Out of everything we pass down to our descendants, photographs are one, if not the most sought-out artifacts. They capture the clothes we wear, the homes we live in, and, of course, the moments we experience with each other, some of which can be quite... iconic.

The blog Awkward Family Photos has been running since 2009, collecting and exhibiting cringey—yet, still incredibly heartwarming—snapshots families have dared to take and submit to unsuspecting strangers on the internet. I guess if there's one thing that unites us all, it's nostalgia.

More info: awkwardfamilyphotos.com | Facebook | Instagram