favorites. He was my absolute best friend and I was heartbroken when I realized how sun damaged the first one was knowing it was something irreplaceable. Whatever force brought the “new” keychain to me I’m forever grateful for🤞❤️

