Entitled Aunt Tells Niece She Wants Nothing From Her, Gets Exactly That When The Money Stops Coming

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They say that you should never bite the hand that feeds you, but some people lack the sense to even understand something so basic. It’s funny how humans have this tendency to take things for granted and mess up their lives with their own actions.

Just look at this woman, whose late sister used to fund her life, but her niece took over the role. However, she had the nerve to insult her and kick her out, claiming she didn’t want anything from her. Read on to uncover how the aunt’s life crumpled when the niece complied maliciously!

More info: Reddit

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Some people feel no shame in biting the hand that fed them, but karma makes sure that they pay for it

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s late mom struggled a lot in the US to send money back home for her siblings in the Philippines, and the poster’s sister took over this role

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When they visited the aunt who was being funded by the poster’s sister, the entitled woman had the nerve to lecture her niece about being a bad daughter

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She also insulted and kicked out her niece after she clapped back, claiming she didn’t want anything from her, so the poster’s sister complied maliciously

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Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Apparently, the woman had no clue that her niece was the one who was funding her life and also paying for her child’s college

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Image credits: wff_Jana

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She quickly ran out of her money, but the poster’s sister was also very thoughtful, as she still kept paying for her aunt’s kid’s college, despite everything

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her sister (Ria) took revenge against their entitled aunt (Jana). For a bit of background, the author’s mom moved from the Philippines to the US and struggled a lot to send money home to her siblings. In fact, she made her kids live frugally just for that, and the OP’s elder sister (Ria) felt that the family was taking advantage of their mom.

The mother-daughter had a massive fight and went their separate ways, but they reconciled a few years later. Well, things took a dramatic turn after the OP lost her mother. Unbeknownst to everyone, Ria had taken over their mom’s role of funding her aunt (Jana) and her cousin’s college. However, they saw Jana’s true colors when the sisters visited the Philippines.

Their aunt had invited them over, and she started lecturing Ria about being a bad daughter and an awful woman. Obviously, the poster’s sister got angry and called out Jana for wasting their mom’s money over nothing. This pissed off the older woman so much that she insulted them, kicked them out, and even claimed that she “didn’t need anything” from her niece.

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Well, Ria decided to take her seriously and complied maliciously by stopping the auto-transfer of the funds. It must have been like a slap in Jana’s face to discover that the niece she insulted was the one who was actually her financial support. Ria gave Jana what she deserved, but she didn’t stop funding her cousin’s college, as she didn’t want her to suffer because of her mom’s actions.

Image credits: jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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According to a survey, “the average American household spends about $6,545 per month. These expenses vary widely by household size and location, but the cost of most items has gone up due to inflation.” Despite such high costs of living, the poster’s mom looked after her own family and also lived frugally so she could send money home for her siblings.

Jana wasted her sister’s money but had the nerve to lecture her nieces when she had never done a day’s worth of hard work. Experts highlight that people with a high sense of entitlement need special treatment, have high demands, expect others to do things for them, prioritize their own needs, and lack empathy and gratitude. Well, Jana definitely ticks all the boxes.

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Netizens expressed that she was a hypocrite for telling Ria that she was “unladylike,” when it was her niece’s independent behavior that was funding her whole life. Research emphasizes that a gender stereotype is harmful when it limits women’s capacity to develop their personal abilities, pursue their professional careers, or make choices about their lives.

It’s really sad that women’s achievements are disregarded when they don’t fit into the mold that society expects them to. Well, people online couldn’t help but applaud Ria for standing up to her aunt and also teaching her a lesson. Her revenge was definitely super cool, and Jana totally deserved it. Don’t you agree, too? Let us know your thoughts about the story in the comments!

Netizens found the revenge story quite delightful, as they applauded how the niece made sure that the entitled aunt got what she deserved

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