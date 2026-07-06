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Entitled Aunt Tries Taking Over Home And Job Of Her Late Sister, Her Kids Do The Perfect Thing
An aunt angrily pointing and a stressed woman with her hand on her forehead, depicting family conflict and taking over.
Family, Relationships

Entitled Aunt Tries Taking Over Home And Job Of Her Late Sister, Her Kids Do The Perfect Thing

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Losing a parent at a young age will wreck you in ways you wouldn’t be able to comprehend. Life as you knew it changes dramatically as you navigate your new reality.

This horrible thing happened to a teenage girl who lost both her mother and father in a tragic accident. To rub salt in the wound, her aunt tried to force herself into their home and even take over her late parents’ business.

Fortunately, the girl and her brother stood their ground, ultimately ending their aunt’s leeching ways for good.

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    Losing a parent at a young age is nothing short of life-altering

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This young girl not only lost both her father and mother, but also endured her entitled aunt

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    The aunt began imposing herself into the lives of her niece and nephew

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    Image credits: Artur Voznenko / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, the siblings stood their ground

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    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Unfortunately, things didn’t go well for the aunt

    Image credits: anonymous

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    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Family disputes become more heated during bereavements

    The passing of a loved one should be the time for family members to come together and console each other during such difficult moments. But according to research by nursing professor Dr. Donna Wilson, bereavement can actually exacerbate disputes within the clan.

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    Dr. Wilson’s findings revealed that 57 percent of families in the United States reported conflict as a loved one enters the end-of-life stage, while 35 percent continued to fight among each other as the end drew nearer.

    Similar findings were reported among Japanese families, with 42 percent of them having at least one argument as their relative is on the verge of demise.

    Dr. Wilson found several reasons why conflicts arise, one of them being a family member suddenly showing up out of the blue and wanting to be involved in major decision-making.

    “Often, there is past distrust, dislike, or hurt feelings among family members. These dynamics get in the way when a family is supposed to come together,” Dr. Wilson said.

    The entitled aunt tried to force her way into the family home and business solely because of her relationship with the author’s mother. Fortunately, the children stood their ground and refused to let it happen.

    However, the author appears unable to handle her grief in a healthier way, which is understandable. If she hasn’t yet, she may consider seeking professional help to lighten the burden in her heart.

    People didn’t hold back with their reactions

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    Others shared similar experiences

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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