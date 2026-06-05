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We can always count on our family to be there during tough times, but that doesn’t mean they should be hounded into helping out. After all, they have their own lives to deal with, but some people are too entitled to even consider this and make absurd demands.

Just look at this pregnant woman who expected her brother to cancel his pre-planned anniversary trip to babysit her kids when she gave birth. All hell broke loose when he refused, and she retorted with something utterly nasty, so her brother-in-law clapped back brutally! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Just because someone is family doesn’t mean that they should be forced to do our bidding

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster and his husband were having dinner with his in-laws when his pregnant sister-in-law demanded they babysit her kids when she delivered her baby

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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She completely disregarded the fact that they had an anniversary trip planned, and threw a fit when the poster’s husband refused the babysitting demand

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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While arguing, she told her brother that he shouldn’t adopt a kid, as he would make a horrible dad, which was a trigger point for the guy, who teared up

Image credits: MountainTransition29

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The infuriated poster clapped back at his sister-in-law and called out her irresponsible parenting, so even she broke down into tears

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In today’s family drama, the original poster (OP) reveals how he stood up to his sister-in-law after she made his husband cry. Well, the woman was pregnant, and when they were having lunch with OP’s in-laws, she dropped a shocking demand. Apparently, she wanted the couple to babysit her kids for a week when she went into labor, even though her parents had agreed to do it.

Well, her brother’s face gave away their refusal immediately. The kids were nice enough, but pretty chaotic because they weren’t properly disciplined. Handling them for a week was too much for the couple. Besides, they had planned a long anniversary trip as they did every year, and she wanted them to cancel it. OP’s husband said no way, and the siblings started bickering.

Suddenly, the sister lashed out that her brother should never adopt as he would be a “horrible, selfish father,” and the guy got teary. That’s when OP lost it, because it was something deeply personal that they had been thinking about. He berated the woman by calling out her and her husband’s awful parenting, the way they disciplined their kids, and even how they managed their finances.

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The guy went all in until his sister-in-law burst into tears, but everything that he said was the complete truth. He only stopped when his husband dragged him away. When they returned, the woman and her spouse were gone. Meanwhile, OP’s parents-in-law decided to stay out of the situation. However, OP was still fuming that she had the nerve to be so hurtful towards his husband.

Image credits: joaquincorbalan / Magnific (not the actual photo)

In the comments, the poster mentioned that his sister-in-law had always been entitled. Experts highlight that people with an extreme sense of entitlement have high demands, expect others to do things for them, prioritize their own needs, and act melodramatically when someone doesn’t give in to their wishes. Well, she definitely ticked all the boxes, didn’t she?

Her parents had already agreed to babysit, yet she forced it on his brother, even when she knew about the trip. Moreover, her brutal words were like an attack on OP’s husband. Researchers emphasize that such emotional cruelty can trigger confusion, fear, hopelessness, and shame. They also elaborate that if it continues, then it can cause anxiety, guilt, and social withdrawal.

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Netizens felt that the poster’s reaction was valid, and many even expressed concern for the kids. OP also shared that they were extremely reckless, thanks to their parents’ failure to implement discipline. Studies stress that disciplining children is important because it teaches them what is acceptable behavior. Also, if they are not taught right from wrong, it can have adverse long-term effects.

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Well, it sounds hypocritical of the woman to call her brother a bad parent when she was not being a good one either. Folks also felt that she shouldn’t keep the kids away from such a special family moment, or they might be hurt by it. Do you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

People online were aghast at the sister-in-law’s extremely entitled behavior, and many expressed concern for her children

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